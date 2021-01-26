 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Are you pregnant? Sorry, no Covid vaccine for you   (nypost.com)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the safety data is not there for Moderna. Not surprising. Of course Klaus isn't saying anything about the other vaccines, though the CDC says there isn't much data for anyone pregnant.

Univ of Chicago is saying its probably fine for the Pfizer/BioNTech, and other medical societies have advocated for it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear based articles are just that, fear. I am against this link because the WHO is just covering its basics- they're not going to recommend anything without evidence, and there isn't enough evidence right now.

However, it's easy to misinterpret that statement.

The CDC, American Academy of Obgyns, etc. all recommend the vaccine. in PA, they are prioritized 1A now.

We need to stop the fear based reactions and stop linking to clickbaity articles
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Duh?


This. There are countless vaccines & medications that warn shouldn't be taken while pregnant.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...it's pretty standard to not give vaccines to pregnant women.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Aren't old people the only people getting vaccinated right now?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the farking NY Post.

If you're using this shiatrag for medical advice you deserve to die.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...it's pretty standard to not give vaccines to pregnant women.


Pregnant women are advised to receive the flu vaccine yearly, so it's not.
 
skinude1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine...I won't get pregnant.

/X and Y chromosome here.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children of Thalidomide.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pregnant women who do what?

Finish your thought, Man!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we greening this absolute rag of a paper?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I see a greened link to the Post I start to question the wisdom of handing over the $120.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should not be used on pregnant women who what?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
huh. my friend is doing her residency, she's pregnant. She just got her second pfizer dose last week.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facts.

Very few pregnant women, and no children, were tested in the main trials. So, stating that the vaccine is safe for either is false. There's no evidence that it is safe.

Stating that the vaccine is dangerous for either is false. There's no evidence that it is dangerous.

The problem is there's been no real testing at all, which means there's an unknown risk. That risk may be as low as in regular health adults. That risk may be higher. We don't know.

Since the question of safety is undetermined, which is why WHO's recommendation is not "don't get it if you're pregnant" but "don't get it if you're pregnant UNLESS you are in a high risk environment, where the much higher chance of getting COVID-19 comes into play."
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: iheartscotch: I mean...it's pretty standard to not give vaccines to pregnant women.

Pregnant women are advised to receive the flu vaccine yearly, so it's not.


That is because we have enough data on it because so many people get the flu vaccine, there aren't any controls around getting it, and people will not realize they are pregnant and get it.

So that makes it fairly easy to determine the risks, without having to figure out how you ethically do trials on pregnant women.

While this vaccine is most likey safe for the fetus, we simply don't know for sure yet. Since covid is not even close to being a death sentence for younger women, it makes sense to play it safe for the moment.

As always, listen to your actual doctors, and not some dude ranting on the internet, or for gods sake, the NY Post.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife and I are trying and we have to take a 60-day break because of the unknowns. She had to sign a legal waiver to get the vaccine making her aware of the unknowns if she got pregnant in the vaccine window. OB/GYN basically told us to take a break until summer. Guess the wrapper is going back on ...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And actually if you read the article, it says, "If you are high risk because of a different condition, or you are front line in a healthcare facility, we still think you should get it"

So basically, if you are low risk if you do get covid, its better to not take an unknown risk, albeit a small one, with the vaccine until we have the data. If you are at high risk, we consider the risk of the vaccine to be lower than the risk of covid. As enough of the high risk people get the vaccine, we will start to have data that will let us say for sure for the low risk people.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Why are we greening this absolute rag of a paper?


You're just now noticing we green shiatty tabloids?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: We need to stop the fear based reactions and stop linking to clickbaity articles


You know which website you're on, right?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: iheartscotch: I mean...it's pretty standard to not give vaccines to pregnant women.

Pregnant women are advised to receive the flu vaccine yearly, so it's not.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why everyone else gets vaccinated.  Then, the preggos don't have to worry.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, subby. I know I've gained weight this year but I AM NOT PREGNANT.

/cries
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: So the safety data is not there for Moderna. Not surprising. Of course Klaus isn't saying anything about the other vaccines, though the CDC says there isn't much data for anyone pregnant.

Univ of Chicago is saying its probably fine for the Pfizer/BioNTech, and other medical societies have advocated for it.


Yes. I have heard of one of the vaccines being administered to pregnant/nursing women. Probably it is the Pfizer one, since that one has more data.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Gubbo: Why are we greening this absolute rag of a paper?

You're just now noticing we green shiatty tabloids?


It's Not News, it's Tabloids and Twitter™.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Gubbo: Why are we greening this absolute rag of a paper?

You're just now noticing we green shiatty tabloids?


I'm noticing quite the uptick in NY Post.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're young and healthy enough to get pregnant, you have an extremely high chance of surviving COVID anyway.  If a vaccine is rushed to pregnant women and there are birth defects, it's going to give the anti-vaxxers decades of "proof".  Let's study this out a bit more, there's no rush.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Children of Thalidomide.


Not a vaccine.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and take it.  What's the worst that could happen?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: GardenWeasel: Duh?

This. There are countless vaccines & medications that warn shouldn't be taken while pregnant.


Yeah... they, for good reason, were not tested on pregnant women.  Almost nothing is tested on pregnant women.  Unless there's a REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY good reason, very few things like this are tested on pregnant women.

Fetuses are fragile and pregnancy, contrary to what most people think, is pretty risky (especially in the US, which has some of the highest maternal and infant death rates in the world).

/Unless it's something that you just can't stop during pregnancy (insulin, for example.  Diabetes doesn't stop!), it's going to be recommended to not test it on pregnant women and therefore not be recommended for pregnant women to take it.
//If a new pandemic happens that specifically targets or overly affects pregnant women, then sure.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait. Aren't old people the only people getting vaccinated right now?


Are all the medical workers over the age of 65 where you live? You might want to leave for somewhere else if that's the case.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys..... It's perfectly safe. Just don't even tell them you're pregnant.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like anything else in the medical field, you have to weigh the risks vs. the benefits of any med or procedure. As has been stated, unless the woman is at a high risk of getting COVID or has other health issues, it's not worth the risk right now to give the vaccine until there is more information about potential issues to the fetus.  Anytime someone is pregnant, that risk/benefit equation changes because you have the new variable of a fetus.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...it's pretty standard to not give vaccines to pregnant women.


I think my wife got three each the she was pregnant.  One was the flu.  And she's been pregnant three times in the last four years.  They just give them to everyone.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Fear based articles are just that, fear. I am against this link because the WHO is just covering its basics- they're not going to recommend anything without evidence, and there isn't enough evidence right now.

However, it's easy to misinterpret that statement.

The CDC, American Academy of Obgyns, etc. all recommend the vaccine. in PA, they are prioritized 1A now.

We need to stop the fear based reactions and stop linking to clickbaity articles


TFA is the NY Post. All they do is click bait.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: iheartscotch: I mean...it's pretty standard to not give vaccines to pregnant women.

Pregnant women are advised to receive the flu vaccine yearly, so it's not.


I don't think there's any "standard" vaccine. This is a mRNA type and is pretty new to the club. Not sure how it dances with pregnant ladies quite yet.

If I was a pregnant nurse I'd get it. If I was a work from home pregnant lady I would NOT get it.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: iheartscotch: I mean...it's pretty standard to not give vaccines to pregnant women.

I think my wife got three each the she was pregnant.  One was the flu.  And she's been pregnant three times in the last four years.  They just give them to everyone.


Damn, sounds like an extra kid surplus if they're just handing them out to everyone.
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are many pregnant frontline medical workers who are still taking the vaccine. I know several at one large Southern hospital. They are providing data to Pfizer (all received the Pfizer vaccine). So far, no one has had any adverse reactions and their pregnancies have remained healthy.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: I May Be Crazy But...: iheartscotch: I mean...it's pretty standard to not give vaccines to pregnant women.

I think my wife got three each the she was pregnant.  One was the flu.  And she's been pregnant three times in the last four years.  They just give them to everyone.

Damn, sounds like an extra kid surplus if they're just handing them out to everyone.


Farking storks, man.  Leaving babies everywhere.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: ChrisDe: Children of Thalidomide.

Not a vaccine.


Correct. I actually looked it up before posting. Still posted. Some might say I dance to the beat of my own drum.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Children of Thalidomide.


Agrees:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: ChrisDe: Children of Thalidomide.

Not a vaccine.


The point still stands, Mr Pedant.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like several others here, let's repeat the obvious.

It is immoral and unethical to experiment with pregnant women, or more specifically, the unborn.  Most of the Covid-19 vaccines are using relatively new technology (modified mouse virus with a Covid spike, MRA replication, etc) and we don't know how that he s going to play out with fetuses, especially given the EXTREMELY shortened stage 3 trials that these things recieved.

Our standard flu vaccines are what... 40 years old?  Using the old standard tech of dead/weakend flu virus, which we know does not effect the unborn in any significant way (there are always rare outliers).

Comparing the flu vaccine to the covid vaccine is comparing apples to automobiles... so the WHO is playing it safe.  In five or ten years, when they have a  sufficient data set, they will be able to make a declarative statement as to its safety... until then, "Don't fark around, and don't find out"...
 
wantingout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
well really pregnant woman should avoid all experimental vaccines, no matter the brand.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: ChrisDe: Children of Thalidomide.

Not a vaccine.


True but it WAS a medication that was rushed without enough study on pregnant women. The FDA's reticence turned out to be a good thing since they didn't approve it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: waxbeans: Wait. Aren't old people the only people getting vaccinated right now?

Are all the medical workers over the age of 65 where you live? You might want to leave for somewhere else if that's the case.


That's besides the point.
🙄
 
