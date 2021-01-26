 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   EU announce plan to catch up with UK vaccine success: ban exports of vaccine to the UK   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
AZ have said their issue is a supplier in Belgium who makes the glass vials, so we'll have to see what comes out. But the EU banning exports, to people who placed orders early, is Trump level dickishness.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: AZ have said their issue is a supplier in Belgium who makes the glass vials, so we'll have to see what comes out. But the EU banning exports, to people who placed orders early, is Trump level dickishness.


If there is not enough vaccine for their population then I don't see what is dickish about not sending them out to other countries.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Carter Pewterschmidt: AZ have said their issue is a supplier in Belgium who makes the glass vials, so we'll have to see what comes out. But the EU banning exports, to people who placed orders early, is Trump level dickishness.

If there is not enough vaccine for their population then I don't see what is dickish about not sending them out to other countries.



Wasn't Boris Johnson on the phone with Biden with a thumbs-up only yesterday?
 
anfrind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since it's in the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of the U.K. and the Pfizer vaccine.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Daily Fail = Will not open link

I'm having my first AstraZeneca vaccine injection on Friday (clinically extremely vulnerable) and cannot be happier about it.  Not worried about the second dose yet, just grateful for the first after 10 months of shielding paranoia Hell.  Stay safe Farkers
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: AZ have said their issue is a supplier in Belgium who makes the glass vials, so we'll have to see what comes out. But the EU banning exports, to people who placed orders early, is Trump level dickishness.


Even the Daily Fail does not claim that there is a ban. The European Commission is worried that Pfizer and the likes may have oversold their limited capacity, and they (the EC) have asked for transparency about actual deliveries.
 
Zenith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
er Nope
The EU are pointing out AZ appear to be ratting on a contract they signed and there maybe consequences for that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
EU announce plan to catch up with UK vaccine success: ban exports of vaccine to the UK

It's certainly reassuring that none of the involved countries have a nuclear arsenal.  The radioactive cloud drift would be an awkward event.
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Daily Fail = Will not open link

I'm having my first AstraZeneca vaccine injection on Friday (clinically extremely vulnerable) and cannot be happier about it.  Not worried about the second dose yet, just grateful for the first after 10 months of shielding paranoia Hell.  Stay safe Farkers


Good luck!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZaphodTheSmall: Carter Pewterschmidt: AZ have said their issue is a supplier in Belgium who makes the glass vials, so we'll have to see what comes out. But the EU banning exports, to people who placed orders early, is Trump level dickishness.

Even the Daily Fail does not claim that there is a ban. The European Commission is worried that Pfizer and the likes may have oversold their limited capacity, and they (the EC) have asked for transparency about actual deliveries.


The monsters!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The people in the UK that will rail against this are the same people that have downplayed covid from day 1 and told the EU that they don't need them for anything.
 
comrade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wah wah wah. Make your own damn vaccine. You can use the shiatty Astra Zeneca vaccine and turn into even more of a plague island than you are now. Good bye.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Carter Pewterschmidt: AZ have said their issue is a supplier in Belgium who makes the glass vials, so we'll have to see what comes out. But the EU banning exports, to people who placed orders early, is Trump level dickishness.

If there is not enough vaccine for their population then I don't see what is dickish about not sending them out to other countries.


It's because medical help sure as f*ck shouldn't be politicized, or treat anyone as if they're better than someone else. For a lot of people, getting the vaccine will save their life.
 
Billy69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The U.K. government literally maintains a pharmaceutical export ban list. Why on earth would we expect anyone else to do different?
 
Zenith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm assuming gobshiate has made his august presence known.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Asine subby?
Is it asine that when you divorce from your group, that they are not obligated to keep sharing with you as if you were still part of their group?

yeah we formed a co-op group to be helping each otehr as one big share a lot co-op group.

And then you left the group to go be doing it on your own, and you think it's asine when the now separate independent group you left, let's you know they don't have extra to share with those outside their group?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is NO REALLY THOSE CONTINENTALS ARE BAD AND WHY EVERYTHING IS HORRIBLE to distract from the increasing Brexit disaster.
 
