(AP News)   "Burning rubbish dumps can be seen from the roads, plastic bags are hanging from trees and islands of waste are floating down the region's rivers"   (apnews.com) divider line
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great. Another Brexit story.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But sure, let's break up the US. What is the worst that could happen?
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Youre telling me these guys dont have anything to do with "waste management"?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But enough about the Fox coverage of Biden's first week...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
todayifoundout.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rubbish Covered Lake is the name of my CCR cover band.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But no government regulations.

So freedoms!!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: [todayifoundout.com image 585x640]


Here's the PSA.  He couldn't swim and a helicopter was above him in case of an accident, according to a reference I read years ago.


Keep America Beautiful - Crying Indian Earth Day Commercial 1971
Youtube Xm66Ww6qTpA


Consumerism is a helluva drug and its challenges aren't trivial, but hardly insurmountable.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Serbia? Damn. Usually you only see that kind of squalor in Italy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Earth is infected with humans. We really do suck as a species.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But enough about Cleveland...
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Serbia? Damn. Usually you only see that kind of squalor in Italy.


italy's a lot richer than serbia, so if its bad in italy's south think how it is in serbia where they live off much less.

there's a reason the serbs all are happy to take jobs here in germany. outside of the small elites its tough there and people are as poor as church mice.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Lifeless: Serbia? Damn. Usually you only see that kind of squalor in Italy.

italy's a lot richer than serbia, so if its bad in italy's south think how it is in serbia where they live off much less.

there's a reason the serbs all are happy to take jobs here in germany. outside of the small elites its tough there and people are as poor as church mice.


The problem with Italy specifically is that waste disposal is run by the mob everywhere.  It's just as bad in Turin as it is in Naples.
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ugh. I loved the time I spent and things I saw in Serbia, and while I hate to see/hear this, I'm not surprised. Waste Mgmt. is a chunk of infrastructure that strikes me as difficult to organize and/or restore in light of regional issues.

/nišville
 
