 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Protestors storm capital with long rows of tractors while waving religious flags. Surprisingly, they're not Republicans   (apnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Protest, Narendra Modi, Riot, Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime minister, New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NEW DELHI  
•       •       •

1756 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 8:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people have productive jobs. The advertising executives and McMansion real estate agents who committed treason here, not so much
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India is more diverse than America and still clumped under the rule of a minor population in an unwanted federation. It used to be a few dozen city-states, but that got administered together by people from far away.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These folks have actual grievances and trying to prevent the corporate takeover of the rural Indian argiculture industry...

The people that stormed the capital in the US were either part of cult created by 4-chan as a gag that got out of control, or they were business owners looking to overthrow democracy for their own personal gains.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear India, I wish you a rapid end to the curse of Narendra Modi.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Texas, the tractor riding protestors would have bought some drag sleds for when the protest turned boring.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: These folks have actual grievances and trying to prevent the corporate takeover of the rural Indian argiculture industry...

The people that stormed the capital in the US were either part of cult created by 4-chan as a gag that got out of control, or they were business owners looking to overthrow democracy for their own personal gains.


QFT
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India has bigger actual problems than the US.

Almost 2 billion of them crammed into that country. Imagine if the US had even 1B people...it would be chaos with all the freedom bumping into one another.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaders of the farmers said more than 10,000 tractors joined the protest.
That is... impressive.
aljazeera.comView Full Size

Also just because it is the worst country song in all recorded history, abandon all hope ye who click:
Kenny Chesney - She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy (2-Channel Stereo Mix)
Youtube uWu4aynBK7E
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of them were on Massey Fergusons
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is better than being a democrat folks.   First day in office your boy cuts thousands of jobs but the press lets it go because they were construction jobs and called them temporary like they don't matter.   Lovely bunch of losers.  The republicans are the only one with real jobs to pay for your jokes policies.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The government insists that the agriculture reform laws passed by Parliament in September will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment."

Now there's a familiar stench. Where have I smelled that dogshiat before?
Oh, right - Republicans.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eeeewwww....

Someone shiat in here.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
week ain't over yet.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"More than half of farmers are in debt, with 20,638 killing themselves in 2018 and 2019, according to official records."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: eeeewwww....  Someone shiat in here.


I deeply apologize for the Chesney song. *gets industrial grade shovel to clean up*
Tractor Trifecta currently in play by the way
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: India is more diverse than America and still clumped under the rule of a minor population in an unwanted federation. It used to be a few dozen city-states, but that got administered together by people from far away.


No hate/disrespect, but I would genuinely like to understand the underlined.  ELI5?

I know there has been some mixing, and various ethnicities and religions - even read a bit about caste.  But maybe I'm ignorant of some of the nuance you have regarding the diversity of India.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUNDAY, SUNDAY, SUNDAY!!!!!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sihk.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Russians trolled a poll-happy constituency with its own social media platforms for a fraudulently leveraged "billionaire" to scape-goat an immigrant labor force with a physical wall in 2016!

A tyrannical, authoritarian leadership crippled the modern world by not being "upfront" about a low-virulent, asymptomatic pathogen difficult for others to predict and prepare for months later? That English and American leaders proclaimed would burn itself out without a vaccine, so why test?

Russians are exhausted of an tyrannical, authoritarian leadership who denies owning a castle and throng against rubber nightsticks while throwing snowballs!

Indian farmers are skeptical a privatization scheme in place of subsidies is a risky proposition!

A concentration of capital wealth around the globe?

I'm a child of the 1970s and told repeatedly that 4 billion people on Earth was a crisis without solution...but it's 8 billion and only populations in Africa are left last to benefit from what a global economy provides.

Americans cannot "lead" the world consuming energy and every commodity known to man by proportions so beyond a margin of what developing nations will attract from investors by the simple divisor of population.

Transnationals engineer services and products with slim margins for a hundred million people more readily than fat margins for one million. A penny's profit margin among 100 million is worth the same as a dollar from 1.Americans are, as an aggregate, fat, happy, and violent, but it is not a failure of culture or politics. America was the first to develop so rapidly with so many-- its decline, or bump, or plateau would have happened to any to have progressed so rapidly. Its worst and best aspects are a cautionary tale for all to follow, and what nation won't? What nation would or could resist America's appeals of and to leisure and comfort?More people have more economic choices on this planet than in any time in history or any one nation can promise or prevent.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They dont fark around when it comes to tractors..


Alluda Majaka - Chiru ultimate fight sequence with the goons
Youtube GdR28ViDMi0
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: wildcardjack: India is more diverse than America and still clumped under the rule of a minor population in an unwanted federation. It used to be a few dozen city-states, but that got administered together by people from far away.

No hate/disrespect, but I would genuinely like to understand the underlined.  ELI5?

I know there has been some mixing, and various ethnicities and religions - even read a bit about caste.  But maybe I'm ignorant of some of the nuance you have regarding the diversity of India.


Before the consolidation of British influence there were dozens of city-states in what we call India. The place has endless hilly regions that made localites.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
modernfarmer.comView Full Size

Washington DC, 1979
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: makerofbadjokes: wildcardjack: India is more diverse than America and still clumped under the rule of a minor population in an unwanted federation. It used to be a few dozen city-states, but that got administered together by people from far away.

No hate/disrespect, but I would genuinely like to understand the underlined.  ELI5?

I know there has been some mixing, and various ethnicities and religions - even read a bit about caste.  But maybe I'm ignorant of some of the nuance you have regarding the diversity of India.

Before the consolidation of British influence there were dozens of city-states in what we call India. The place has endless hilly regions that made localites.



So were the Americas...  https://www.npr.org/sect​ions/codeswitc​h/2014/06/24/323665644/the-map-of-nati​ve-american-tribes-youve-never-seen-be​fore

And then proceeded to gain additional people from dozens of countries around the world.

https://www.infoplease.com/us/society​-​culture/race/immigrants-us-country-ori​gin

Hence my confusion...
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Darn liberal farmers!...wait what?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.