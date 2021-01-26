 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Mexico's pandemic policy of "nothing" isn't working   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm betting they have a plethora of ideas.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
discoverfitology.comView Full Size


What is the deal with Mexico's covid response?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Relax, it's all part of a giant North American COVID study.

Canada got the policies, US and Mexico got the placebos.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the UK, today they just hit a grim milestone of 100,000 dead.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: Meanwhile in the UK, today they just hit a grim milestone of 100,000 dead.


Ha!  We got y'all beat!!!

Oh, wait.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I'm betting they have a plethora of ideas.


Oh yes, they have a plethora
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give up yet, Mexico.  Trump is currently available for consulting work and can share his vast expertise in implementing a "nothing" strategy.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
0.12% dead

Let's see how it stacks up to our nothing

0.13%

Gee, nothing sure seems consistent.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just the flu....   /s
The day of the dead will have a lot more meaning now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having grown up in Texas and spent a lot of time in Juarez there are many things I love about Mexico. The food, the people, the beautiful landscapes. I even like their spirited driving style.

But I fu*king hate tejano music. WTF is with the accordion? Its like a harmonica fu*ked a cheap piano.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't blame them. Allowing the cops to enforce lockdowns means that granny is going to be shaken down every time she needs groceries.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Having grown up in Texas and spent a lot of time in Juarez there are many things I love about Mexico. The food, the people, the beautiful landscapes. I even like their spirited driving style.

But I fu*king hate tejano music. WTF is with the accordion? Its like a harmonica fu*ked a cheap piano.


No.
It's that only one band gets it right.
Contrabando y Traicion - Los Tigres del Norte
Youtube gpiC3A4cJtA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: Having grown up in Texas and spent a lot of time in Juarez there are many things I love about Mexico. The food, the people, the beautiful landscapes. I even like their spirited driving style.

But I fu*king hate tejano music. WTF is with the accordion? Its like a harmonica fu*ked a cheap piano.


There are many things I love about Mexico, but the drivers aren't one of them.

Especially the truck drivers between Cancun and Tulum....they act like they're in a Mad Max movie...and they give zero f*cks.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Astorix: Meanwhile in the UK, today they just hit a grim milestone of 100,000 dead.


smartrmail.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you are a world leader and you are ok with letting 35% of your nation's populace die off, the strategy works OK.  Europe lost an estimated 5% of it's population to the Black Death and managed to get through it, sort of.  If you don't care about lives or prosperity, doing Nothing works fine.  It worked for TX and ND also.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: If you are a world leader and you are ok with letting 35% of your nation's populace die off, the strategy works OK.  Europe lost an estimated 5% of it's population to the Black Death and managed to get through it, sort of.  If you don't care about lives or prosperity, doing Nothing works fine.  It worked for TX and ND also.


35%!? GTFO
 
inner ted
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Having grown up in Texas and spent a lot of time in Juarez there are many things I love about Mexico. The food, the people, the beautiful landscapes. I even like their spirited driving style.

But I fu*king hate tejano music. WTF is with the accordion? Its like a harmonica fu*ked a cheap piano.


You shut your whore mouth
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/I culturally appropriate only the finest
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: If you are a world leader and you are ok with letting 35% of your nation's populace die off, the strategy works OK.  Europe lost an estimated 5% of it's population to the Black Death and managed to get through it, sort of.  If you don't care about lives or prosperity, doing Nothing works fine.  It worked for TX and ND also.


There was a great transfer of land rights after the waves of black death. People shouldn't have land only the elites should have land.

So, it looks like driving the farmers of the land in Mexico into heavily pack cities wasn't a good idea. Huh. Who would have thought. Put the boot to their necks and force them to submit and comply.
 
rga184
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: 0.12% dead

Let's see how it stacks up to our nothing

0.13%

Gee, nothing sure seems consistent.


I'm seeing from family and friends a lot of people dying of "pneumonia".  Hospitals are full and people are dying at home.  I think Mexico's situation is even worse than the US right now.  And yes,i acknowledge the USA is a clusterfark right now, mexico is just a bigger one.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Armchair_Invective: If you are a world leader and you are ok with letting 35% of your nation's populace die off, the strategy works OK.  Europe lost an estimated 5% of it's population to the Black Death and managed to get through it, sort of.  If you don't care about lives or prosperity, doing Nothing works fine.  It worked for TX and ND also.

There was a great transfer of land rights after the waves of black death. People shouldn't have land only the elites should have land.

So, it looks like driving the farmers of the land in Mexico into heavily pack cities wasn't a good idea. Huh. Who would have thought. Put the boot to their necks and force them to submit and comply.


I like how you managed to type 5 sentences that each have no relevance to each other. What was your point?
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If half our population dies we'll just have to tax the rest twice as much.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Coup d' etat's happened for far less than this.

/Granted, it was done with the CIA's blessing
 
orbister
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Astorix: Meanwhile in the UK, today they just hit a grim milestone of 100,000 dead.


But those of us who survive can have blue passports, which is totally worth it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I don't blame them. Allowing the cops to enforce lockdowns means that granny is going to be shaken down every time she needs groceries.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: There are many things I love about Mexico, but the drivers aren't one of them.


I dont mind it.
They drive the way I wish I could.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I don't blame them. Allowing the cops to enforce lockdowns means that granny is going to be shaken down every time she needs groceries.


The infamous history of law enforcement's heavy-handedness with many things helped fuel it.
 
