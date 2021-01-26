 Skip to content
    More: Creepy, English-language films, Family, The House is Burning, A Little Bit, A Little Bit Longer, Rupert Ellis, Basset Street, moment Rupert  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, it wasn't haunted...Until you opened the door.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did it open or was it a real fake door?


Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule of thumb: If there's a door that can only be opened from one side, and that side has been walled up, there's a good reason to leave it that way.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not the door; it's what's behind it. Like a dead pile of Gimps or something crazy.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was this guy hiding inside?

Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bodies? Necronomicon? You decide!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did they find the second in command at Reynolds Industry
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
True Story

My friend build a house in Southampton NY a few years ago. In the basement he had a full theatre type room with stadium seating and big screen, speakers, nice fold back seats, etc. Really impressive.

The hallway leading to this theatre was lined up with bookcases on both sides of the theater door. It was then I said...

"You need a third bookcase that acts like a secret door into your theatre!  You know, pull a special book down and it opens the door into the theatre."

He thanked me for the idea...

a few months go by and he invites me to see a movie in his theatre. We get down stairs and I notice there's no secret bookcase door.

"Sorry Stek, the wife didn't go for it"

PS...As a joke I always tell my wife, that if we ever win lotto I want a Batman bat pole behind a bookcase that leads into my basement.

"keep dreaming"
 
schrepjm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hoping for a priest hole, leaving disappointed.

House isn't nearly old enough.
 
mcreadyblue
Is that where they hide the little kids?
 
Pinner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huh, no pics inside?
That's a Geraldoburger.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For the love of God, Montresor!
 
camarugala
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess I'll go and buy a stud finder to put in my paranormal research kit. Just think of all the ghosts I'll find at roughly 24 inches apart.
 
CFitzsimmons
I knew a lady who had a pole that went from her bedroom on the second floor to the first floor living room. We all tried it at a party or two, but it really wasn't a long enough drop to be much fun. At one party the owner lady broke her ankle going down the pole. I was not in attendance, but apparently it was a whole thing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rupert had been creating a hole in the wall to hang up a poster

I don't think that's how you do that.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
guestguy
Only if you haven't purchased the right tool for only $9.95, plus S&H!

Cardinal Ximenez
There's a room in the back corner of our basement that I've thought about doing that to.  Right now it's a misc storage room but it's a decent size & the way they finished the basement, you wouldn't notice it was missing.

Looked at some pretty interesting ideas but it's way down on the list of what to spend money on.  There are some RFID options that you could do to give a resident evil game vibe to them.  Putting it in a chess piece or other figure that's just sitting on a shelf or having that hidden somewhere just to add to the mystery factor.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'When I first moved in there was all manner of banging going on."

Make the rest of us feel bad, why don't you. I was young once.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know how to tell if your house is haunted?

It's not.

Grow the fu*k up.
 
Threp [TotalFark]
You would say that.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've never understood how people don't notice things like this. I get that at first glance it may look like just a wall, but you would think someone living there would notice there's something off between that room and the one on the other side of that wall.
 
Not Y3K Compliant [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The article was sooo close in showing what was in the room.  I'll just assume everyone was murdered by the previous owner's ghost after that last photo was taken.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
Sometimes you do.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
He may have been using a studsensor to find some wood to put the nail into. He then discovered an entire missing framing board that would suggest a hidden door. I'd be tearing down the plaster / sheetrock too. Probably that very night.

/I love solving mysteries
 
dancingsucks [recently expired TotalFark]
User name does not check out.
 
WelldeadLink
You're right. After you kill the poster, you lay them down, you don't hang them up.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lindsey Graham is sweating bullets right now.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
