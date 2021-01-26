 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Businessman hits the fraud trifecta after he hires Rudy Giuliani to lend credibility to a fraud-busting company that was a fraud itself   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Mayor of New York City, Republican Party, United States presidential election, 2008, Rudy Giuliani, Lawyer, Plea, Law, Arraignment  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 10:50 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This sounds like a plot line from Arrested Development.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with people hiring TV lawyers over actual legal professionals?

I was ticketed for Jaywalking. My lawyer, Rudy, got it down to 1st degree murder and I am now on death row. Thanks, Rudy!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Fraudapalooza!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lawyer for David Correia said in a submission to a judge Monday that his client is a changed man no longer likely to be lured into wrongdoing by greed-driven accomplices.

Alrighty then, you may go.
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To be fair, this guy wasn't taking on any new cases...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A guy who hired Rudy to lend credibility to his business is obviously going for an insanity defense.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
janzee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
His wife believes him. Case closed!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What is it with people hiring TV lawyers over actual legal professionals?

I was ticketed for Jaywalking. My lawyer, Rudy, got it down to 1st degree murder and I am now on death row. Thanks, Rudy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A lawyer for David Correia said in a submission to a judge Monday that his client is a changed man no longer likely to be lured into wrongdoing by greed-driven accomplices.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was just hearing about how about a quarter of the unemployment dollars that were supposed to help out gig workers, actually went to fraud rings here and in other countries.

I couldn't get it at all, they made the conditions so onerous. God bless America, country of thieves.

/Oh sorry, that's just your beloved capitalism. Anything goes, if it works out for you.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wasn't the money these guys paid Giuliani with given to Lev Parnas by "Ukrainian Oligarch" Dmytro Firtash?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
a fraud-busting company that was a fraud itself

So, the McAfee business model, basically?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What is it with people hiring TV lawyers over actual legal professionals?

I was ticketed for Jaywalking. My lawyer, Rudy, got it down to 1st degree murder and I am now on death row. Thanks, Rudy!


If they want to get anything done, you hire a professional.  If you want to keep the grift alive, you hire well known brands.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Fraud, fraud, fraud, fraud, fraud, fraud -"
"Shut up! Bloody Vikings...."
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If he is white and has money then the "changed man" defense actually might work.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Giuliani's back? How? I could have sworn we all saw him melt on live TV.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is he aware of Rudy's $20k per day going rate?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Is he aware of Rudy's $20k per day going rate?


It's cool. You only pay if you win.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unfortunately for him, the same advice doesn't not apply to fraud lawyers.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was expecting this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He said he's (his client) needed at home in West Palm Beach, Florida, to take care of his wife and young children.

Well, haven't a lot of jailed Americans said that same thing and still remained in jail?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.