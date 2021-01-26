 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Woman professes that she hates her bubble butt. Sir Mix-A-Lot reportedly seen weeping uncontrollably (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
55
    More: Sad, 2006 albums, Buttocks, The Sun, Nicole West, M&Svoucher, bubble butt, Fabulous Mum Of The Year Award, 27-year-old  
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🧐I don't see a bubble butt in those pics.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So is this British "hot" meets British "bubble butt?"
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Flincher: 🧐I don't see a bubble butt in those pics.


My wife and I said the same, and then Mrs. went on to say maybe that this lady just wants people to stare at her ass and say her butt isn't big.
 
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

crustysandman: Flincher: 🧐I don't see a bubble butt in those pics.

My wife and I said the same, and then Mrs. went on to say maybe that this lady just wants people to stare at her ass and say her butt isn't big.


"maybe"
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh my God Becky! She wants us to look at her butt!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She knocks things over and rips her pants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i hate your butt too lady
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap page 3 girls wear lots of clothes.
Body dysmorphic loon attests to thinking she's fat.

That's not a bubble butt.

Also. the Sun is not a newspaper
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: 🧐I don't see a bubble butt in those pics.


Grading was done on a curve. White butt privilege
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: Flincher: 🧐I don't see a bubble butt in those pics.

My wife and I said the same, and then Mrs. went on to say maybe that this lady just wants people to stare at her ass and say her butt isn't big.


"Do you think my butt looks big?"
"I honestly don't know what answer you're fishing for right now."
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are the only species stupid enough to care about what their body looks like.
 
frogmyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chick in the article has no idea what she's talking about. I actually do have an unusually big butt, and do in fact struggle with knocking things off of shelves behind me. And also skirts that cover it.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't a bubble in the truest sense, but both ladies in TFA have pushin' cusion.

My wife is built the same way. The most irritating aspect is clothes shopping when you wear 12/14 top and a 20W bottom, Nothing ever quite fits right.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is black with a big black ass, I can say for a fact this attention whore ain't got no back jack.
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do these pants make me look fat?"
"Do they have a choice?"

/agree that she does not have a bubble butt
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun should be thrown into the sun.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At school, it was an ongoing joke. People used to call me 'big booty'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Truly, yours is not a butt that just won't quit.


Signed Gordie Howe, Woodrow.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicely curved, not a BB.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There it was right there in the headline...

Fark user imageView Full Size


and so she calls The Sun...


Attention Whores, will attention whore.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WTF ever.  She's an obvious attention whore.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She is has a high waist and wide hips. It's a framework for a big ass, but like a lot of white girls, she doesn't have the genetics to hang an amazing booty on it.

Thankfully, in the US, our gene pool is wider and more varied which can lead to white girls with booty. I thank the gods for this every day I see our waitstaff roll in.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She has a bubble and squeak ass.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think this mashup from pimpdaddysupreme has this thread covered.

nsfw language, bubble bottom girls
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know who else ripped his pants?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The Sun should be thrown into the sun.


Don't move. I'll go get my t-shirt canon.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: She has a bubble and squeak ass.


I may have to steal that. Kudos.
 
TDBoedy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Flincher: 🧐I don't see a bubble butt in those pics.

My wife and I said the same, and then Mrs. went on to say maybe that this lady just wants people to stare at her ass and say her butt isn't big.


Agreed. She's doing just fine. She's only angry that she isn't getting comments from the RIGHT men. It's only sexual harassment if you aren't attractive after all.
 
Abox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh wait you said butt
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, honey, you are just, overweight.
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People with curly hair want straight hair.
People with straight hair want curly hair.

I have a 61 year old white guy ass that looks just like it did at age 2.
a dark line with a dark dot in the middle, legs on both sides...
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bubble Butt Corgi Twerk
Youtube f5KyMNDJE6o
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll pass this story on to my friend who's dying of cancer, and my other friend who just had a stroke and will never work again.  I'm sure they'll be SO sympathetic.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flincher: 🧐I don't see a bubble butt in those pics.


Nope. Just a big ass.

If you hate it, go on a diet.

Personally, I don't think it looks that bad.
 
docilej
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...maybe if you stop wearing spandex and tights
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bborchar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Humans are the only species stupid enough to care about what their body looks like.


That's not remotely true, otherwise female birds wouldn't be so picky when it came to a male's coloring or size of certain appendages.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WTF did I just read.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TDBoedy: crustysandman: Flincher: 🧐I don't see a bubble butt in those pics.

My wife and I said the same, and then Mrs. went on to say maybe that this lady just wants people to stare at her ass and say her butt isn't big.

Agreed. She's doing just fine. She's only angry that she isn't getting comments from the RIGHT men. It's only sexual harassment if you aren't attractive after all.


Someone paged me for a compliment?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bborchar: Tyrone Slothrop: Humans are the only species stupid enough to care about what their body looks like.

That's not remotely true, otherwise female birds wouldn't be so picky when it came to a male's coloring or size of certain appendages.


TBF he just wanted to make a clever point and didn't expect to be met head on with facts
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Actress - Bubble Butts and Equations
Youtube wW82skUtyco
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
M.O.D - Bubble Butt
Youtube FC6Ib_ORcMk
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Helpful pic

eresistancebands.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If she spent fifteen minutes walking around any American Walmart, she'd feel anorexic.
 
steklo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
More proof from the article's video that this women is looking for the attention:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Other guys will say 'oh my God your bum is amazing' which I know is meant as a compliment, but I'm not looking for that kind of attention."

I know, you're looking for the kind of attention that agreeing to do an interview on the internet brings. It's hard - the struggle for the right kind of attention, I mean.
 
roc6783
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: Helpful pic

[eresistancebands.com image 850x850]


Quite.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: Helpful pic

[eresistancebands.com image 850x850]


No all heroes wear capes.
 
