 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Father and daughter killed after touching power line that came down near home. Lesson here is don't touch downed power lines   (local21news.com) divider line
41
    More: Sad, power line, Father, Family, Analytic geometry, daughter  
•       •       •

1081 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well they never watched GI Joe
GI Joe PSA Power Lines
Youtube hZN7rVhq24Y
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't pee on the electric fence:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's Darwin, for the retroactive strike!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Don't pee on the electric fence:

[Fark user image 310x175] [View Full Size image _x_]


Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x298]


Don't whiz on, the electric fence!
Youtube VrZR2tnJtGw
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stick to the outlets and breakers that you're used too.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mötley Crüe - Live Wire (Official Music Video)
Youtube Ahq4blDfU5s
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charles Dawin smiles.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval


She probably tried to pull him free when his muscles seized and he couldn't let go and became part of the circuit so they both died in agony.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.utilityproducts.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that is not how you want to leave this world.  You will die and it will be painful as it happens.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: SpectroBoy: What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval

She probably tried to pull him free when his muscles seized and he couldn't let go and became part of the circuit so they both died in agony.


yeah why are people laughing at this?

I guess we're wondering what overrode the common sense but it's a horrible death. :(
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Well they never watched GI Joe
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hZN7rVhq​24Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


G.I. Joe PSA Compilation - [Remastered HD]
Youtube z8K08AcVru0


the least you could do is post the originals.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see a farking wire on the ground, don't go near it.  Stupid goddamn people...
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: SpectroBoy: What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval

She probably tried to pull him free when his muscles seized and he couldn't let go and became part of the circuit so they both died in agony.


As much as I know that's the stupid thing to do, if I saw a loved one getting electrocuted, I might do the same thing without thinking. It's not exactly a situation I train for.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Darwin would have electrocuted himself in this situation.  He wasn't a genius.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: haha downed power line goes brrrrrr


/window seat please
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x682]


I was waking the dog the day after a big storm recently. I didn't see it at the time, but a power line was sagging over the road. A FedEx truck came through and ripped it down about 10 feet in front of me. I backed up, then crossed the street and called 911. While I was waiting, a car pulled up to turn down the road with the downed power line. I flagged her down. She stopped in the road. I shouted "there's a power line in the road!" and pointed to it. Then she pointed to it. And drove right over it.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Electricity is the closest thing we have to literal, actual magic. Just because we know very well how it works and how to use it does not negate the fact that we are farking around with one of the fundamental forces of reality.

I was taught not to screw with it by my stepdad, who taught me how to wire up basic home electrical and the kind of damage lightning strikes can do, and by the Navy, who taught me how to wire up basic submarine nuclear reactors and basic shipboard radar.

Two things stick out in my mind more than any other. The story I heard from a grizzled old firefighter who told us fire cadets about the guy who they found dead on a golf course with his foot blown off from a lightning strike: "The lightning cauterized all the way through his body from his hand holding the club to his foot, which it blew off as it went into the ground."

And the saying from my radar instructor: "It will kill you 100% of the time and it will hurt the entire time you are dying."

Do not fark with electricity. You can't see it most of the time. By the time you CAN see it, it's usually too late.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: FTFA: haha downed power line goes brrrrrr


/window seat please


A-10 aircraft around the world are preparing their alibis.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: SpectroBoy: What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval

She probably tried to pull him free when his muscles seized and he couldn't let go and became part of the circuit so they both died in agony.


Probably right.

When I was in Scouts as a boy, I was taught to use something wooden (log, oar, pole, etc) to try to pry the victim away from the live wire (as a last resort, of course).
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fano: [img.utilityproducts.com image 720x591]


Glad you brought him up.  He was a regular appearance in the after school cartoon commercials in my neck of the woods.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Her father should've grounded her for that conduct.
 
SmellsLikePoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: LowbrowDeluxe: SpectroBoy: What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval

She probably tried to pull him free when his muscles seized and he couldn't let go and became part of the circuit so they both died in agony.

As much as I know that's the stupid thing to do, if I saw a loved one getting electrocuted, I might do the same thing without thinking. It's not exactly a situation I train for.


Yeah totally fair - I remember how striking the training for being a life guard was, in that, before you learned squat about how to help in a situation you were taught to assess for any risks in the environment. I'm sure other first responders get way more training to this affect, but the lesson in general was you're not helping if you put yourself in danger
 
Tenga
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrs john amber: LowbrowDeluxe: SpectroBoy: What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval

She probably tried to pull him free when his muscles seized and he couldn't let go and became part of the circuit so they both died in agony.

yeah why are people laughing at this?

I guess we're wondering what overrode the common sense but it's a horrible death. :(


I don't think people are making fun of the fact they died, but the stupidity.

"It may have killed Daddy, but Ican do it."
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a good current event.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fano: [img.utilityproducts.com image 720x591]


Ah, in the Charlotte area we had:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Please stick to the outlets and breakers that you're used too.


missingperspective.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FaygoMaster: Fano: [img.utilityproducts.com image 720x591]

Glad you brought him up.  He was a regular appearance in the after school cartoon commercials in my neck of the woods.


Now, keys go here, and fingers go here but smart little buddies know they don't go here!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Well they never watched GI Joe
[YouTube video: GI Joe PSA Power Lines]


No one can deny the spark they made on the world together! :P
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: SpectroBoy: What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval

She probably tried to pull him free when his muscles seized and he couldn't let go and became part of the circuit so they both died in agony.


That's an excellent point. Human nature would be to try to free the person stuck being electrocuted.

That sucks. At least she died heroically (unlike her father)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: LowbrowDeluxe: SpectroBoy: What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval

She probably tried to pull him free when his muscles seized and he couldn't let go and became part of the circuit so they both died in agony.

As much as I know that's the stupid thing to do, if I saw a loved one getting electrocuted, I might do the same thing without thinking. It's not exactly a situation I train for.


Agreed. Reflex is faster than rational thought.
 
turboke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bowen: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x682]

I was waking the dog the day after a big storm recently. I didn't see it at the time, but a power line was sagging over the road. A FedEx truck came through and ripped it down about 10 feet in front of me. I backed up, then crossed the street and called 911. While I was waiting, a car pulled up to turn down the road with the downed power line. I flagged her down. She stopped in the road. I shouted "there's a power line in the road!" and pointed to it. Then she pointed to it. And drove right over it.


She was offset from the ground by four rubber insulators. Even if she did manage to make the cable whip the car when driving over it, she was still in a Faraday cage. Although I would be surprised if she even knew that.

Me? I would stop and turn on all blinkers as a warning sign for other cars, then get out of the way because the next idiot would probably hit my car.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: ChrisDe: LowbrowDeluxe: SpectroBoy: What I want to know is did they touch it at the same time?
"Ok, on the count of three we are going to touch this wire!"

Or was it serially.
"Look! Daddy is dead and smoldering! My turn!"


/Darwin, his head nodding in approval

She probably tried to pull him free when his muscles seized and he couldn't let go and became part of the circuit so they both died in agony.

As much as I know that's the stupid thing to do, if I saw a loved one getting electrocuted, I might do the same thing without thinking. It's not exactly a situation I train for.

Agreed. Reflex is faster than rational thought.


Yup. Sad story. :(

It has been very rainy and windy here in SoCal over the past few days. That undoubtedly led to this tragedy.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was installing outlets in the basement in my parents house as a teen.  Asked my pop if the power was off to those circuits.  "Yup."  So I get to work.

Six outlets to do.  Halfway through, I realized my father probably switched another breaker off, as this line is definitely live.  See, I noticed my fingers going numb as I was holding the upper contacts while screwing in the lower ones.  Right as this realization hit me, the power went out in the house.

No lie, I though I was dead right there.

Anyhow, lessons learned.  Before starting work:
1.  Always shut off power yourself.
2.  Verify power is out with a circuit tester.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How To Start A Man's Heart With A Downed Power Line
Youtube NIGdAzjwEc8
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DragonIV: Was installing outlets in the basement in my parents house as a teen.  Asked my pop if the power was off to those circuits.  "Yup."  So I get to work.

Six outlets to do.  Halfway through, I realized my father probably switched another breaker off, as this line is definitely live.  See, I noticed my fingers going numb as I was holding the upper contacts while screwing in the lower ones.  Right as this realization hit me, the power went out in the house.

No lie, I though I was dead right there.

Anyhow, lessons learned.  Before starting work:
1.  Always shut off power yourself.
2.  Verify power is out with a circuit tester.


Older-house wiring sure is fun.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.