(Insider)   Living in a van, down by the river, is not what it's all cracked up to be   (insider.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fta: It had several broken systems so I hereby declare all campers invalid and I am very smrt hurrrrrrrr

have a downvote.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* The heat in the van broke
* the electricity ran out
* I learned I could never live in a camper van full time because they're not real homes with working systems
* compared to a normal size vehicle, there was nothing tiny about this van
* He showed me how to work a generator and how to plug the larger van into a campsite - without ever explaining why I would need to do either of those things
* My mommy says I need the helmet because I am special.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get a camper mainly for getting out of the heat/cold and cutting down on the time spent setting up camp...there are other smaller reasons that I'm not gong to list out.  But no matter, what, if you are staying in a camper, you plan for the cold with synthetic/down/wool bags and blankets and liners that can handle cold weather.  There was no excuse for being cold when the heater "broke".

Also in the cold camper, take a backup electric heater (assuming gas was used).  Of course, she couldn't get the damn electricity to work in a campground that had electrical hookups...

This article smells of made up crises and that her opinion of camping was fixed before the experience.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It needed to be down by the river.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If my heat pump dies, does that mean that houses don't work?  The author is a wuss who didn't plan ahead and then failed to overcome problems.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sweet mercy, this dingbat would die in a heartbeat if they had to do any actual camping.

Sorry, but "I don't understand how to work this" makes for a pretty useless article on camping. Amusing as heck though.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just tent camp. I sometimes take my Kayak and tent and go find a spot on a lake or river. My 2003 Ram truck, all beat up, dented, clear coat peeling, still gets me where I'm going.

You rich folks with your special Sprinter vans all decked out with stainless appliances can fark off
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tell the person has no choice that he can't live in a van. He's glad to have it.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Valley Of The Gods - Tom Green - Utah -Van Life
Youtube C4v-gz2rj04


Tom Green makes it work. At the start of covid he decked out a van and hit the road with his dog.

// Does not apply to everyone, you probably need a decent chunk of change to get started, plus reliable income
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
outsideonline.comView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I spent 6 months touring Australia in a 20 year old van with no air con or heating, going from winter in the south to the wet in the north, via 40 degrees in Coober Pedy.

Good times.

Sounds like this writer expected the van to do EVERYTHING for them.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Tell the person has no choice that he can't live in a van. He's glad to have it.


My girlfriend of 5 years I found out lived in a car for a while in winter when she left her asshole abusive ex husband. She just wanted out and would rather have frozen than stay another day there. She told me about a year after we had been dating. She was living in a small apartment at the time.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the point?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man the f*ck up. I lived in a 1988 Ford Taurus for an entire Summer.

You really learn who your friends are when you ask to take a shower and they say no.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, that was an amazingly stupid article, and the author is amazingly entitled.

The bathroom was too small.

Good grief.
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Van - make me a latte with extra sprinkles! Van? VAN??
This sucks.'
 
roddack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This dude has a whole series on van living that is pretty informative

Solo RV & Van Life Q&A LIVE Chat (7 Months Full Time RVing) 🚍
Youtube ey6EZX5r6Rc
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember thinking how ironic it was because this was supposed to be a tiny house, but when compared to a normal size vehicle, there was nothing tiny about this van.

And compared to a housecat, there's nothing miniature about this miniature horse!
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This guy spent $2000 to rent a van for a weekend and then has the nerve to complain about it in the most pretentious, obnoxious way possible. I wish the renter had charged him $10,000. He probably would have paid it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My parents are big trailer campers. They have had an RV since long before I came along. I like that kind of travelling, sometimes. It's nice to be able to bring along more of your home and be setup quickly. The campfire parties at the trailer parks can be quite entertaining.

I don't have an RV now, but I have a couple totes I put in the back of my SUV. One day I'll upgrade to a full RV, but I don't have a problem setting up my yurt and stove. Winter camping is fun if you're properly prepared.

Speaking of winter camping.. I'm going to go for an overnight this weekend.. it's not going to be storming so my light tent will do just fine. I'm also planning a longer trip with some friends in a few weeks. There's a waterfall near where we're going that should be nicely frozen.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I vote we change the tag to [DUMBASS], or at least [FAIL]
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"AND, there was no concierge service!"
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This £70K Mercedes Marco Polo is the ultimate luxury camper van! REVIEW
Youtube tKBBYeZD0po


I'm buying one of these when I win the lottery
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That were a waste of five minutes.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As someone who's gotten into car camping and backpacking over the last few years, I found that entire article to be one long whine.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: I just tent camp. I sometimes take my Kayak and tent and go find a spot on a lake or river. My 2003 Ram truck, all beat up, dented, clear coat peeling, still gets me where I'm going.

You rich folks with your special Sprinter vans all decked out with stainless appliances can fark off


I keep my 2003 Montero Sport around JUST for camping pretty much.  (or for moving the occasional item needing larger than my car, smaller than my truck)
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: If my heat pump dies, does that mean that houses don't work?  The author is a wuss who didn't plan ahead and then failed to overcome problems.


I mean, he pretty much acknowledges that. It's more of an "I learned I'm not cut out for this" article than a "vans are bad" article.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Me and other guys lived in a van for a couple months going crosscountry. Sleep in parks, the van when it's too cold. Live off McDonald's. 500 bucks between the three of us. It was a lot of fun but holy fark the smell...
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nooo New York is where I'd rather stay ! I get allergic smelling hay
 
recombobulator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

corq: As someone who's gotten into car camping and backpacking over the last few years, I found that entire article to be one long whine.


It's worse than that.  It's full of gems like "why do I need a generator if there's a solar panel?"  This person is ignorant of how anything in the camper works and seems proud of it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus, what a whiny little pussy.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since I'm not a great driver, I enlisted the help of a friend who was more confident driving the van than I would have been.


OMG, he was afraid to drive the f*cking thing!

During one move I did the best way to get the truck close to the door was to parallel park it between the porch and a tree. So that's what I did. A Uhaul with a 26 foot box.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TLDR version: "I'm a whiny moron"
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/C4v-gz2r​j04]

Tom Green makes it work. At the start of covid he decked out a van and hit the road with his dog.

// Does not apply to everyone, you probably need a decent chunk of change to get started, plus reliable income


Actually, despite all his weirdness I actually like Tom Green, and I'm glad to see he's doing okay.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The author basically admitted they did absolutely zero research in advance, and didn't understand the difference between solar charging of the DC system vs recharging of the DC system with AC. They didn't bother jotting down the confusing 5 button press, or the don't press these buttons at the same time sequence.  They just nodded their stupid head.

Likewise, an inexperienced driver might have trouble if they lack confidence driving in a big city.

Poorly informed consumers are going to have problems in life.  There's nothing wrong with being poorly informed, the problem is when you do nothing about your ignorance, and take no steps to learn, even when you're having problems.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That article kind of reminded me of reading "A walk in the woods", I pretty much wanted to shoot everyone involved after reading it.

/ I'm not a violent person.
// but
/// slashies.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Buy a 20 degree bag and don't worry about the heat.  This was actually pretty easy camping.  When I camp I have to set up all my gear and still hope that I don't have to spend anytime in my tent or put up a tarp because of rain.

Or worse, that one time I was caught in a hail storm in a tent.  The tent did pretty well actually.
 
mod3072
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The guy who wrote this is one of those people who wouldn't make it through the opening credits in a disaster movie. Also, $1,8000 to rent a van for a single weekend!? WTF? I did a quick search, and in the Pittsburg area you can rent a full-size RV for $90/night. I'm sure there's mileage charges and stuff on top of that, but still. With decision-making and problem-solving skills like this guy possesses, one has to wonder how he's managed to live this long.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A friend bought a similar sounding Sprinter last fall and had similar issues. But he really liked it, bought another 'now that he knew what he wanted'. He's got quite a lot of money, so it helps that he's got all the time he likes to tinker around, or change plans. He's single & childless, but brought his human-sized dog for a cross-country road trip and few weeks away. He also said driving & handling were great, though he's a normal experienced driver unlike these NYC folk.

The idea sounds a bit romantic to us, and I've certainly coveted those nice Sprinter vans. But I think it'll never happen for us, probably not even a rental. All the extra expense, and then dealing with complex custom systems, and massive compromises on shower & toilet. We have done a bunch of long road trips in a conventional minivan or compact SUV. Those let us haul plenty of crap, at moderate cost per mile. And then we stay in a normal motel/hotel/rented house on arrival. The vehicle stays fully practical for any errands or excursions from there.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

corq: As someone who's gotten into car camping and backpacking over the last few years, I found that entire article to be one long whine.


Yeah, I'm weird I guess.  I love backpacking.  The idea of doing what this guy tried and failed to do has no appeal at all for me.  I'd rather get away from the crowds.  Love the feeling of having everything I need on my back.  And I find it makes me much more grateful for what I have when I get back home.  On trail, instant oatmeal is the most delicious thing ever.  Back home, I'd never eat it.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mod3072: The guy who wrote this is one of those people who wouldn't make it through the opening credits in a disaster movie. Also, $1,8000 to rent a van for a single weekend!? WTF? I did a quick search, and in the Pittsburg area you can rent a full-size RV for $90/night. I'm sure there's mileage charges and stuff on top of that, but still. With decision-making and problem-solving skills like this guy possesses, one has to wonder how he's managed to live this long.


All of the main points have been covered here, but there's one more to pile on the author for their ignorance.

They spent $1800 to rent a camper van for the weekend.
In the winter.
To drive to Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, they passed a dozen state parks with campsites to see the outdoors. Which is the point of vanning...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just to switch up the stereotypes I want to sleep in unheated El Camino you know where
Neil Young and Crazy Horse - Down By the River (Live at Farm Aid 1994)
Youtube TiX8Rz5C3LY
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: A friend bought a similar sounding Sprinter last fall and had similar issues. But he really liked it, bought another 'now that he knew what he wanted'. He's got quite a lot of money, so it helps that he's got all the time he likes to tinker around, or change plans. He's single & childless, but brought his human-sized dog for a cross-country road trip and few weeks away. He also said driving & handling were great, though he's a normal experienced driver unlike these NYC folk.

The idea sounds a bit romantic to us, and I've certainly coveted those nice Sprinter vans. But I think it'll never happen for us, probably not even a rental. All the extra expense, and then dealing with complex custom systems, and massive compromises on shower & toilet. We have done a bunch of long road trips in a conventional minivan or compact SUV. Those let us haul plenty of crap, at moderate cost per mile. And then we stay in a normal motel/hotel/rented house on arrival. The vehicle stays fully practical for any errands or excursions from there.


It's cheaper to buy a nice car and stay in hotels than it is to buy an RV.  I'd rather just do that.
 
focusthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TL;DR:
Brooklyn reporter fails at taking notes about the operation of the subject of his story, is chauffeured in a luxury camper from Brooklyn to spend the night in another city, nearly freezes in a parking lot far from Brooklyn because there's no app for heat, nefuses to tinkle in the provided potty, eats a Wendy's kids meal, depressingly eats cookies he brought from Brooklyn, ends up in a full-featured campground with pavement and utilities like his Brooklyn apartment, hires another chauffeur to drive him around Philly, contemplates why van life is SO HARD, returns to van to watch girl tv shows until all the iProducts he brought from Brooklyn die, uses gas stove for heat but neglects to keep head in the oven, then goes back to Brooklyn to write zero words about what will become of his one plaid shirt.  Brooklyn.

/LOTS of time in tiny-house sized vans
//including hurricanes
///can run the damn generator
////extra slashies for the TV photogs out there!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Man the f*ck up. I lived in a 1988 Ford Taurus for an entire Summer.

You really learn who your friends are when you ask to take a shower and they say no.


Who would say no? Jesus. I don't know you. AND I'd let you use the shower. Just don't act like a serial killer.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Since I'm not a great driver, I enlisted the help of a friend who was more confident driving the van than I would have been.


OMG, he was afraid to drive the f*cking thing!

During one move I did the best way to get the truck close to the door was to parallel park it between the porch and a tree. So that's what I did. A Uhaul with a 26 foot box.


My daughter graduated from college in Boston, found an apartment, a roommate, and paid guys to unload her possessions in Brooklyn.  She rented a cargo van, far in advance.  UHaul gave her a "free upgrade" to a 26' box truck, because it was "out of college moving insanity weekend."  She negotiated for a free fuel credit as well. She drove that sucker from Boston to Brooklyn without complaint, without an accident and without stress.  She took the time to walk around it, figured out what the dimensions, compared to the wheels/pivot points, and what the turning radius was.  Got her furniture unloaded and returned it to the nearest UHaul place without a scratch.  Ta da!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's cheaper to buy a nice car and stay in hotels than it is to buy an RV.  I'd rather just do that.


Depends on your goals & wants .

I see lots of RVs at music festivals. The nearest hotel is hours away.

Sitting on a folding chair in a hotel parking lot is not my idea of getting out in to nature.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.