(Daily Star)   Sorry stupid men, kids actually inherit their intelligence from their moms. Here comes the science (possible nsfw content on page)
    More: Interesting, Mother, Chromosome, XY sex-determination system, Y chromosome, Father, best predictor of intelligence, Driving, 16-year-olds  
681 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 10:35 AM (52 minutes ago)



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know about intelligence but I sure as hell inherited stress and sensitivity from my mom.  I think I got anxiety from my dad as well as his intelligence - he has had claustrophobia most of his life.  For 20-30 years, I didn't know what the fark it was with me when I would suddenly get a "forgot to study for a test" feeling out of the blue.  But then his claustrophobia started to become more obvious as he got older.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk to the Trumps, every one of those kids got their dumb brain from dad, no exceptions.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't really matter how smart the parents are if the child isn't taught well.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at his buddies with kids*
*looks at the women they managed to talk into marriage*

Thank god.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Talk to the Trumps


Do I HAVE to??
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
irocu88
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With all the crap going on in the world right now....I believe it....and no wonder.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Star.

I now doubt the existence of Mums, and chromosomes.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hmm. I feel like mentally, I'm more like my dad than my mom. In fact I'm not sure what I inherited from my Mom other than male-pattern baldness.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because if there's any scholarly source for intelligence research, it's Daily Star.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
According to the Mirror, intelligence is inherited from the X chromosome mothers have two of.
Women have two of these chromosomes (XX) and men have only one (XY) - so they are twice as likely to pass down intelligence to their children than the fathers are.

Following this logic, wouldn't that mean that men have no capability to pass intelligence to their sons, but a 50% capability to pass it to their daughters?
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How could so many Farkers' moms be total sluts and geniuses?
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If we're getting our science news from a tabloid; has anyone heard if Bat Boy's still alive?
 
steklo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bio mom....
Yep. Totally makes sense.

At least for 1 out of 3...
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is the headline apologizing because it just insulted stupid men's mothers?

If so it's a bit wasted.. I reckon that one flew over their heads. :p
 
steklo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
NSFW.
Daddy Knows Best - Taser
Youtube zm2tc9e8-iE
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 550x593]


She looks like a reluctant mom.  Like she hadn't planned on being a mom and is still treating it as an inconvenience rather than a fundamental change in her life.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure Subby felt that headline was really empowering, but if you say all men inherit their mental capacity from their mothers and all men are stupid, you're insulting women.

Whether Subby's intelligence came from one parent or both, it was a gag gift.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well if I'm dumb enough to knock her up the kids at least got that going for them.

/No offense mom
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I feel stupider having read that article
 
caljar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am sure if they tried, they could also show causation for smart women having smart men's kids.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank your dads for your predisposition to substance abuse!
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: treating it as an inconvenience rather than a fundamental change in her life.


I've always wanted the backstory to some of the photos I see on Fark. More than likely she was having a bad day to begin with. Her yogurt was spoiled for breakfast, she was out of creamer for her morning coffee. Her husband was running late for work and couldn't take the kid to day-care and so she had to rush out of the house and while on the way there her friend Clare called complaining that her mascara wasn't going on right and was getting all over her white shirt, and while answering the phone, dropped the kid on the sidewalk.

I'm impressed that she seems so calm about it.

Mascara can ruin a good shirt ya know...
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 550x593]


Peaches Geldof was not known for her smart life choices.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My mom is a pretty smart and clever lady.  But my sister and I both have brains that function much more similarly to dad's when it comes to things like math and science and logic. As far as attitude, I inherited mom's easy-going approach to life while sis got dad's driven anal-retentiveness and single-minded work ethic.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I inherited my mother's speed-reading genes. I top out at somewhere around 2500 wpm.

A drug habit would be cheaper.
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: steklo: [Fark user image 550x593]

Peaches Geldof was not known for her smart life choices.


Wow...had no idea that was Peaches Geldof.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My mom and I were absolutely smarter than my dad.

My sister is smarter than all of us.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unless the study is measuring the intelligence of a pre-literate infant, distinguishing genetics from environment is implausible.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My mom can't even mentally grasp the concept of what multiplying two negative numbers means, let alone why it's positive as a result.
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My mom was a phone operator back in the 60's, She left that job to have me.

Now, fast forward 40 years....

One day Mom calls me with a technical question. She's not good with computers or anything like that.

Mom: Stek, do you know much about faxing?
Me: Yup. Got a fax question?
Mom: Well, for one thing, how do they fit the paper into the phone line?


True story.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This article is a copy of a Mirror story, it links to it.  The Mirror than references an article from psychology spot.

The first experiment is a rat genetic experiment which doesn't always equal results with humans.  The second is a correlation based on IQ between mother and offspring.  It ends the article with this in bold statement.

"The IQ with which we are born is important, but not decisive."
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I sure hope not, and it doesn't appear to be the case for me. My kids are the spitting image of me and my dad, and we have pretty much the same personality. I am constantly impressed with their logic and decision making. Their mom? Lololololololololol no
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Daily article is 2021 referencing a 2018 article citing a 2016 blog, which has a bibliography to stuff with the latest date 2012.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: steklo: [Fark user image 550x593]

Peaches Geldof was not known for her smart life choices.

Wow...had no idea that was Peaches Geldof.


Yeah. And her mother was not a great example.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And yet Subby is reading the Star...
 
steklo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Yeah. And her mother was not a great example.


Let's see here was that Paula Yates or something? I remember the photo from my Live Aid book

smh.com.auView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm more interested in knowing about the inheritance of drive and work ethic, because the world is full of people who will use their entire break at Arby's to tell you how smart they are.
 
