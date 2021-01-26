 Skip to content
(Decatur Herald-Review)   Going to the dentist can be scary or intimidating, so having a comfort dog like Bob on the team can help to ease the anxiety of many patients. Please welcome him to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (herald-review.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Apparently, I haven't been taking pictures of Zeke this year, so no Zekes of the Week today.

Instead, here's Zeke's best fren, Goblin the kitten (who's almost a full cat now)
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Well, there's this one of a sleeping Zeke and Goblin...)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I skipped one dental appointment because PANDEMIC and when I finally went a dog would have been nice.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
One of the best children's therapists I know uses her dog to connect with the kids.

In the before time, I would take Zelda to the nursing home.

When I was in Alaska, there was a family at the Extended Stay in Anchorage. The little boy ran for Zelda and they met, The parents and I talked, the little dude wanted her to come to the couch with him.
Zelda enjoyed being hugged, petted, then starting licking the little guy's hands. He squealed with delight  "It tickles!" and childish laughter rang through the lobby.

The parents and I grabbed a table.
While Zelda and Danny reveled in their newfound Mutual Admiration Society, I got the backstory.
They were from a small coastal village. Danny was undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

Danny's laughter, the Dad told me in tears--was the first time the kid had responded since they arrived.
How Zelda knew, I will never know. Usually, she is reserved around kids--an unfortunate incident involving a toy train being thrown at her by an unruly child.

But Danny and Zelda-- those two became a closed corporation. Every morning, he would proudly hold her lease ("I'm a big boy--I can walk her!") and he would promise to bring something for Zelda when he returned.

Zelda and I would be waiting when they got back and she would not leave his side, licking his hands and laying by his side.

Danny's treatment was successful, (fingers crossed).
The business I was there for came to an end.

But, I and all the hotel guests (Anchorage is a hub for tourists from around the world) watched a little dog and a four-year-old kid face a scary world and revel in a friendship.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

wow, it got dusty mighty fast in here.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
was this article chosen with Djeli in mind?

That poor girl could have used a therapy dog at the dentist last week.

I have an appointment this Friday.  Regular cleaning.  Should be a drama free event.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

♥♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

And more!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Great story, but I think Zevon's story is better.

ProcrastinationStation: wow, it got dusty mighty fast in here.


It sure did!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Well, I just got a really nice call from PCP's nurse telling me that my PCP has purchased me an automatic BP cuff so I can monitor my BP at home. She's been recommending I get one, but they're a bit out of my budget with being on a fixed incocme. I'm so happy! :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Well, I just got a really nice call from PCP's nurse telling me that my PCP has purchased me an automatic BP cuff so I can monitor my BP at home. She's been recommending I get one, but they're a bit out of my budget with being on a fixed incocme. I'm so happy! :)


nice!!
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Well, I just got a really nice call from PCP's nurse telling me that my PCP has purchased me an automatic BP cuff so I can monitor my BP at home. She's been recommending I get one, but they're a bit out of my budget with being on a fixed incocme. I'm so happy! :)


Good luck with it! My insurance company paid for a wrist monitor in November, and we found out today at my doctor's office that there's a huge difference between what my monitor measured and what they measured at the doctor's office - mine was much much higher, often at least 50 points higher. The pharmacy where I got it replaced it for me, so I will have the upper arm cuff now too. And my doctor cut this med in half, so we'll see how things go. I was going to write this in Caturday, but close enough.

cdn3.volusion.comView Full Size

Fifi says it's totally Caturday, and also time for bed. Good night!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Oh, this won't be a wrist monitor, but an upper arm cuff like they use in her office, except this will be an automatic version. In fact she had advised me not to get one with a wrist cuff as they don't read accurately, a fact I already knew because they tried using a wrist cuff on me a couple of times when I was hospitalized last year before using an upper arm cuff.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Sorry - I wasn't clear. That's what I thought and what I now have too. When I bought it originally, the pharmacist said there was no difference between the wrist and the upper arm versions, but today they all agreed there is a big difference. I wish they would make up their minds!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ok, bedtime for realsies!
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Bailey Dog has been teaching The Ellie Girl the best ways to sleep. I think she's starting to get the hang of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Definitely!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

♥♥ :D :D
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kody loves today's weather!  So much so that after a half hour sniffing all the grass,  he decided he will just poop later.  (There might be more snow to play in then!)

Only supposed to get like 2 inches,  sorry bud.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Yikes
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Snow Taller than he was, He loved the heck out of it. But he did not like the rain at all
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

I just read the article and wondered a little, myself!

I NEEDED A PUPPER SOOOOO MUCH!!!

If I had had a therapy pupper or kitty, I might have been able to SAY SOMETHING! I MIGHT HAVE FOUND ENOUGH BRAVERY TO SAY "NO!" OR "STOP THIS NOW - THIS IS NOT OKAY!!"

Subby, whoever you are, thanks for posting this. (still need to CUOTT)  I'm sorry, but I need to go have a cry now. BBL <3
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Kody would like to show you his big boy teefs-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Oh my!!
You gotta grease him up before sending him out!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

D'aww, Kody baby!! Brindy girl got all her big girl toofers in, too. And, like the little weirdo she is, she spat out her baby teeth instead of swallowing most of them like our Maxiedog and KatieBoo did so I have them all in a pretty chalice on my shelf. (Is that weird? My mom kept my baby teeth and my first set of braces - said "I paid for the damned things, I'm keeping them" LOL)

Ugh - still all weepy. Sorry.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

I submit 99% of the Woofday threads because unlike Caturday it's rare that even a single thread gets submitted and I want to ensure that we have a weekly Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Here's a hug for you ♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Are used to always try and submit a headline, but mornings aren't always easy for me and you always beat me to it so I have it for a while sorry
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Mayhem got surgery on both knees last week.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Moxie and Mayhem are not happy about the extra attention he is getting.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And just one of Moxie being cute on my lap
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Always glad to see you're extremely cute furballs!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Always glad to see you're extremely cute furballs!


Thanks! Mayhem has 8 more weeks of recovery, which means no jumping, no standing on back legs, and no stairs. Thankfully my wife is home and can take care of him.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Thanks! Mayhem has 8 more weeks of recovery, which means no jumping, no standing on back legs, and no stairs. Thankfully my wife is home and can take care of him.


Yeah that's gonna take some close watching, keep getting better Mayham!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Understandable and I appreciate the effort. I've been searching for articles and prepping the Woofday threads the night before so I don't have to scramble to have one ready on Tuesday morning. I've been doing that for the last several months and found it a lot less stressful to have everything ready so that all is needed is greenlighting the thread.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

And here I thought you just didn't like my headlines :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This week will either be fantastic or crap.  Or fantastic crap.  Either way, it's beer o'clock!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

No wasted away in Margaritaville? :-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

😹 I have Jack's two molars that he spit out in a jar with the shed whiskers and claw caps.

So I don't think it's weird, at least.  😋

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Salem is writing a book titled "How to Cat in 10 Easy Lessons"

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
