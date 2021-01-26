 Skip to content
(KPAX Missoula)   Come for the ho-hum story of yet another nut arrested in connection to the Capitol riot. Stay for the comedy gold photo of his Montana business storefront   (kpax.com) divider line
57
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have been looking for a used dishwasher..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ninetynine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"O" why is "N" so durned hard?

ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
General Flynn.. the Russian people's general.

I've never seen a building that cray-cray.
 
biznatch
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I used to work with a guy from Dillon. This explains a lot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There must be radon gas leaking into that building through the foundation and it would appear to be rotting that guys mind.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ive seen some pathetic shet in my day. That right there takes the cake.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ninetynine: "O" why is "N" so durned hard?

[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


I have no idea, Яeally.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The building itself is a trumper
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is a really nice rendering of clouds. Also, I am pleasantly surprised by the correct use of the apostrophe in "the people's General." I'm going to say this storefront was completed by many different people, or the same two people at many different levels of sobriety.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude, can you fix my old Hoover? Cuz you sure know how to SUCK
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess Ben Garrison didn't have enough cash on him for a new fridge, so he offered to paint the facade in exchange.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he seems very happy to be arrested
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we officially call 'The Storm' the mass arrest of Qanon supporters that's been happening? That'd be some delicious irony.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One suspects the quality and customer service provided at this establishment might be sub-par.

"Samsung! I ain't sellin' none a' that there Chinese crap filled with COMMUNIST listening devices!"

"I know your new dryer broke, but you violated the terms of your warranty when I came into the house and you didn't have Newsmax on the TV."

"You ain't gettin' your new fridge for a while. I had to send your payment to Rudy Giuliani and invest in these here new 'Office of the Former President' t-shirts."
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wouldn't be surprised if he drove an ice cream truck to try to abduct kids.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what the gun shop looks like.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang them all. Stop giving them a chance to do anything but enter a plea.
Hold them in Rikers til trial.
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is what happens when the blue pills stop working.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is a repeat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Ninetynine: "O" why is "N" so durned hard?

[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

I have no idea, Яeally.


Бeats me, too.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

max_pooper: This is a repeat.


Do you have a link?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ninetynine: "O" why is "N" so durned hard?

[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


The other side has something about We the People and "sheep no more"

biznatch: I used to work with a guy from Dillon. This explains a lot.


The only reason to stop in Dillon is to sleep on a long drive, or if that's as far as AAA will take you.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ninetynine: "O" why is "N" so durned hard?

[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


Subconscious emulation of his impression of CyЯillic?
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've spent years of my life traveling around the world. At a certain point you realize, regardless of nationality, certain people have dangerously stupid eyes. Like it's not worth messing with this person because they might chase you with a meat cleaver over a couple dollars.

This guy has that look.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Hang them all. Stop giving them a chance to do anything but enter a plea.
Hold them in Rikers til trial.


Rikers isn't big enough for 70 million insurrectionists, bioterorists, and Nazis.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

max_pooper: This is a repeat.


Not exactly, as I don't believe the first story included that glorious storefront.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I've spent years of my life traveling around the world. At a certain point you realize, regardless of nationality, certain people have dangerously stupid eyes. Like it's not worth messing with this person because they might chase you with a meat cleaver over a couple dollars.

This guy has that look.


After being stuck on this planet for the past 46 years since my mothership crashed, I've found your description is literally every used appliance store owner.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: he seems very happy to be arrested
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 640x480]


His martyr fantasy is coming to fruition. He is now a political prisoner to the deep state. His cell mate will love him.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moderator: max_pooper: This is a repeat.

Do you have a link?


https://www.fark.com/comments/1111773​1​/
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moderator: max_pooper: This is a repeat.

Do you have a link?


https://m.fark.com/goto/11117731/www.​k​tvh.com/news/dillon-man-arrested-follo​wing-alleged-entry-into-u-s-capitol-on​-jan-6%3Futm_source
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow someone came by and defiled his business with that crazy word salad? Oh he did it? Well get out the butterfly nets then people.
 
zez
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The quality of the murals is actually really good.
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Banksy has really lost his shiat...
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It looks like one of the Subject 16 glyphs from Assassin's Creed 2
 
Cythraul
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: he seems very happy to be arrested
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 640x480]


Probably because unless he committed one of the more egregious crimes during the event, he knows this arrest will amount to nothing more than his own bragging rights.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Ninetynine: "O" why is "N" so durned hard?

[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

The other side has something about We the People and "sheep no more"

biznatch: I used to work with a guy from Dillon. This explains a lot.

The only reason to stop in Dillon is to sleep on a long drive, or if that's as far as AAA will take you.


I think I see "Awakened the Sleeping Giant"
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Threp: This is what happens when the blue pills stop working.


While I have no doubt his dangly bits need medical assistance, I'm pretty sure THAT doesn't have negative side effects that include QAnon.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: vudukungfu: Hang them all. Stop giving them a chance to do anything but enter a plea.
Hold them in Rikers til trial.

Rikers isn't big enough for 70 million insurrectionists, bioterorists, and Nazis.


Neither was Andersonville, but that didn't stop the insurrectionists from murdering Union soldier POWs.
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does anyone think in the back of this shop, a secret door that leads to a sex dungeon where he has a gimp in a crate with a gag ball?

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
this is why i have not moved to Montana.  Missoula is nice, but man, the rest of the place... wow.
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: Does anyone think in the back of this shop, a secret door that leads to a sex dungeon where he has a gimp in a crate with a gag ball?

[i0.wp.com image 404x404]


no, that's the pizza shop 3 doors down
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I didn't realize these Q-nuts were using the metaphor of "The Storm" so much until this past week.  Are they intentionally doing it because it was used by the Women's March and other not-insane groups?  I remember a lot of signs and shirts saying "I'm not a snowflake, I am the storm."

Quick search turns up this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How nature and capitalism combine to tell normal people to STAY AWAY.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I didn't realize these Q-nuts were using the metaphor of "The Storm" so much until this past week.  Are they intentionally doing it because it was used by the Women's March and other not-insane groups?  I remember a lot of signs and shirts saying "I'm not a snowflake, I am the storm."

Quick search turns up this.

[Fark user image image 425x397]


That last one is a years-old cliche that predates Trump by quite a bit.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I've spent years of my life traveling around the world. At a certain point you realize, regardless of nationality, certain people have dangerously stupid eyes. Like it's not worth messing with this person because they might chase you with a meat cleaver over a couple dollars.

This guy has that look.


Loggins & Messina - Angry Eyes - (Loggins & Messina - October, 1972)
Youtube w9iTjVfh558
 
BBQBrisket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Archie Goodwin: Ninetynine: "O" why is "N" so durned hard?

[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

I have no idea, Яeally.

Бeats me, too.


This way, years from now, he can pull out a picture to prove that he never said Trump "Won".
 
RedComrade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well that is clearly a deep state sponsored antifa command center. No doubt were those evil libs colluded with demons and George Soros to turn all those good god fearing American frogs ghey!

/s because nothing makes sense anymore.
// this person is mentally unstable.
/// He should still get a long time in club fed.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I didn't realize these Q-nuts were using the metaphor of "The Storm" so much until this past week.  Are they intentionally doing it because it was used by the Women's March and other not-insane groups?  I remember a lot of signs and shirts saying "I'm not a snowflake, I am the storm."

Quick search turns up this.

[Fark user image 425x397]


I think they use it because of StormFront and the idea of a race war being a "storm".
 
