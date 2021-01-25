 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Canadian casino mogul and his GF charter a private jet to fly to a remote Indian reservation and pose as hotel workers to jump the line for Covid vaccination. They might have gotten away with it too if they hadn't asked for a ride back to the airport   (nypost.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Whitehorse, Yukon, mobile clinic, Rodney Baker, wealthy couple, Canadian casino mogul, 32-year-old wife Ekaterina Baker  
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, a casino mogul and his Russian mail order bride who's a good 20 something years younger than he is, commit fraud.  Where have I seen this before?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I get lost in words, did the good guys win?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just seems like you could bribe a nurse for a whole lot less.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lazy farkers, It was less than a mile walk back to the bush plane that would of whisked
them back to Whitehorse to get on their private jet.

F*ck em, Hope they toss em in the slammer.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Lazy farkers, It was less than a mile walk back to the bush plane that would of whisked
them back to Whitehorse to get on their private jet.

F*ck em, Hope they toss em in the slammer.


I'd slam her in the tosser.
 
