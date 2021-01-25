 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Tractor trailer hauling cars destroyed in rollover crash. Every car on it was also totaled   (wjactv.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Single-vehicle accident totals 40 cars.
I mean, 41.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just got a car ordered from Carvana. It is supposed to be delivered on Saturday, so I am getting a kick out of this...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me of an old Steven Wright joke (I'm paraphrasing here):

"One night I was hitchhiking and a semi hauling 10 cars stopped for me. He told me to get into one of the cars. I did. As we continued down the road, he picked up 9 more people, each of us in our own cars. The semi driver got pulled over for speeding and we all got tickets."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BUT WHERE WILL THEY BURY THE SURVI---

Oh.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You'd think they could wait until better weather. Unless they had a more local order.
 
