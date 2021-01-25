 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Root)   In effort to hide that he was closeted, Florida man kills lover and gets a single year in prison. Did I forget to mention his father is a former deputy and his lover was black?   (theroot.com) divider line
3
    More: Florida, Ku Klux Klan, Gardner Kent Fraser, Baker County sheriff's deputies, state attorney, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Baker County Jail, cell phone, Florida's Eighth Judicial Circuit  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 6:30 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Another egregious injustice by Florida's racist, backwoods legal system.
FTFA: "The town is also known for its courthouse, which has a controversial mural depicting the history of Baker County, including the terrorist history of the Ku Klux Klan."
Seriously WTF??!!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Fraser pleaded no contest and begged the court for leniency. Standing before the parents of a dead child, defense attorney James Sawyer literally argued that it was Fraser who had to serve a "life sentence" because he was "traumatized."

This traumatizes ME.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Florida has literally legalised murder.

He shot him in the back of the head, destroyed evidence and still won't serve a single minute in jail for his killing. He's only serving time at all for destroying evidence.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.