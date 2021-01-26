 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Woman stabs her husband for being a time traveler (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess his own weapons were not adequate.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

seelorq: I guess his own weapons were not adequate.


Well, now he knows better what to take with him next time.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I hope Obama's okay.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife reportedly didn't recognise herself as the woman in the photos was younger, thinner and wearing so much make-up

This doesn't bode well for any partners of the current batch of Instagram 'influencers' in a few years...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least that will stop the classifieds.
He did say he guarantee anyone's safety.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: The wife reportedly didn't recognise herself as the woman in the photos was younger, thinner and wearing so much make-up

This doesn't bode well for any partners of the current batch of Instagram 'influencers' in a few years...


They made their choice, let 'em get stabbed.
 
TheVeryDeadIanMartin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably justified. He obviously didn't kill Hitler.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually surprised that doesn't happen more often. Women change. They can be epic for decades. And then all of a sudden they want to be church ladies.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't Japan. That isn't Japan at all!
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all time travelers.  One second at a time, into the future.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
' Knife Skills for Dummies '

Lorena Bobbitt
 
Roshamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the law of averages, it was this woman

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a woman named Leonora
Who hailed from the state of Sonora
She went through a phone and let out a moan
After finding a younger seniora
Her hubby inquired what got her so fired and she replied with a stab and some gore-a
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: We're all time travelers.  One second at a time, into the future.


I use tequila as my time traveling fuel.  A few shots of that and I jump 2 days into the future.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is he?
 
bittermang
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She deserves a fair trial, and I say either way we present her with a medal at the end. She took a stand against the Time Lords, and that in and of itself is what Brittan needs to become Great Again.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stantz: The wife reportedly didn't recognise herself as the woman in the photos was younger, thinner and wearing so much make-up

This doesn't bode well for any partners of the current batch of Instagram 'influencers' in a few years...


I'm waiting until all of those that married plastic surgery models and they have kids and wonder if they took the wrong baby home.
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a pretty smart comeback from him, especially after being stabbed.

"But Honey! That's you in those pictures!"

Of course she should wonder why she looks younger, while he looks like he does now.
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dryknife: That's a pretty smart comeback from him, especially after being stabbed.

"But Honey! That's you in those pictures!"

Of course she should wonder why she looks younger, while he looks like he does now.


I wondered about his appearance. My assumption was that her other crazy keeps him on his toes that he's still fit.

(I was already a distance runner, but a girlfriend's obnoxious kid being there motivated me to stay out the house increasing my mileage.)
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheVeryDeadIanMartin: Probably justified. He obviously didn't kill Hitler.


But the guy we did kill was unimaginably worse.

I've said too much.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every time you read a story like this you have got to ask yourself what he is going to have done to be deserving of having already going to be about to get stabbed.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is heavy
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dryknife: That's a pretty smart comeback from him, especially after being stabbed.

"But Honey! That's you in those pictures!"

Of course she should wonder why she looks younger, while he looks like he does now.


Depends on the genetics in his family. I've known guys who look the same for about 20 years, so 25 or so to 45 or so, other than fashion sense, for the most part. Women usually change far more, because having babies usually messes with their bodies.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheVeryDeadIanMartin: Probably justified. He obviously didn't kill Hitler.


Maybe he killed Hartler?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
