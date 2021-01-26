 Skip to content
 
(CBS 42 Birmingham)   Aporkalypse
18
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those smell bad enough when the pigs aren't scared.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An eyewitness said they never sausage carnage.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the award for the most information conveyed in a single sentence goes to...

"An unknown number, if any died in the crash.", Come on down!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us only one of the small sized pigs escaped the trailer in the crash, was captured unharmed.

Cops protecting their own, as always.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: And the award for the most information conveyed in a single sentence goes to...

"An unknown number, if any died in the crash.", Come on down!


The slaughterhouse did not return calls asking for a death toll.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Those smell bad enough when the pigs aren't scared.


Rubber Duck, is that you?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The horror. The horror...
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us there were 1,050 pigs and only one escaped the trailer, was captured unharmed. An unknown number, if any died in the crash.

I guess editing is considered old-fashioned these days.
 
strutin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate, right there..

/sausage carnage is hilarious also.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: An eyewitness said they never sausage carnage.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mmmm , pork roll.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rv4-farker: Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us there were 1,050 pigs and only one escaped the trailer, was captured unharmed. An unknown number, if any died in the crash.

I guess editing is considered old-fashioned these days.


It passed spell check just fine
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Aporkalypse Sow?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One thousand pigs in a single truck?! Damn dude!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1000 pigs in one truck. I don't care how tasty bacon is, that ain't right.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: 1000 pigs in one truck. I don't care how tasty bacon is, that ain't right.


It's 1000 baby pigs, they have plenty of room.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Porklips Now (1980)
Youtube Yt93DVyjSZE
 
