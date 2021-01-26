 Skip to content
 
(The Tennessean)   Telling someone how to lure their ex into the house before killing them in fake self-defense gets your law license suspended in Tennessee, even if you call it "dark humor"   (tennessean.com) divider line
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, That does set Fark up for several consecutive life sentences...

//still.. "time and place."
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Schrodinger's lawyer.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh neat, so a criminal conspiracy.  That means attorney-client privilege doesn't apply.  Good jorb!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cancel Culture's getting serious you guze.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I came in here all free speech and how's that different from writing a fiction book (see "A is for Alibi") then I actually stopped and read the article (no, I don't plan on making that a habit).
Yeah, this guy actually advised a woman who was complaining of an abusive boyfriend on Facebook on how to make it look like the boyfriend broke in and cited the castle doctrine and suggested she delete the post if serious.

/I'm guessing she was cute and he went all white-knighty on her
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems like it should bring more punishment than just losing a law license.

This is dark so I obviously DNRTFA
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a lame article, they didn't even say who ratted him out. I'd like more drama with my drama if you don't mind.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's always a Simpsons reference:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
