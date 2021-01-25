 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Welcome to Pacific Northwest Driving School Training 102   (cnn.com) divider line
21
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, those tantric driving school videos were supposed a joke.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impatient in looking for a Farmers Market.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
southeast Portland

Meth.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/arunindy/status/1​3​53834801594134528

Possibly a deliberate attack than just a hit and run/drunk driving accident
 
Gangster of Boats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a police car this time.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a self driving car.

Christ, after looking at autocorrect farking up everbody's communications for the last 30 years,

this is exactly what I expect self driving cars to look like. YMMV.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cause they were trying to drive a farking box.

/those vehicles have the charisma of a wet Trump
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Courtesy of The Oregonian, this is the guy.

oregonlive.comView Full Size

oregonlive.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left Portland many moons ago, never look back ack ack
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Video of the suspect being arrested:

Driver arrested after string of pedestrian hit-and-runs in Portland
Youtube AT1e4SCyTZs
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patcarew: Probably a self driving car.


No. An Element, Honda's failed concept car last produced ten years ago. Barely even had navigation. Portland, so I'm guessing driver pulled a Dude Lebowski after dropping his joint ash on his crotch.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn Californians. Go home!

/Guy was obviously just trying to get somewhere on time.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: Video of the suspect being arrested:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/AT1e4SCy​TZs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Wow bro. That was like, OMG bro. I totally watched that bro.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: https://twitter.com/arunindy/status/1​3​53834801594134528

Possibly a deliberate attack than just a hit and run/drunk driving accident


Not any doubt. The victims were many blocks apart. The first victim (I think) was a woman in her 70s. He hit her once then backed up to hit her again. Going to be interesing to find out what his deal is.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: southeast Portland

Meth.


Laurelhurst actually, then through belmont before the finale near central catholic hs.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tweaker.

I had a conversation with someone on TFD concerning tweakers and he said,
"I never know what he'll do next..."

I told him "He doesn't know what he'll do next!"
 
CaptainScrewy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: patcarew: Probably a self driving car.

No. An Element, Honda's failed concept car last produced ten years ago. Barely even had navigation. Portland, so I'm guessing driver pulled a Dude Lebowski after dropping his joint ash on his crotch.


I love my big clangy Element. 15 years old and it hasn't given me any trouble.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Left Leg: Lifeless: southeast Portland

Meth.

Laurelhurst actually,


Heroin.

then through belmont

Back to meth.

before the finale near central catholic hs.

Communion wafers.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Left Leg: Lifeless: southeast Portland

Meth.

Laurelhurst actually, then through belmont before the finale near central catholic hs.


all of which force me to do detours and I had a chopper hovering ahead all day.
 
