(Daily Express)   Fortunately, we have a spare pope
    More: Sad, Catholic Church, Pope, Pope John Paul II, Bishop, Vatican City, Vatican author Lynda Telford, Benedict's traditionalist, Pope Benedict XVI  
posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 9:30 PM



blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It wouldn't be the first time they had a spare Pope.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On a rope?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, but he lives in Manwich Village

Im not even sure that is a real place
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He took a couple days off because of friggin sciatica and people are writing his eulogy? Sciatica sucks, but it isn't gonna kill you.
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Yeah, but he lives in Manwich Village

Im not even sure that is a real place


It is more than a village, Its a meal!

8.5.7

8.5.7
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Church has survived much worse popes than Benedict.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: It wouldn't be the first time they had a spare Pope.


We've always had one. Except for that 3 month period in 1974, but that was due to a clerical error.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: On a rope?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Yeah, but he lives in Manwich Village Im not even sure that is a real place


Fark user imageView Full Size
Does anyone have a can opener? The new pope has to be suffocating in there?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's the real pope? Francis or the other one?

Really have no idea.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: blender61: It wouldn't be the first time they had a spare Pope.

We've always had one. Except for that 3 month period in 1974, but that was due to a clerical error.


Well there was that time in the 14th century when there was a Pope in Rome and a Pope in Istanbul. Unless you don't acknowledge those filthy iconoclast heretics.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: So who's the real pope? Francis or the other one?

Really have no idea.


Neither.  All false Popes since Vatican II. No more Latin = Fake Pope.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: He took a couple days off because of friggin sciatica and people are writing his eulogy? Sciatica sucks, but it isn't gonna kill you.


I'm more concerned because they said the Pope's personal doctor has Covid.
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell Bells, even I am a card carrying pope. Who doesn't have a one of these by now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://discordia.fandom.com/wiki/Pop​e​_cards
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sciatica! Sciatica! Sciatica!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad that this may be the first Pope in millennia who's an actual caring human being and he may be dead soon, whereas all the asshole popes who caused so much harm & misery on the world had lived unnaturally long lives.

God truly is a dick.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nostradamus said he would be the last Pope. I can kind of believe it now.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's sad that this may be the first Pope in millennia who's an actual caring human being and he may be dead soon, whereas all the asshole popes who caused so much harm & misery on the world had lived unnaturally long lives.

God truly is a dick.


John Paul I says what?
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't follow these Assassin's Creed plotlines anymore...
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's sad that this may be the first Pope in millennia who's an actual caring human being and he may be dead soon, whereas all the asshole popes who caused so much harm & misery on the world had lived unnaturally long lives.

God truly is a dick.

John Paul I says what?


Um...  "She loves you, ya, ya, ya"?
 
Man of Few Words
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn preppers, ready for anything.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Soon
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misread that for a sec...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*beep-beep* I'm on my way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: I_Am_Weasel: blender61: It wouldn't be the first time they had a spare Pope.

We've always had one. Except for that 3 month period in 1974, but that was due to a clerical error.

Well there was that time in the 14th century when there was a Pope in Rome and a Pope in Istanbul. Unless you don't acknowledge those filthy iconoclast heretics.


The 14th century was an interesting time for the papacy, where it had decamped to Avignon due to a conflict with the French crown. Gregory XI, the last French pope returned to Rome in 1377, but French cardinals continued to elect their own antipopes and refused to recognise Rome as the seat of the papacy into the early 15th century.

If you look at Wikipedia's list of popes the greyed-out entries are those not considered legitimate by the Catholic Church today.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: I_Am_Weasel: blender61: It wouldn't be the first time they had a spare Pope.

We've always had one. Except for that 3 month period in 1974, but that was due to a clerical error.

Well there was that time in the 14th century when there was a Pope in Rome and a Pope in Istanbul. Unless you don't acknowledge those filthy iconoclast heretics.


Istanbul? Not Constantinople?
(Actually neither - that schism happened in 1054, and the 14th-15th Century split started with the Papacy moving to Avignon France, and for about five years there were Popes or Anti-Popes in Avignon, Rome, and also Pisa.)
And the last Avignon pope was a Benedict.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cat (holic) fight!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you liked Elektronic Supersonik you will love this
Zlad - I Am The Anti-Pope
Youtube GGBHfXPqbgI
 
GodComplex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

billstewart: GodComplex: I_Am_Weasel: blender61: It wouldn't be the first time they had a spare Pope.

We've always had one. Except for that 3 month period in 1974, but that was due to a clerical error.

Well there was that time in the 14th century when there was a Pope in Rome and a Pope in Istanbul. Unless you don't acknowledge those filthy iconoclast heretics.

Istanbul? Not Constantinople?
(Actually neither - that schism happened in 1054, and the 14th-15th Century split started with the Papacy moving to Avignon France, and for about five years there were Popes or Anti-Popes in Avignon, Rome, and also Pisa.)
And the last Avignon pope was a Benedict.


Eh, all I recall was that they had a dead pope on a throne for a while and something about icons causing a schism. I did not pay attention in world history.
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fark it, bring back Benedict. Let Catholics know what their church is really about. Francis is the anomoly and milk toast at that.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: On a rope?


I know, right? LoL! We should let those that want to have public sacrifices be in charge. Only a racist would not want that.

Oh wait, those people are already in charge. How many fetuses were denied an existence today? Is it the correct number? Hopefully, one day the change will occur quite soon, then hopefully no one will question the genocide, I mean the choice of someone's body. At least we don't have to hear the aborted whining about not wearing a mask because of freedom. Am I right? Eff those selfish, sexist, and racist asses!

The only way to save lives is to continue to abort life. Only a racist and facist would think differently. Why is this so hard to understand?

Make sure you at least double up on your face mask when going to the clinic so you can save another's life while ending a life.

Eff you pope.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All I know is that you're not supposed to let a pope touch an antipope.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aimtastic: He took a couple days off because of friggin sciatica and people are writing his eulogy? Sciatica sucks, but it isn't gonna kill you.


Something is keeping him dehydrated. Hence the back pain, which is probably crippling pain and will end the magic man's life soon.

For the lucky 10,000 today...
https://www.brainspinesurgery.com/deh​y​dration-causing-back-pain/
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm missing something but...isn't death the normal way of getting a new pope?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JRoo: SurfaceTension: On a rope?

[Fark user image image 520x436]


LoL, good one.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jsnbase: All I know is that you're not supposed to let a pope touch an antipope.


Except in a controlled pope-antipope reaction within a properly cooled intermix chamber, at a strict 1:1 ratio.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Perfectly Normal Beast: jsnbase: All I know is that you're not supposed to let a pope touch an antipope.

Except in a controlled pope-antipope reaction within a properly cooled intermix chamber, at a strict 1:1 ratio.


Yes, but the production of anti-popes is incredibly energy-intensive and the resulting generation of high-velocity posi-cardinals is difficult to manage.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All I can think of is the episode of Archer where Woodhouse is the pope's double and Pam is dressed like a nun, LOL.
 
