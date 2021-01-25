 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   All knowing babies think hand sanitizer for Covid comes out of everything   (twitter.com) divider line
52
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1334 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......


Why are gels more likely to create superbugs than an equal number of handwashings?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Alcohol based sanitizers don't create superbugs. Triclosan does.
 
Miss Nova
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have literally never bought hand sanitizer nor used it. Can't stand the stuff. I'm sure there's a legit use for it within hospitals and clinics and whatnot, but widespread use by the masses is lunacy. Someone gives me a little sample bottle of the stuff, I give it right back.

/Soap and warm water
//Scrub thoroughly
///I said thoroughly. None of this quick splash and wipe dry on your jeans BS.
 
wantingout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
well, that baby does anyway. sad.
 
squidloe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......


Well at least you're doing the important work of ranting on Fark. Truly you're doing the Lord's work. Nicely done, and thank you for your service.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I once heard the analogy that bacteria evolving a resistance to hand sanitizer is roughly akin to humans evolving a resistance to being killed by a flamethrower.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......


Dude. She's not even two. You need to unwind your panties half a twist.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......

Why are gels more likely to create superbugs than an equal number of handwashings?


handwashing is fine for killing covid however there are plenty of bacteria which will resist handwashing. most of those though will not resist alcohol sanitizer. letting those bacteria survive and reproduce is preferable to only letting the bacteria which will resist the sanitizer survive.

Though this is mostly only really true in a hospital or other medical environment. I would guess that out in the real world the chance of being infected by a "sanitizer created / resistant" superbug is quite low where as in a hospital environment it is much higher.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......


Super bacteria?  Do you think hand sanitizer is full of antibiotics?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You should only use hand sanitizer on your non poop hand anyways. Are we all insane?
 
farknozzle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That hand washing you sanitizer moralizes are using is what's driving resistance in bacteria. Effing antibacterial soap - give 'em just enough to kill the most susceptible bacteria so the others replicate more afterwards.
Evolving resistance to 70+% alcohol would be like me being able to walk through a vat of acid by building up my tolerance through small exposures.
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

luna1580: alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria


What are you talking about? Using alcohol-based sanitizer will not create super-bugs. You are confusing it with anti-bacterial soap. Not at all the same thing.
 
squidloe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jorgie: luna1580: alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria

What are you talking about? Using alcohol-based sanitizer will not create super-bugs. You are confusing it with anti-bacterial soap. Not at all the same thing.


Come on, I'm sure she has plenty of Facebook posts to back up her assertion. Either that or Fw:Fw:Fw:Fw: emails
 
SirMadness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This thread:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......

Why are gels more likely to create superbugs than an equal number of handwashings?


because the 70%+ pure alcohol in them "kills germs" in a different way than basic soap (not "antibacterial" soap) and water.

washing your hands simply physically removes excess "germs" from your skin, freeing you (and them) to go about your days.


"hand sanitizers" actually attack the bacteria and viruses on a chemical level, prompting an arms race where "only the STRONG" amongst the "germs" survive to reproduce on you and other humans down the line.....


https://www.livescience.com/57044-sci​e​nce-of-soap.html

https://www.health.harvard.edu/newsle​t​ter_article/The_handiwork_of_good_heal​th

https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.​o​rg/HealthU/2020/08/11/how-does-soap-wo​rk/#:~:text=%E2%80%9CPin%2Dshaped%20so​ap%20molecules%20have,water%20washes%2​0it%20all%20away.%E2%80%9D
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......


Lighten up, Francis.
I know this is fark, and everything even mildly connected to the pandemic is super-cereal, but this is a joke.
I'm sure the parents wiped off the kid's hands after each shot.

As for the "stop breeding" rant, I've found that more often than not, that's a go-to phrase for guys who are mad that women are having sex, but not with them.
 
starsrift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......


Hi.

I hope you have a good day today.

That's all.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

luna1580: Smackledorfer: luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......

Why are gels more likely to create superbugs than an equal number of handwashings?

because the 70%+ pure alcohol in them "kills germs" in a different way than basic soap (not "antibacterial" soap) and water.

washing your hands simply physically removes excess "germs" from your skin, freeing you (and them) to go about your days.


"hand sanitizers" actually attack the bacteria and viruses on a chemical level, prompting an arms race where "only the STRONG" amongst the "germs" survive to reproduce on you and other humans down the line.....


https://www.livescience.com/57044-scie​nce-of-soap.html

https://www.health.harvard.edu/newslet​ter_article/The_handiwork_of_good_heal​th

https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.o​rg/HealthU/2020/08/11/how-does-soap-wo​rk/#:~:text=%E2%80%9CPin%2Dshaped%20so​ap%20molecules%20have,water%20washes%2​0it%20all%20away.%E2%80%9D


Your links do not backup your assertions that alcohol sanitizer breeds super bugs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After reading this thread I am now quite certain that lack of hand sanitizer causes autism.
 
Winkler099
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's sad that they're growing up in this pandemic but it's not that big of a deal that they're doing this.  It's like using a toy as a phone when we were kids...

FFFFREAK out why don't ya
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

luna1580: Smackledorfer: luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......

Why are gels more likely to create superbugs than an equal number of handwashings?

because the 70%+ pure alcohol in them "kills germs" in a different way than basic soap (not "antibacterial" soap) and water.

washing your hands simply physically removes excess "germs" from your skin, freeing you (and them) to go about your days.


"hand sanitizers" actually attack the bacteria and viruses on a chemical level, prompting an arms race where "only the STRONG" amongst the "germs" survive to reproduce on you and other humans down the line.....


https://www.livescience.com/57044-scie​nce-of-soap.html

https://www.health.harvard.edu/newslet​ter_article/The_handiwork_of_good_heal​th

https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.o​rg/HealthU/2020/08/11/how-does-soap-wo​rk/#:~:text=%E2%80%9CPin%2Dshaped%20so​ap%20molecules%20have,water%20washes%2​0it%20all%20away.%E2%80%9D


That's all well and good, but not even 70% alcohol kills viruses.

Handwashing works better because it breaks down the protein or lipid coating, and exposes the RNA.

It even says on the label its antibacterial, not antiviral.
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

luna1580: "hand sanitizers" actually attack the bacteria and viruses on a chemical level, prompting an arms race where "only the STRONG" amongst the "germs" survive to reproduce on you and other humans down the line...


That's why you use TWO squirts. Kills 198% of grems😀
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Miss Nova: I have literally never bought hand sanitizer nor used it. Can't stand the stuff. I'm sure there's a legit use for it within hospitals and clinics and whatnot, but widespread use by the masses is lunacy. Someone gives me a little sample bottle of the stuff, I give it right back.

/Soap and warm water
//Scrub thoroughly
///I said thoroughly. None of this quick splash and wipe dry on your jeans BS.


Normally, I'd agree with you; except we're in the middle of a pandemic.

Sure, washing your hands with water and soap may be better, but a dab of hand sanitizer when you get to your car after having been in a grocery store is better than not washing at all.

/But plaguerats gonna plaguerat, I guess.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful. nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior. and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend. "hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?" "oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!" -stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rarely is the question asked, is our children learning?
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why is telling people to wash their hands okay, but telling people to wear a mask is totalitarianism?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

luna1580: washing your hands simply physically removes excess "germs" from your skin, freeing you (and them) to go about your days.


Soap denatures viral capsules, spilling their little viral guts.

So does alcohol.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
how to train your kid to check for loose electrical boxes/connections....220, 221 whateven it takes....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't find that cute, sweet, or silly. it's awful.

nevermind that over-use of alcohol-based "sanitizer" gels (when a regular soap and water wash would do) literally encourages the next super bacteria that will surely kill us all even better than COVID can, clearly her parents encouraged her to do this by laughing and smiling and filming and otherwise rewarding the nonsensical behavior.

and never once correcting it/trying to explain on a level she could comprehend.


"hey hon, what's more important- a kid who understands the world? or something that will get 'likes' on tiktok and the gram?"

"oh, 'likes'. OBVIOUSLY 'likes'!"


-stop breeding fellow humans. you're clearly bad at it, and the whole planet is trashed and doomed now anyways.......


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
sigh. ok, fellow evolutionary biologists, explain why "antibacterial" agents like triclosan can induce the development of resistant "superbugs" by way of survival of the fittest "bugs" among them, but dousing your entire world in purell could NEVER EVER have a similar effect on any "germs"?

no, i am not an incel desperate to breed and bitter. in fact i am female. and i have chosen not to breed.


if you seriously doubt the planet is getting wrecked either you are not paying attention, or you are in active denial:

https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/20​2​0-tied-for-warmest-year-on-record-nasa​-analysis-shows/

https://www.newscientist.com/article/​2​264426-corals-bleached-from-heat-becom​e-less-resilient-to-ocean-acidificatio​n/

https://www.earth.com/news/permafrost​-​soils-are-collapsing-under-rising-temp​eratures/

https://news.mongabay.com/2020/12/how​-​the-pandemic-impacted-rainforests-in-2​020/

https://www.livescience.com/ghastly-f​u​ture-global-crises.html

https://theconversation.com/worried-a​b​out-earths-future-well-the-outlook-is-​worse-than-even-scientists-can-grasp-1​53091

sigh. i could go on.......

look, i get that the urge to reproduce is the driving force of every single thing we currently classify as "living" in the known universe, and a few things were don't always -like viruses.

i'm not mad at y'all for wanting to have kids, it's LITERALLY the MOST natural thing in the entire world.

i'm just asking you to ignore your instincts (for a very few seconds) and seriously ask yourself "hey, if my kid is born tomorrow what will the world be like when they are 75? what will the world be like for my potential grandchildren?"

a HUGE part of why the planet is SO farked is humans being in denial of our actions changing this earth in the first place.......
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jeez, babies are so stupid.
 
squidloe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...chosen not to breed...

Lol, with that sparkling personality I'm sure it's a choice.
 
Brofar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Headline feels like a mnemonic device to remember something
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Drink more whisky or vodak.
Alcohol oozes from the inside out, keeps the covids away.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I once heard the analogy that bacteria evolving a resistance to hand sanitizer is roughly akin to humans evolving a resistance to being killed by a flamethrower.


Except it only takes ONE to become resistant, and there's an average of 1,600,000,000,000 of them on your body at any given time, and that mutated population can double in size every 20 minutes when they aren't crowded out by the competition.

Here's a nice visual of bacterial superbug evolution in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plVk4​N​VIUh8

/It took just 11 days to evolve germs that will not only survive but thrive in an environment drenched in antibiotics a thousand times stronger than what would have killed the original strain.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Local small child who has spent half her existence during a pandemic, mimics the world around her, like every other child before her.  News at 11.

Wait till I tell you about the teenagers that don't know how to use a rotary phone and other kids who mimic a telephone by putting their palm next to their head (like a cell phone) rather than the traditional "horns" style for an old phone.

/Yes we still need to be fighting the pandemic more.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

luna1580: sigh. ok, fellow evolutionary biologists, explain why "antibacterial" agents like triclosan can induce the development of resistant "superbugs" by way of survival of the fittest "bugs" among them, but dousing your entire world in purell could NEVER EVER have a similar effect on any "germs"?

no, i am not an incel desperate to breed and bitter. in fact i am female. and i have chosen not to breed.


if you seriously doubt the planet is getting wrecked either you are not paying attention, or you are in active denial:

https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/202​0-tied-for-warmest-year-on-record-nasa​-analysis-shows/

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2​264426-corals-bleached-from-heat-becom​e-less-resilient-to-ocean-acidificatio​n/

https://www.earth.com/news/permafrost-​soils-are-collapsing-under-rising-temp​eratures/

https://news.mongabay.com/2020/12/how-​the-pandemic-impacted-rainforests-in-2​020/

https://www.livescience.com/ghastly-fu​ture-global-crises.html

https://theconversation.com/worried-ab​out-earths-future-well-the-outlook-is-​worse-than-even-scientists-can-grasp-1​53091

sigh. i could go on.......

look, i get that the urge to reproduce is the driving force of every single thing we currently classify as "living" in the known universe, and a few things were don't always -like viruses.

i'm not mad at y'all for wanting to have kids, it's LITERALLY the MOST natural thing in the entire world.

i'm just asking you to ignore your instincts (for a very few seconds) and seriously ask yourself "hey, if my kid is born tomorrow what will the world be like when they are 75? what will the world be like for my potential grandchildren?"

a HUGE part of why the planet is SO farked is humans being in denial of our actions changing this earth in the first place.......


Bacteria have been shown to evolve a process which essentially pumps triclosan out of the cell. Bacteria that can do that are resistant to triclosan.

No bacterium has a mechanism to avoid the denaturizing effect of alcohol. The weakness of alcohol sanitizers is that, depending on how they're used, and how much other organic material is on the hands, the alcohol doesn't kill all of them.  The remaining ones aren't resistant; they just didn't get the full brunt of the alcohol. If they're exposed to alcohol later, they'll still die.

Some microorganisms, spores, and viruses aren't susceptible to alcohol due to their structure.  But they were already unaffected, they didn't evolve that protection.

There is no mechanism by which a microbe that can be denatured by alcohol could evolve to be impervious to it.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

luna1580: sigh. ok, fellow evolutionary biologists, explain why "antibacterial" agents like triclosan can induce the development of resistant "superbugs" by way of survival of the fittest "bugs" among them, but dousing your entire world in purell could NEVER EVER have a similar effect on any "germs"?


Because alcohol-based sanitizers completely destroy the cell wall.  There's nothing left to mutate into the "superbug" you're so afraid of.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

luna1580: ...

washing your hands simply physically removes excess "germs" from your skin, freeing you (and them) to go about your days.

"hand sanitizers" actually attack the bacteria and viruses on a chemical level, prompting an arms race where "only the STRONG" amongst the "germs" survive to reproduce on you and other humans down the line.....


Eventually some clever little germ is going to invent tiny velcro.  Then even hand washing won't work.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

squidloe: ...chosen not to breed...

Lol, with that sparkling personality I'm sure it's a choice.


it's a choice.

have sex? use birth control. BC fail? get a termination. i'm 40 now an i had one at 20 and one at 36.

it's 100% a fricken choice. UNLESS you live in a place male politicians take that choice away.......

babies SHOULD be both planned and wanted. and yeah, i'm allowing "we've been together awhile, we're committed (and financially sound with appropriate housing), we're just gonna free-fark and hope for a baby now" as "planned". they didn't pick a date, but they consciously said "yes" to parenthood.

and both men and women should have control of their own fertility. as a CHOICE. this is not difficult to understand.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*puts a catbox in front of the baby*
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I once heard the analogy that bacteria evolving a resistance to hand sanitizer is roughly akin to humans evolving a resistance to being killed by a flamethrower.


If humans  created millions of offspring every few minutes and were being killed in the trillions by flamethrowers, then yes, humans would eventually develop resistance to being killed by flamethrowers.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

luna1580: sigh. ok, fellow evolutionary biologists, explain why "antibacterial" agents like triclosan can induce the development of resistant "superbugs" by way of survival of the fittest "bugs" among them, but dousing your entire world in purell could NEVER EVER have a similar effect on any "germs"?

no, i am not an incel desperate to breed and bitter. in fact i am female. and i have chosen not to breed.


It would be helpful if you could separate your rants against anti-infection practices from your rants against human reproduction.

Honestly, they each have merit and deserve honest discussion.
 
squidloe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

luna1580: squidloe: ...chosen not to breed...

Lol, with that sparkling personality I'm sure it's a choice.

it's a choice.

have sex? use birth control. BC fail? get a termination. i'm 40 now an i had one at 20 and one at 36.

it's 100% a fricken choice. UNLESS you live in a place male politicians take that choice away.......

babies SHOULD be both planned and wanted. and yeah, i'm allowing "we've been together awhile, we're committed (and financially sound with appropriate housing), we're just gonna free-fark and hope for a baby now" as "planned". they didn't pick a date, but they consciously said "yes" to parenthood.

and both men and women should have control of their own fertility. as a CHOICE. this is not difficult to understand.


It may be a choice, but it's not yours.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

luna1580: sigh. ok, fellow evolutionary biologists, explain why "antibacterial" agents like triclosan


Everyone here is talking about alcohol-based hand sanitizer.  Everyone.  The only other poster to even mention triclosan in this thread mentioned it to say it's not what's being discussed, alcohol-based is.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luna1580: squidloe: ...chosen not to breed...

Lol, with that sparkling personality I'm sure it's a choice.

it's a choice.

have sex? use birth control. BC fail? get a termination. i'm 40 now an i had one at 20 and one at 36.

it's 100% a fricken choice. UNLESS you live in a place male politicians take that choice away.......

babies SHOULD be both planned and wanted. and yeah, i'm allowing "we've been together awhile, we're committed (and financially sound with appropriate housing), we're just gonna free-fark and hope for a baby now" as "planned". they didn't pick a date, but they consciously said "yes" to parenthood.

and both men and women should have control of their own fertility. as a CHOICE. this is not difficult to understand.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Jesus Tapdancing Christ.  With your personality, I'm surprised you were ever able to trick somebody into farking you.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skyotter: Why is telling people to wash their hands okay, but telling people to wear a mask is totalitarianism?


MY BODY MY CHOICE!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hobnail: luna1580: sigh. ok, fellow evolutionary biologists, explain why "antibacterial" agents like triclosan can induce the development of resistant "superbugs" by way of survival of the fittest "bugs" among them, but dousing your entire world in purell could NEVER EVER have a similar effect on any "germs"?

no, i am not an incel desperate to breed and bitter. in fact i am female. and i have chosen not to breed.


if you seriously doubt the planet is getting wrecked either you are not paying attention, or you are in active denial:

https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/202​0-tied-for-warmest-year-on-record-nasa​-analysis-shows/

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2​264426-corals-bleached-from-heat-becom​e-less-resilient-to-ocean-acidificatio​n/

https://www.earth.com/news/permafrost-​soils-are-collapsing-under-rising-temp​eratures/

https://news.mongabay.com/2020/12/how-​the-pandemic-impacted-rainforests-in-2​020/

https://www.livescience.com/ghastly-fu​ture-global-crises.html

https://theconversation.com/worried-ab​out-earths-future-well-the-outlook-is-​worse-than-even-scientists-can-grasp-1​53091

sigh. i could go on.......

look, i get that the urge to reproduce is the driving force of every single thing we currently classify as "living" in the known universe, and a few things were don't always -like viruses.

i'm not mad at y'all for wanting to have kids, it's LITERALLY the MOST natural thing in the entire world.

i'm just asking you to ignore your instincts (for a very few seconds) and seriously ask yourself "hey, if my kid is born tomorrow what will the world be like when they are 75? what will the world be like for my potential grandchildren?"

a HUGE part of why the planet is SO farked is humans being in denial of our actions changing this earth in the first place.......

Bacteria have been shown to evolve a process which essentially pumps triclosan out of the cell. Bacteria that can do that are resistant to triclosan.

No bacterium has a mechanism to avoid the denaturizing effect of alcohol. The weakness of alcohol sanitizers is that, depending on how they're used, and how much other organic material is on the hands, the alcohol doesn't kill all of them.  The remaining ones aren't resistant; they just didn't get the full brunt of the alcohol. If they're exposed to alcohol later, they'll still die.

Some microorganisms, spores, and viruses aren't susceptible to alcohol due to their structure.  But they were already unaffected, they didn't evolve that protection.

There is no mechanism by which a microbe that can be denatured by alcohol could evolve to be impervious to it.


Ya, that's how I thought it worked.

You don't get bullet immunity by surviving a school shooting.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.