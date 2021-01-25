 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   It sucks when your house catches fire. It sucks even more when it catches fire twice in 30 days. At least it won't happen a third time, by the looks of it   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail, ROCHESTER HILLS, Rochester Hills Fire Department, Funk, Christmas, Christmas worldwide, Paisley Park Records, Ireland, The Revolution  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 11:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is there a swamp nearby per chance?

Are sinkholes prevalent in the area?

/Strongest house in Rochester Hills. Eventually
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No more cornflakes for you!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, there was a spider.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Most of the bungalow style roof collapsed during the fire but firefighters were able to get a lot of water on the fire quickly."

At least the rubble was soaking wet when it collapsed into a pile.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a country!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was at that very moment that Fred realized his definition of "self-lighting"  might need improvement...
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Two possibilities, damaged wiring from the first fire caused the second, the other is that insurance company was being a PITA about the damage from the first one and the homeowner decided to make it an easy calculation of full value.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/anyone seen a smiling little girl?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It was at that very moment that Fred realized his definition of "self-lighting"  might need improvement...


Hypergolic mixtures are technically self-lighting.

Also the article's reference to "heavy fire" coming out of the roof seems a bit odd.  If it was heavy fire wouldn't it be coming out of the windows and doors because it sinks instead of rises?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Somaticasual: It was at that very moment that Fred realized his definition of "self-lighting"  might need improvement...

Hypergolic mixtures are technically self-lighting.

Also the article's reference to "heavy fire" coming out of the roof seems a bit odd.  If it was heavy fire wouldn't it be coming out of the windows and doors because it sinks instead of rises?


I thought heavy fire came out of machine guns and mortars and such.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GalFisk: recombobulator: Somaticasual: It was at that very moment that Fred realized his definition of "self-lighting"  might need improvement...

Hypergolic mixtures are technically self-lighting.

Also the article's reference to "heavy fire" coming out of the roof seems a bit odd.  If it was heavy fire wouldn't it be coming out of the windows and doors because it sinks instead of rises?

I thought heavy fire came out of machine guns and mortars and such.


Ah that's true.  I guess that explains why their house caught fire twice in a month if they're unsafely storing ordnance in the attic.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.