Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My brain has no idea how to pronounce Xove
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
85 year old local woman found at nursing home after 10 day bender.

Is she a Farker?
 
wantingout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
why did they clone her?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She was only pining for the fjords
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Murflette: My brain has no idea how to pronounce Xove


Get xove'r it
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I feel happy...
 
Keeve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: I feel happy...


You're not fooling anyone, you know.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did she vote while dead?
 
12349876
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Murflette: My brain has no idea how to pronounce Xove


I would assume Yo-Veigh

Wikipedia has parish spelled Xove in regional language spelled Jove in Spanish.

And Wiktionary has it derived from Latin iuvenem/juvenem
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summoner101: 85 year old local woman found at nursing home after 10 day bender.

Is she a Farker?


Hmm..
We haven't seen gorgor around recently...
/
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
