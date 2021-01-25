 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Real man of genius forgets he installed a sprinkler system AND a security camera system in his restaurant before trying to set it on fire   (abc7ny.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We are extremely grateful that no one was injured during this incident and for the collaboration between all the law enforcement agencies involved in bringing this individual to justice," said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in a statement.


/giggle
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: "We are extremely grateful that no one was injured during this incident and for the collaboration between all the law enforcement agencies involved in bringing this individual to justice," said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in a statement.


/giggle


Yeah, Daniel is a silly name.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison with a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's to you Mr. Fire Starter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison with a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted.

[Fark user image image 720x384]


Yeah.
Don't mess with insurance companies.

/I'm sure they lobbied the hell out of that
//this situation is funny/not funny
///still, don't make it up by taking someone else's money. I'm guessing restaurants and hotels will have pandemic insurance coverage in the future :|
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Here's to you Mr. Fire Starter

[Fark user image image 320x240]


Musicless Musicvideo | the Prodigy - Firestarter
Youtube xJmVMbwIOrY
 
frostus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My son lives in Queens so I looked the dude up to see if it was a restaurant we had been to when we were down there for a visit back in the olden days of travel. Totally serious, this is the name of the place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
