(DataBreaches.net)   Brazilian data leak exposes info of hundreds of millions. So it's like a Brazilian wax but for your bank account?   (databreaches.net) divider line
9
posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 8:46 PM



HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Brazilian database? How many hogsheads is that?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some joke about a close shave. Another joke about landing strips

/got nothin'
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
what a Brazilian data leak looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well it does leave one's private details visible to others.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A Brazillion data leaks? That's a lot of leaks!
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brazilian, eh? That's just nuts.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
MIAMI BLUES - Alec Baldwin (1990)
Youtube CeKAzk9IrKk
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So like a fifth of a brazillion?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sam Malone: Brazilian, eh? That's just nuts.


No, I think it's more than just nuts.
 
