(LA Times)   Gill net ban serves its porpoise   (latimes.com) divider line
I was quite the fan of porpi (porpoises?, porpees?) in my youth. Of course, I had only ever saw them at Sea World at that time.

/ I did see them many many years later at Shedd Aquarium

// you can also feel up sturgeons whilst you are there. They are pretty cool.
 
I wish we could ban them here in Washington State too, but tribal activists think destroying fish and wildlife in the laziest possible way is some kind of heritage that needs to be preserved.
 
Magnanimous_J: I wish we could ban them here in Washington State too, but tribal activists think destroying fish and wildlife in the laziest possible way is some kind of heritage that needs to be preserved.


They use drifting gillnets in puget sound, meaning they are attached to the fishing vessel, and hauled frequently...resulting in very little bycatch.
Anchored Gill nets are a little more problematic, as they are submerged, and left to soak...resulting in more bycatch, as it's not monitored.
The Gillnet horror stories people are familiar with are from illegal factory ships with miles of deep net, which would absolutely sweep the ocean...the nets in puget sound and Alaska are limited in length and depth, and are monitored by the fishing vessel.
 
