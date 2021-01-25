 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Man sentenced for chaining Ten Commandments monument to his truck, dragging it off courthouse lawn, violating Number 8   (krtv.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's a good thing he didn't work up a Number 6 on anyone.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. The Ten Commandments have nothing to do with our laws anyway, except for thou shall not kill and thou shall not steal and I think we could have figured those out ourselves. And even those are highly negotiable.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: Good for him. The Ten Commandments have nothing to do with our laws anyway, except for thou shall not kill and thou shall not steal and I think we could have figured those out ourselves. And even those are highly negotiable.


I dunno.  The whole "Thou shalt not bear false witness against they neighbor" would have been a good one for the Q idiots and Trumpers spewing the stupidest, most transparent lies to have followed.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And if he had just started a small riot/insurrection at the US Capitol, the GOP would be calling for him to be cleared of all wrongdoing.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

toraque: Mugato: Good for him. The Ten Commandments have nothing to do with our laws anyway, except for thou shall not kill and thou shall not steal and I think we could have figured those out ourselves. And even those are highly negotiable.

I dunno.  The whole "Thou shalt not bear false witness against they neighbor" would have been a good one for the Q idiots and Trumpers spewing the stupidest, most transparent lies to have followed.


The people - like Qturds, who scream about their religion the loudest are the most willing people to ignore what it says when it's inconvenient - or just make up whatever they want their religion to say as they go along.
 
Corneille
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We don't need a monument -- we can easily summarize the tend commandments and, in fact, all Christian teachings into four words: "Don't Be a Dick."
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: And it's a good thing he didn't work up a Number 6 on anyone.


For the uninitiated...

Blazing Saddles - The ol' Number 6
Youtube 35m90eQvvNM
 
Dave2042
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: Mugato: Good for him. The Ten Commandments have nothing to do with our laws anyway, except for thou shall not kill and thou shall not steal and I think we could have figured those out ourselves. And even those are highly negotiable.

I dunno.  The whole "Thou shalt not bear false witness against they neighbor" would have been a good one for the Q idiots and Trumpers spewing the stupidest, most transparent lies to have followed.


Personally, I try to do the right thing because it's the right thing, not because I'll be given an eternity of lollies if I do, or spankings if I don't.
But I guess some people can't be altruistic about it.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's no commandment against vandalism. So clearly, they can't put him on trial.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd say he's enforcing the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: Mugato: Good for him. The Ten Commandments have nothing to do with our laws anyway, except for thou shall not kill and thou shall not steal and I think we could have figured those out ourselves. And even those are highly negotiable.

I dunno.  The whole "Thou shalt not bear false witness against they neighbor" would have been a good one for the Q idiots and Trumpers spewing the stupidest, most transparent lies to have followed.


It's mass idiocy, not mass lying.  Or rather, a few are lying, and the rest are brainless zombies.  I always wondered how people could have followed Jim Jones to South America, how they could have accepted the idea that the CIA had arrived to kill them all so it was time for suicide.  Or how the Heaven's Gate people would willingly castrate themselves.  But because of QAnon, I no longer wonder.  Many Americans are just unthinking morons.
 
gbv23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dave2042: toraque: Mugato: Good for him. The Ten Commandments have nothing to do with our laws anyway, except for thou shall not kill and thou shall not steal and I think we could have figured those out ourselves. And even those are highly negotiable.

I dunno.  The whole "Thou shalt not bear false witness against they neighbor" would have been a good one for the Q idiots and Trumpers spewing the stupidest, most transparent lies to have followed.

Personally, I try to do the right thing because it's the right thing, not because I'll be given an eternity of lollies if I do, or spankings if I don't.
But I guess some people can't be altruistic about it.


Or the altruism is part of worshipping one's God, but that's less easy to be condescending about.. also, that old saw: "Dog bites man isn't newsworthy; man bites dog is."
 
RepoManTSM [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was this the guy you was upset the 10 Commandments weren't IN the courthouse or am I remembering a different guy?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damaging movie paraphernalia is a serious crime.   That monument to the gullibility of a state legislature in promoting a movie needs to be there forever, with the story about how easy it is to troll politicians.

There is this monument, created to get around a zoning ordinance that disallowed giant US Flags from flying, distracting from the natural beauty.  Some real estate developer got his giant flag landmark to lure suckers into buying land with this ruse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

toraque: Mugato: Good for him. The Ten Commandments have nothing to do with our laws anyway, except for thou shall not kill and thou shall not steal and I think we could have figured those out ourselves. And even those are highly negotiable.

I dunno.  The whole "Thou shalt not bear false witness against they neighbor" would have been a good one for the Q idiots and Trumpers spewing the stupidest, most transparent lies to have followed.


Yeah but if when you and I meet for dinner tonight (you'd better be on time), and you wear a skimpy little nothing that doesn't flatter your hinder and I still say "you look good", that's bearing false witness but it's not illegal.

Neither is killing or stealing, under the right circumstances.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

toraque: Mugato: Good for him. The Ten Commandments have nothing to do with our laws anyway, except for thou shall not kill and thou shall not steal and I think we could have figured those out ourselves. And even those are highly negotiable.

I dunno.  The whole "Thou shalt not bear false witness against they neighbor" would have been a good one for the Q idiots and Trumpers spewing the stupidest, most transparent lies to have followed.


We don't know if God is a Calvinist or not. Is false witness subjective or objective.

What I am saving is it a sin to be born stupid?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I talked to him on Twitter. He started commenting on a thread describing the incident. Guy was weird AF, kept on free associating and slipping into pseudo bible verses.  There's really no concrete way to prove it was him, but I really think that it was... this guy has some serious mental hygiene issues.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blondambition: [snopes.com image 850x425]


Just watched a documentary about this on Netflix, crazy stuff. Talk about being committed to your cause!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
While i'll agree a ten commandment monument has no place at a courthouse there is a better way top get it removed.   Though i'll also admit his way is usually the fastest if temporary method.
 
LesterB
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Corneille: We don't need a monument -- we can easily summarize the tend commandments and, in fact, all Christian teachings into four words: "Don't Be a Dick."


Once there was a gentile who came before Shammai, and said to him: "Convert me on the condition that you teach me the whole Torah while I stand on one foot. Shammai pushed him aside with the measuring stick he was holding. The same fellow came before Hillel, and Hillel converted him, saying: That which is despicable to you, do not do to your fellow, this is the whole Torah, and the rest is commentary, go and learn it."
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If they are in order he removed #3 "No graven images or likenesses". Which would have merited and IRONIC tag

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If everyone would just leave other people's stuff alone, the world would be a better place.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe he's just protecting people who are granite-intolerant.
 
