(Twitter)   CDC estimates one in five people in the U.S. have an STI. Please clap   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well then, we need to double down on Puritanical policies of shame, right Repuglicans?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was one of them, but I beat Herpes!
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew Subaru was popular, but I didn't know they were that popular.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If HPV is incuded then there then it's probably right.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: If HPV is incuded then there then it's probably right.


But let's not save girls from cervical cancer as the risk is they'll become sluts.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: enry: If HPV is incuded then there then it's probably right.

But let's not save girls from cervical cancer as the risk is they'll become sluts.


Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

/Even knowing what we know now I'd still have her get it
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe in Colorado or Vermont, but in most of the US Subaru just isn't THAT popular.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only 1 in 5?  Fark I am disappoint.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well I've been told errybody has the herp. If you've had sexytime, that is.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God.  Now I can really claim catching it from a toilet seat.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when the conservatives in my hometown stated as a fact 1 in 4 high schoolers had HIV
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I knew Subaru was popular, but I didn't know they were that popular.


it's not a choice- they're built that way.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby!

That's how we got into this mess in the first place.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well what did you expect everyone to do stuck at home?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only reason why I'm not your step-dad.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of Volkswagen Golfs.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad the CDC has the free time to be looking into this.

/ nothing else for them to be concerned about
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: If HPV is incuded then there then it's probably right.


I seem to remember reading that more than half of sexually active Americans have HPV. I could be wrong.

Maybe the operative phrase is 'sexually active.'

Farkers're safe then.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: enry: If HPV is incuded then there then it's probably right.

But let's not save girls from cervical cancer as the risk is they'll become sluts.

Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

/Even knowing what we know now I'd still have her get it


I don't think you understand one of those words
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Well then, we need to double down on Puritanical policies of shame, right Repuglicans?


Or just recommend that if you're going to have sex with people you don't know, use a damn condom.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the sex I had, not always with a condom, I'm amazed that I don't have any STIs/STDs. I guess I screwed the right people.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems low.  I thought most people had some form of the herp.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.


How TF does that work?
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: enry: Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

How TF does that work?


I guess she's only not interested with having sex with herself?
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the only one in five action I'm getting is these fingers around my inactive little medius
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAKE NEWS.  Subaru only sells about 21,000 STIs in the US, which is way less than even 1%.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkers.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an STI before it was cool.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait a second...
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: enry: Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

How TF does that work?


Romantically interested in other women; not sexually interested in anyone. Seems pretty obvious.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: stoli n coke: enry: Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

How TF does that work?

Romantically interested in other women; not sexually interested in anyone. Seems pretty obvious.


Except that's not what asexual means
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Study numbers are from 2018.

Highest estimated incidences:
HPV: 13M
Chlamydia: 4M
Trichomoniasis: 6.9M
Gonorrhea: 1.6M
(HIV: 32K)

Highest estimated prevalences:
HPV: 43M
Herpes: 19M
Chlamydia: 2.4M
Trichomoniasis: 2.6M
Gonorrhea: 200K
(HIV: 984K)
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's down to 1 in 5, abstinence only education is working!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I commend Petter Solberg for the popularity of the STi.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meanmutton: stoli n coke: enry: Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

How TF does that work?

Romantically interested in other women; not sexually interested in anyone. Seems pretty obvious.


Gay and Ace are mutually exclusive though.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wouldn't own one of those paint chip crash buggies.  Aren't STI owners like 13x more likely to have a DUI?
 
cravak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: enry: Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

How TF does that work?


Easily. It means they want to have romantic relationships with people of the same gender, but don't want the relationship to be sexual.
 
cravak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cravak: [Fark user image image 422x750]


If you have to use the words many and could.    It means most dont
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: meanmutton: stoli n coke: enry: Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

How TF does that work?

Romantically interested in other women; not sexually interested in anyone. Seems pretty obvious.

Gay and Ace are mutually exclusive though.


Not true. You can want a romantic relationship with people of the same gender without wanting to fark them.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fairly predictable results given the hookup culture.  I know plenty of people (most of whom are smart enough to know better) who forgo the use of protection altogether.  The advent of treatments for HIV and hepatitis have really damped the campaign for safer sex.

Also, the US seems to be diverging into two groups, one which has little to no sexual activity and the other which has lots of activity and many different partners.  The middle appears to be evaporating.  That will definitely screw with the results.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cravak: cravak: [Fark user image image 422x750]

If you have to use the words many and could.    It means most dont


You posted that image before reading what it says, didn't you?  And now you have to find an excuse why it means the opposite of what it says.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think some people are confusing attraction with sex. You can be attracted to someone without wanting to have a full on sexual relationship with them. You peeps need to keep up with the times. You're falling behind.
 
cravak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The definition itself says most don't-

Some nutcases in the u.s thought trump was a good president- sure there are people out there with that belief.  It just means they're wrong.  I can call something anything I want that doesn't mean that's it's name
 
cravak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: cravak: cravak: [Fark user image image 422x750]

If you have to use the words many and could.    It means most dont

You posted that image before reading what it says, didn't you?  And now you have to find an excuse why it means the opposite of what it says.


I read it and understood it perfectly.  I think logic failed you
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: stoli n coke: enry: Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

How TF does that work?

Easily. It means they want to have romantic relationships with people of the same gender, but don't want the relationship to be sexual.


So basically, gay marriage.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Avoid the clap - Jimmy Dugan
Youtube 7U8pNjwn7jU
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: gameshowhost: meanmutton: stoli n coke: enry: Before our daughter came out as a gay asexual we got her the shot without thinking twice about it.

How TF does that work?

Romantically interested in other women; not sexually interested in anyone. Seems pretty obvious.

Gay and Ace are mutually exclusive though.

Not true. You can want a romantic relationship with people of the same gender without wanting to fark them.


Asexual wouldn't be a sexual identity, by definition, like Gay/Straight/Bi if that were the case.

Just because you want romantic attraction with [someone who is of some sexual identity] but w/o wanting to fark them doesn't necessarily make you Ace.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.