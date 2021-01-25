 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   It's Burns Night all over the world, so raise a toast to Scotland's Bard, Rabbie Burns, the man who shared so many words that connect folks from every corner of the world   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Och! Shut it, ya wee bint.

/my only Scottish
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robbie Burns to the English, Rabbie Burns to the Scottish, and Rabbi Burns to the Jews.

/Izzard
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit.  I've only whiskey in the house.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burns night?

Excellent.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo-urns!  Boo-urns!
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
justabouttravel.netView Full Size
 
Don Gato
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
static.timesofisrael.comView Full Size


Rabbi burns are no joke, submitter.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Damnit. I've only whiskey in the house.


I fail to see the problem...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oban it is to toast to Mr Burns tonight
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A breaded fried haggis pudding from the chip shop was responsible for the first solid stool in weeks after nightly drinking in Edinburgh some years ago.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As my grandmother would say; burrrrrrrrsnes.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got the notice from my liquor store. But I only have vodak in the house, so I'll drink to Czar Catherine the Great instead. She is rumored to have arranged sex with a horse using some kind of block-and-tackle arrangement. I'll drink to that and then maybe to Rabbie Burns, who would have drank vodak while watching his spider if there was no scotch, I'm sure.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Heres a poem I wrote:

Why would a man

Any man

Stuff that into a sheep

Stomach and then pretend to feast

How ugly must

Their children be

To gather oats all day.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: ChubbyTiger: Damnit. I've only whiskey in the house.

I fail to see the problem...


e 'as a cromulent point though.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'll drink to that and then maybe to Rabbie Burns


Perhaps Manischewitz would be more appropriate.
 
thisispete
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eddi Reader has a good album of Robert Burn's songs. I like this one.

My Love Is Like a Red Red Rose
Youtube jcUN_F5vrbs
 
thisispete
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And Dick Gaughan's rendition of Now Westlin Winds is superb.

Dick Gaughan - Now Westlin Winds
Youtube vZ7oYCx6tBw
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's porridge in your sporran!

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
also my Birthday, but someone a dead poet gets more attention then I do

I have never had haggis either, nor do I want to address one
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrparks: Heres a poem I wrote:

Why would a man

Any man

Stuff that into a sheep

Stomach and then pretend to feast

How ugly must

Their children be

To gather oats all day.


We ate at Deacon Brodie's in Edinburgh. (A tourist trap kind of place.) Two French couples sat near us and 3 of the 4 ordered haggis. And each of them loved it. Oooh la la.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ewan McTeagle The Great
Youtube R62giN_56z0
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrparks: Why would a man

Any man
Stuff that into a sheep
Stomach and then pretend to feast
How ugly must
Their children be
To gather oats all day.



Sir pTerry said it best about Pigs ear soup;

"... this is a necessity, forced upon the typical Agatean coolie when all the other more interesting bits of the pig have been porked by all the social strata ranking above "peasant", and all you have left to feed a family with are the leftover unappetising bits. "

After a while it becomes a tribal thing; look at the weak stomached fool... can't even eat a perfect good plate of boiled diced offal & oats.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: ChubbyTiger: Damnit. I've only whiskey in the house.

I fail to see the problem...


S/he only has whiskey, not whisky.  Properly celebrating the Bard requires the Scottish stuff.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My usual Robbie Burns dinner is cancelled this year due to COVID of course, but I'm having a few glasses of 1983 Vintage Old Pulteney and some home made scotch eggs.
 
