(CNN) Biden administration to re-start process of getting Harriet Tubman on $20 bill (cnn.com)
115
499 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Jan 2021 at 5:15 PM (56 minutes ago)



115 Comments
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Process?
[Phone call]
"Start farking printing them."
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever the process, Trump stopped it, because it would cause irrevocable damage to white egos, seeing a black woman on the twenty. JFC talk about f#cking snowflakes.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Make your own
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It needs to be THIS version, with young Harriet Tubman:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I look forward to MAGAts burning their own money to own the libs
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 562x353]
Make your own


I'll be happy to retire my stamp, but boy the looks I get when spending those Tubmans!
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sweet, and I hope he puts Malcolm X on the ten dollar bill and installs an abortion clinic in every middle school.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Republicans to say, "Can't we put her on the $12?"
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In the club slanging Tubs.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Divide and rule, a sound motto. Unite and lead, a better one."
―  Goethe
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Whatever the process, Trump stopped it, because it would cause irrevocable damage to white egos, seeing a black woman on the twenty. JFC talk about f#cking snowflakes.


They are all very tough.

Until absolutely anything happens.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sweet, and I hope he puts Malcolm X on the ten dollar bill and installs an abortion clinic in every middle school.


How did you know about my plan to make school lunch more affordable?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder if the MAGAt overreaction will be to start burning 20 dollar bills.
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Whatever the process, Trump stopped it, because it would cause irrevocable damage to white egos, seeing a black woman on the twenty. JFC talk about f#cking snowflakes.


You want Trump version 2.0?  Because this is how you're going to get Trump version 2.0.
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey look, a President that isn't a racist asshat.

So glad Trump is out of office.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I, for one, embrace having Harriet Tubman on the US $20 bill.

/About time we recognized her courage and service in the name of freedom.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Whatever the process, Trump stopped it, because it would cause irrevocable damage to white egos, seeing a black woman on the twenty. JFC talk about f#cking snowflakes.


Let's just cut through all the BS and put this on all the money.
myartprints.co.ukView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
First hundred days...
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not cool. Trump, Jr. doesn't want to be reminded of "the urbans" every time he needs to do a bump.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm glad they are working hard on the serious issues of the country.

/I don't really care who is on the currency
 
Skleenar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Harriet Tubman was a badass.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
DO NOT accept any Tubgirl $2 bills.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mouser: Lambskincoat: Whatever the process, Trump stopped it, because it would cause irrevocable damage to white egos, seeing a black woman on the twenty. JFC talk about f#cking snowflakes.

You want Trump version 2.0?  Because this is how you're going to get Trump version 2.0.


Sooooo lemme see if I get what you're saying:
Doing anything, and I mean ANYTHING that hurts white supremacists fee-fees will result in fascism.

That's how you want the country run?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The United States is the only country that doesn't regularly shuffle the people on their money. It must be an Imperial thing.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh. In 50 years, the wokes of tomorrow will decide that Harriet Tubman was a TERF or something and want to replace her.

We should just put animals on all the money.
 
Airius
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Meh. In 50 years, the wokes of tomorrow will decide that Harriet Tubman was a TERF or something and want to replace her.

We should just put animals on all the money.


Why the fark do we have penguins on our money? They are jerks. Did you see that one push that other one in the water first to check for seals ?
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mouser: Lambskincoat: Whatever the process, Trump stopped it, because it would cause irrevocable damage to white egos, seeing a black woman on the twenty. JFC talk about f#cking snowflakes.

You want Trump version 2.0?  Because this is how you're going to get Trump version 2.0.


How would we get to 2.0 when the original is still in Beta?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cool.

As an aside, I wish one of the former British colonies would put Harriet Wheeler on one of their bills.  That lady can really sing.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: DO NOT accept any Tubgirl $2 bills.


I just had a horrible idea for a bronze-nickel bimetallic coin. And you're not going to like it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Whatever the process, Trump stopped it, because it would cause irrevocable damage to white egos, seeing a black woman on the twenty. JFC talk about f#cking snowflakes.


It would have replaced Andrew Jackson.

That has been his tipping point. That's when he sent in the Unmarked Stormtroopers when the BLM protestors attacked the statue.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Meh. In 50 years, the wokes of tomorrow will decide that Harriet Tubman was a TERF or something and want to replace her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mouser: Lambskincoat: Whatever the process, Trump stopped it, because it would cause irrevocable damage to white egos, seeing a black woman on the twenty. JFC talk about f#cking snowflakes.

You want Trump version 2.0?  Because this is how you're going to get Trump version 2.0.


Because being soft on white egos has worked so well for us already.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirMadness: fragMasterFlash: DO NOT accept any Tubgirl $2 bills.

I just had a horrible idea for a bronze-nickel bimetallic coin. And you're not going to like it.


2 girls 1 coin?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Meh. In 50 years, the wokes of tomorrow will decide that Harriet Tubman was a TERF or something and want to replace her.

We should just put animals on all the money.


Not really, but I will admit that angry geese would convey America very well.
 
redbucket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I forgot about this shiat. God trump was, and I assume still is but I hope I never hear his voice again to find out, such a crap person.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
looking forward to hearing about the first person who refuses to honor the tubman $20 and the eventual shaming and beating
 
Befuddled
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Biden Administration should first float the idea of putting Hillary Clinton on the twenty. Then after the rightwingnuts go insane over that idea, they can suggest Harriet Tubman instead and there won't be much, if any, pushback from the right.
 
Mouser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirMadness: The United States is the only country that doesn't regularly shuffle the people on their money. It must be an Imperial thing.


There are times when the Muslim prohibition against iconography makes sense.  We never should've started putting Presidents on our money; this idiocy is the end result.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get 'em printed and send everyone 100 of them for beta testing.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mouser: Lambskincoat: Whatever the process, Trump stopped it, because it would cause irrevocable damage to white egos, seeing a black woman on the twenty. JFC talk about f#cking snowflakes.

You want Trump version 2.0?  Because this is how you're going to get Trump version 2.0.


Hmmmm, stupid snowflakey triggery trumpanzees want an excuse to do stupid bad racist shiat, so let's see, do the thing to trigger them or not do the thing so they feel emboldened to demand more stupid racist shiat?

Hmmmmmm, hmmmmmmm
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Meh. In 50 years, the wokes of tomorrow will decide that Harriet Tubman was a TERF or something and want to replace her.

We should just put animals on all the money.


Okay...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Therion: It needs to be THIS version, with young Harriet Tubman:

[Fark user image 800x419]


While this is a more energetic image than the simple portrait, I don't like it for a few reasons.

There's no good reason to put a gun on our money. Frankly, I'm not too hot on the arrows held by the eagle, but that damage has already been done.

All other notes are portraits, so this action shot of Harriet Tubman doesn't match the design language of the existing notes.

The image overlaps other design elements and spills out over the borders. It's a design language violation again.

We shouldn't whitewash Tubman like was done with Sacagawea. But we also already have a design language for our paper notes into which we can figure out a design that is impactful and not unflattering to the person.

If we want to change the design language of our paper money, that's another thing, and I'm all for that. It just doesn't seem like a huge priority at the moment. In fact, I believe we did that in the past few years already.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirMadness: fragMasterFlash: DO NOT accept any Tubgirl $2 bills.

I just had a horrible idea for a bronze-nickel bimetallic coin. And you're not going to like it.


Does part of it rise up like the 9-11 coin?
cdn.coincollector.orgView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That should get the NRA Christian racist Trumpster pack stocking up on sharpies.

What could possibly go wrong.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Therion: It needs to be THIS version, with young Harriet Tubman:

[Fark user image 800x419]


Oh, I thought you libs were against guns! Why are you threatening violence against conservatives? YOU HATE WHITE PEOPLE!

/Predictable conservative response
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I, for one, embrace having Harriet Tubman on the US $20 bill.

/About time we recognized her courage and service in the name of freedom.


All the on-the-right-side-of-history, freed herself and then went back to slave country and freed others, all the good person, brave as fark-me shiat she did, and after age and injury took her out of the public eye, she retired to a home for elderly black folks SHE HAD HELPED FOUND years before!

Yes, please. As stated up thread, I'd like to be in the club, spending my Tubs!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So now when you go buy a Dub, you'll spend a Tub. Tub for a dub. Good deal if you can find it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I'm glad they are working hard on the serious issues of the country.

/I don't really care who is on the currency



This.
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
MoRe ImPoRtAnT tHiNgS tO wOrRy AbOuT
 
