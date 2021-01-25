 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   China's attempt at taking the lead on the world stage with vaccine rollout is backfiring. So now they're pushing misinformation campaigns targeted at western Anti-Vaxxers   (nytimes.com) divider line
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They've been slow to roll out but no major complaint about effectiveness?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yup, all episode has show is how behind China still is at medical development. I'm sure they'll be fine in a few generations but not now.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this the pee-pee thing again?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What? Talking bad about China on NuFark? Thats racist!
 
tuxq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey look a topic relevant to my volunteer freelancing. I spend a fair amount of my free time debunking fb memes my dad sends me. I've tried to tell him he's falling for foreign disinfo and he thinks I'm crazy.
 
AirGee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Yup, all episode has show is how behind China still is at medical development. I'm sure they'll be fine in a few generations but not now.


That must be why we had a Pandemic Response Task Force set up in China to help the world's most populous country control a deadly disease that could spread to the rest of the world.

I wonder what happened to those guys?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
China: "Nobody is thanking us! Thank us now or no vaccine, only poison pine nuts!"
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
misinformation campaigns targeted at western Anti-Vaxxers WHO THEMSELVES DELIBERATELY ISSUE MISINFORMATION

I'm not seeing a downside here
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thrilled by this revelation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure it's not the best available, but if you purchase in mass quantities it also doubles as synthetic engine coolant
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Yup, all episode has show is how behind China still is at medical development. I'm sure they'll be fine in a few generations but not now.


Are you having a stroke?  Do you smell burnt toast?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ha, good luck with that, China. Those people didn't just fall off the turnip truck. They're known for doing their due research.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: misinformation campaigns targeted at western Anti-Vaxxers WHO THEMSELVES DELIBERATELY ISSUE MISINFORMATION

I'm not seeing a downside here


The story doesn't actually say the Chinese are targeting the dumbasses, but they are picking up the Chinese propaganda ... by design? Organic? As long as they die.
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: misinformation campaigns targeted at western Anti-Vaxxers WHO THEMSELVES DELIBERATELY ISSUE MISINFORMATION

I'm not seeing a downside here


Foreign adversaries didn't begin this with covid, they started a long time ago. This is just the covid DLC add-on. There's a chance anti-vaxxers, along with other nefarious groups, began long ago with a little help from $_pickone.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: What? Talking bad about China on NuFark? Thats racist!


Yeah someone needs to white knight China on Fark this is strange
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AirGee: carnifex2005: Yup, all episode has show is how behind China still is at medical development. I'm sure they'll be fine in a few generations but not now.

That must be why we had a Pandemic Response Task Force set up in China to help the world's most populous country control a deadly disease that could spread to the rest of the world.

I wonder what happened to those guys?


Oh there we go.  Not only isn't it China's fault it's Trumps.
 
