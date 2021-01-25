 Skip to content
(Fox News)   The real treasure was the eleven gold miners we found along the way   (foxnews.com) divider line
23
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, now China is ripping off Chile's intellectual property.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, they decided to save only the elven?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo. I was wondering who would get a clever headline on that one.
I really couldn't think of one.

I really never do.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "elven" and it still made sense.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Musk claimed that any of the rescuers were pedos?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's one way to do the 14 day Covid Quarantine.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just came from a thread about racial stereotypes in D&D and here we are arguing about elven miners.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am over 6 feet tall so i see a lot of elven people...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not to be confused with the FN people.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, nice headline Subs! I'm actually quite impressed with the robust effort China did to save these guys. Probably just because international attention was drawn to it
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: I just came from a thread about racial stereotypes in D&D and here we are arguing about elven miners.


I thought that the miners were all dwarves?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good place for this.

Pennsylvania Coal Mine
Youtube y0a_Bo8Z_Mc
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: skyotter: I just came from a thread about racial stereotypes in D&D and here we are arguing about elven miners.

I thought that the miners were all dwarves?


Normally yes. That must be why they needed rescuing.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only counted seven.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get our news from American Thinker instead, please?  At least their articles' comments are funny.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miners, subby. Not minors.


/why don't you have a seat
 
ansius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This feels all good now, but then they'll need to go rescue some more in a few hours.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wanna be a miner and get farked by a mountain
 
duenor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ski9600: So, they decided to save only the elven?


Dammit that's what I saw too
 
duenor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shoulda used dwarves duh
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But why even though? There are safer ways to do this.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Auuuu, what a heartwarming story.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why are they mining exploding gold, aren't there safer isotopes to mine, that don't explode?
 
