(Malawi 24)   Talk about burying the lede; "death by extreme orgasm" should've been the headline of this article   (malawi24.com) divider line
40
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, Death, Human sexuality, Sexual arousal, Human sexual response cycle, social media, Human sexual behavior, Vagina  
•       •       •

1617 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 2:05 PM (45 minutes ago)



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This article reads like it was written by one of those high school freshman creative writing classes where they pair-up two people randomly and tell them to write a story together.

"Both men and women in Malawi are trekking to Phalombe, either to learn a lesson or two on how to achieve excessive sweetness or to drink from the source of Phalombe Tseketseke."

"The postmortem report revealed that the death was caused by extreme orgasm."

"A photoshopped picture of a packet of sugar which is circulating on social media is inscribed, Tseketseke, chakwanu leka take it at your own risk."

"Another meme shows a car with many male passengers who have exceeded its capacity and it is captioned, 'Phalombe here we come.'"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Death By Extreme Orgasm is the name of my jam band Britney Spears cover troupe.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll have what they're having.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You're supposed to stop at "the little death."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I want to die like my grandfather, of extreme orgasm. Not kicking and screaming like the passengers in his car.
 
azxj
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If only the French had a term for that...
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait? This is an option?
 
steklo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

offacue: Death By Extreme Orgasm is the name of my jam band Britney Spears cover troupe.


I would love to hear your band's version of Opps I Did It Again. Is it on MP3 somewhere?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good cheese, though.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/read moar, it's rewarding
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Wait? This is an option?


Costs a little extra...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is Subby a regular reader over at malawi24.com, or did they get a Google Alert for "extreme orgasm" ?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Wait? This is an option?


Well, not for you.
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The article isn't about David Carradine?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Time to get my affairs in order and book a ticket to Phalombe.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: offacue: Death By Extreme Orgasm is the name of my jam band Britney Spears cover troupe.

I would love to hear your band's version of Opps I Did It Again. Is it on MP3 somewhere?



I just downloaded it from Napster
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'M BILL S. PRESTON, ESQUIRE...

I'M TED "THEODORE" LOGAN"...

TOGETHER WE ARE...XTREME ORGASM...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: offacue: Death By Extreme Orgasm is the name of my jam band Britney Spears cover troupe.

I would love to hear your band's version of Opps I Did It Again. Is it on MP3 somewhere?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Delicious tarts, can't blame a person... would try again.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Phalombe: OK, maybe just this one time.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ci.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: steklo: offacue: Death By Extreme Orgasm is the name of my jam band Britney Spears cover troupe.

I would love to hear your band's version of Opps I Did It Again. Is it on MP3 somewhere?

[Fark user image 850x620]

Delicious tarts, can't blame a person... would try again.



Oh yeah, that place is right across the mall from this place...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
amazingribs.comView Full Size

From pictures of the post mortem.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Others claim that the deceased took orgasm stimulating substances before the act. The incident has made people conclude that Phalombe district has women that are skilled in bed.

Phalombe hookers be all, "aww, not this shiat again.  I'm still sore from the last time."
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: offacue: Death By Extreme Orgasm is the name of my jam band Britney Spears cover troupe.

I would love to hear your band's version of Opps I Did It Again. Is it on MP3 somewhere?


No, but Richard Thompson does a good version.
Richard Thompson - Oops I Did It Again
Youtube V4WGsMplGxU
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

offacue: No, but Richard Thompson does a good version.


Ah ha!  Yup. I've known about his version for a while. Came from his collection of covers he did throughout popular music or some sort.

I like his song, Turn Out The Lights.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: bughunter: steklo: offacue: Death By Extreme Orgasm is the name of my jam band Britney Spears cover troupe.

I would love to hear your band's version of Opps I Did It Again. Is it on MP3 somewhere?

[Fark user image 850x620]

Delicious tarts, can't blame a person... would try again.


Oh yeah, that place is right across the mall from this place...

[Fark user image 748x537]


All the cool White House Interns shop there.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, that's not what a "Rusty Venture" is. Who told you that?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She didn't know if she was coming or going.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HELP DOCTOR I SEE EVERYTHING TWICE
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are a lot worse ways to go.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
DOESN'T MATTER.
HAD SEX.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LaurelT
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
images3.imagebam.comView Full Size
Obscure?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've lost 2 wives and 3 girlfriends to this .... Now I want subbys Mom
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: This article reads like it was written by one of those high school freshman creative writing classes where they pair-up two people randomly and tell them to write a story together.

"Both men and women in Malawi are trekking to Phalombe, either to learn a lesson or two on how to achieve excessive sweetness or to drink from the source of Phalombe Tseketseke."

"The postmortem report revealed that the death was caused by extreme orgasm."

"A photoshopped picture of a packet of sugar which is circulating on social media is inscribed, Tseketseke, chakwanu leka take it at your own risk."

"Another meme shows a car with many male passengers who have exceeded its capacity and it is captioned, 'Phalombe here we come.'"


"Malawians on social media started throwing jokes on the matter, with most saying they are looking for answers as regards to what led to the climax of sexual excitement."
 
