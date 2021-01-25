 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You haven't heard Taylor Swift until you've heard it in the original U.S. Navy sea shanty   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an LP of navy sea shanties.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Becky
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care...just make the f*cking cardigan commercial stop.

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was into Pirate Metal for awhile.  I enjoyed Running Wild.  I didn't enjoy Swashbuckle.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be apin' Tay-Tay.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Marine version goes : "fark YOU, fark YOU, fark YOU, fark YOU, fark YOU..."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does the Navy wear forest-green camo fatigues?
 
yuthinasia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she went fishing with them and came back with a big red snapper.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex wife says this to me but not as cool.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I was into Pirate Metal for awhile.  I enjoyed Running Wild.  I didn't enjoy Swashbuckle.


I still have a few songs from "Alestorm" on the lifting playlist. I should go see if they've got anything new out.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
Tool - Stinkfist But It's We Are Never Getting Back Together By Taylor Swift
Youtube 56Cqbk9CJz8
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved "What do you do with a drunken sailor?" WAY before NFL Films stole it, and before Toyota borrowed it for their ads.

Just an amazing tune.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard of her, but I do know of a female singer but I doubt you have heard of her.

Nahh, just kidding Out of The Woods is playing in my office right meow.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/56Cqbk9C​Jz8]


Shockingly good, and the first time I've heard that song

/taylor
//not tool
///heard that one hundreds of times
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't they be swabbing the poop deck or raising the mizzen mast or some shiat?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the comment on the Twitter post:  There will be plenty of time for work songs in Leavenworth when you're all brought to justice for making this.
\
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Why does the Navy wear forest-green camo fatigues?


Because they don't need to hide when they are on a giant obvious boat.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tdg.home.xs4all.nlView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
musicfeeds.com.auView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And hopefully I'll never have to hear it again. That really wasn't very good. At all.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I loved "What do you do with a drunken sailor?" WAY before NFL Films stole it, and before Toyota borrowed it for their ads.

Just an amazing tune.


Learned it from a British teacher ages ago.
He had the class sing along to it.
Since then, shanties without an English accent just don't sound right to me.

/not sure kids singing about drunks is appropriate
//or car companies for that matter
///NFL probably fits the profile
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: I don't care...just make the f*cking cardigan commercial stop.

[img.buzzfeed.com image 360x200]


It's bizarre to me that she's in that ad. She can't possibly need the money.

/But it does have a very nice, if very brief, leg shot
//What? I have to take SOMETHING from that ad
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up listening to The Clancy Brothers:

Haul Away Joe
Youtube YvBHdw-EqLM


King Louie was the King of France before the rev-o-lu-ti-on
Then he got his head cut off, it spoiled his con-sti-tu-t-ion
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, good enough for government work, eh?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was horrid
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do something from the Dropkick Murphys.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y tho
 
benjamen13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Why does the Navy wear forest-green camo fatigues?


The blue camouflage  combo was great for not being seen when tossed overboard.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue camouflage blends too well with the ocean
 
benjamen13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I loved "What do you do with a drunken sailor?" WAY before NFL Films stole it, and before Toyota borrowed it for their ads.

Just an amazing tune.


Shave him with a rusty razor
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was very white of them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: BigNumber12: Why does the Navy wear forest-green camo fatigues?

Because they don't need to hide when they are on a giant obvious boat.


That's not what Steven Seagal taught me.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: I think she went fishing with them and came back with a big red snapper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The recent regime change has made the other half of USAians temporarily insane. Please bear with us, rest of the world, as we slowly transition back into normal life.

And as someone who's been singing "Boney Was A Warrior" quietly to himself for half his life, fark all you hipster bullshiat sea chanty people. It took farking TIK TOK to make you "discover" a multiple-hundred year tradition?  "Oh but what does it matter HOW we dis- " Fark you, fark your man-bun, fark your beard. Assholes.


Well it's gonna be an angry Monday, isn't it?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She still has no ass.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREEEE BIRRRRRRD!

/it could work as a halyard
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original is a great pop song and I love when catchy pop is twisted into a different genre -- that's almost always a lot of fun -- but this one didn't work for me. Needs more repetitive call-and-response.

I'm sure there is something of hers that would work. Shake It Off, maybe?

Still, fun that they gave it a try, so thumbs up for that.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: The recent regime change has made the other half of USAians temporarily insane. Please bear with us, rest of the world, as we slowly transition back into normal life.

And as someone who's been singing "Boney Was A Warrior" quietly to himself for half his life, fark all you hipster bullshiat sea chanty people. It took farking TIK TOK to make you "discover" a multiple-hundred year tradition?  "Oh but what does it matter HOW we dis- " Fark you, fark your man-bun, fark your beard. Assholes.


Not only that, but more'n half of those supposed "sea shanties" don't have the rhythm to fire cannons to.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/56Cqbk9C​Jz8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's really good! I think I like the mash-up with Korn on that same song a little better, but it's pretty cool hear the pop hooks with Tool's thunderous chords.

This is the Korn mash-up:

Taylor swift never getting back together _ korn coming undone - mash up Isosine
Youtube UDQ9kw91ebQ
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have heard Eminem's "Lose Yourself" as a sea shanty before- really the cadence was already there as a faster halyard work song.

/Weird to hear about Mom's spaghetti that way though...
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: The recent regime change has made the other half of USAians temporarily insane. Please bear with us, rest of the world, as we slowly transition back into normal life.

And as someone who's been singing "Boney Was A Warrior" quietly to himself for half his life, fark all you hipster bullshiat sea chanty people. It took farking TIK TOK to make you "discover" a multiple-hundred year tradition?  "Oh but what does it matter HOW we dis- " Fark you, fark your man-bun, fark your beard. Assholes.

Well it's gonna be an angry Monday, isn't it?


Ok, I will bite- do you find Lowlands Away more of a Sea Shanty or a field work song? It's origins are rather vague.

/
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

starsrift: gunther_bumpass: The recent regime change has made the other half of USAians temporarily insane. Please bear with us, rest of the world, as we slowly transition back into normal life.

And as someone who's been singing "Boney Was A Warrior" quietly to himself for half his life, fark all you hipster bullshiat sea chanty people. It took farking TIK TOK to make you "discover" a multiple-hundred year tradition?  "Oh but what does it matter HOW we dis- " Fark you, fark your man-bun, fark your beard. Assholes.

Not only that, but more'n half of those supposed "sea shanties" don't have the rhythm to fire cannons to.


They're actually kind of comforting when doing rhythmic work. They help set a slower pace, so you can work longer and more steady. And if you're working with a crew it helps coordinate. And if you're alone you can be unredeemingly filthy with your choice of lyrics.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just no.

I get that trends come and go and the sea shanty is currently a trend. These folks are good singers as well and taking a song that in no way should be a sea shanty should be clever.

Except it's not in this case. A sea shanty tells a tale which is how you can get away with limited vocal ranges and instruments. This is just bad lyrics with a horrible down beat sung by good singers.

I wouldn't call this a sea shanty as much as would call this a Gregorian chant.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Sea Captain (90 Shantets)
Youtube mWDTRdvq4NQ
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: guestguy: I don't care...just make the f*cking cardigan commercial stop.

[img.buzzfeed.com image 360x200]

It's bizarre to me that she's in that ad. She can't possibly need the money.

/But it does have a very nice, if very brief, leg shot
//What? I have to take SOMETHING from that ad


Maybe she uses the product?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/actual fark ad placement
 
henryhill
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
filepicker.ioView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Why does the Navy wear forest-green camo fatigues?


So they can hide in the seaweed?
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I have an LP of navy sea shanties.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
