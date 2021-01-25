 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Navy SEAL sentenced for Green Beret's death. Man, that's gonna be awkward at this year's Special Forces picnic and volleyball tournament   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Besides the prison time, his sentence strips him of his pay and his rank of chief petty officer. He'll also receive a dishonorable discharge. The punishment still must receive official approval from an admiral.

From memory - as former navy I should know this - but they don't just bust him from E-7 Chief down the E-6 Petty Officer First Class, I believe they bust him down to E-1.  obviously, 10 years in prison is probably a more pressing concern but, damn.  E-1 until he gets his dishonorable discharge.  no benefits.  Ouch.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Con Air 2 : Special Forces Boogaloo"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He'll get out and still be young, angry and trained well enough to go on a random killing spree "prank."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shame Trump will just pardon him OH WAIT
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yes, he did get busted to the lowest enlisted grade of E-1 and, with no Trump around to order the reviewing authority to overturn the conviction and sentence (and Trump would have tried to do that) or give him a pardon before the reviewing authority can even get around to reviewing the case (which would have been Trump's backup once his lawyers informed him that his trying to use command influence to overturn the results of a court-martial would get thrown out by the Supreme Court), this guy gets to spend 10 years at the Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth as an unpaid E-1 before he gets his BCD and his DD-214 telling him he doesn't get VA benefits.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA : "I wish people could see what the jury had access to review," Stackhouse said. "On multiple occasions, his actions and heroism and that of three or four other guys with him are going to have a lasting impact on our country. And nobody is going to know what he did."


"But you choke just ONE Green Beret to death..."
 
zbtop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stackhouse also expressed concerns about the length of the jury's deliberations, which he believes were not long enough to reasonably take a full measure of DeDolph's accomplishments as a SEAL and as a person.

Sorry, but if you kill a fellow servicemember of the United States Military during the commission of a crime that was carried out specifically intended to hurt and humiliate them, none of that really matters anymore.
 
kindms
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i really don't like how they think a guy really good at his job should somehow get special consideration when discussing a murder

I dont care if he was heroic on the battlefield or helped "keep america safe" You plotted and killed a fellow soldier because you thought he was a dick

10 years isnt long enough
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, this pisses me off:

"I wish people could see what the jury had access to review," Stackhouse said. "On multiple occasions, his actions and heroism and that of three or four other guys with him are going to have a lasting impact on our country. And nobody is going to know what he did."

You can almost hear the lawyer say, "...but you strangle just one Green Beret to death as revenge for a perceived slight, and the jury gets all 'he committed murder' up in here..."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Reduction to E-1, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, 10 years confinement, and Dishonorable Discharge -- seems pretty normal for fratricide, although the 10-year trip to Leavenworth's gravel factory seems a bit lenient for that crime. He probably won't have much in the way of career prospects once he gets out, as most reputable companies are not keen to hire convicted murderers.

Although he could make tens or even twenties of dollars a year panhandling with a "homeless vet" sign, starting in the mid 2030s. People go give pocket change to beggars generally don't run background checks on those beggars beforehand.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Well, this pisses me off:

"I wish people could see what the jury had access to review," Stackhouse said. "On multiple occasions, his actions and heroism and that of three or four other guys with him are going to have a lasting impact on our country. And nobody is going to know what he did."

You can almost hear the lawyer say, "...but you strangle just one Green Beret to death as revenge for a perceived slight, and the jury gets all 'he committed murder' up in here..."


And that is all the jury was there to hear. They weren't there to hear about everything else he did or may have done before this incident, they were there to hear about what he did or may have done during the incident in question and to determine if he was guilty of the offense he was put on trial for or any lesser included offenses he may have committed during this incident.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kindms: i really don't like how they think a guy really good at his job should somehow get special consideration when discussing a murder

I dont care if he was heroic on the battlefield or helped "keep america safe" You plotted and killed a fellow soldier because you thought he was a dick

10 years isnt long enough


I agree.  There was a saying when I was in, "One 'Oh, shiat!' wipes out ten 'attaboys'.".

Murder is a pretty big "Oh, shiat!".
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kindms: i really don't like how they think a guy really good at his job should somehow get special consideration when discussing a murder

I dont care if he was heroic on the battlefield or helped "keep america safe" You plotted and killed a fellow soldier because you thought he was a dick

10 years isnt long enough


Well, it not being a murder certainly plays a role there.

"Mr. Rogers was a great guy until he murdered someone else" is very different from "Mr. Rogers was a great guy until he committed manslaughter".

Don't take that as me being ok with anything he did in killing the green beret. But I doubt he intended him to die, and that does make a big difference.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see if the Army/Navy game will be worth a damn to watch this year.
 
Mouser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I suppose It's morbidly gratifying to know that about the only thing that CAN kill a Green Beret is a Navy SEAL, and only then when he gets the drop on him.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Former Marine & hobbysailor here.

Hazing sucks, it's never gonna go away but it did get better while I was in.  Some of the stuff we'd do to each other were more like day-to-day pranks instead of hazing but getting duct taped to an aircraft drop tank is still getting duct taped to an aircraft drop tank.
Choke-choke games are stupid and if you're a SEAL you should know better. I saw a couple Lance potatoes playing it years and years ago and once Gunny caught them I don't think they slept for the next 72 hours.  They taught all of us in the Marines the whole blood choke routine and it's crazy how fast you can drop someone with one.
Seconds
just seconds.
I don't care if you're Betty White or Original if someone gets a proper blood choke on you there is time for maybe one good attempt to free yourself before you're asleep (but it's most likely not gonna work).  In my you experience wake back up as soon as pressure is removed but we also held the choke for less than 20 seconds. Not sure how a bunch of bad ass special forces pukes forgot that part.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
DeDolph had placed Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar into a martial-arts-style chokehold to try to make him temporarily lose consciousness during what the SEAL said was a prank. Melgar died of strangulation.

That just shows that SEALs are badasses and Army guys are wusses. Hey, did he mention that he was a SEAL? Because if a SEAL hasn't gotten around to telling you he's a SEAL yet that's because he's thinking about how to kill you.
 
