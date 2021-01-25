 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Moderna says its vaccine still works against new Covid variants   (reuters.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The good news: It still works
The bad news: Now you will need 3 shots
The real bad news: We're having trouble even having enough vaccine for one shot
The real real bad news: We don't even know how much vaccine we have because Trump kept terrible records
Trump: "I was supposed to keep records? Now watch this drive"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're only saying that because people won't want Bill Gates to microchip them unless they have full immunity to different COVID strains.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: The good news: It still works
The bad news: Now you will need 3 shots
The real bad news: We're having trouble even having enough vaccine for one shot
The real real bad news: We don't even know how much vaccine we have because Trump kept terrible records
Trump: "I was supposed to keep records? Now watch this drive"


Pretty sure Trump and now Biden isn't in charge of keeping inventory records for Pharma's vaccine supplies.
 
kaedric
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For those of us on the Pfizer schedule...I'm curious what will happen. Will we also need a 3rd shot. I'll gladly get one if that's the recommendation.
 
Watubi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yearly flu shot & yearly COVID shot
 
anfrind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Walker: The good news: It still works
The bad news: Now you will need 3 shots
The real bad news: We're having trouble even having enough vaccine for one shot
The real real bad news: We don't even know how much vaccine we have because Trump kept terrible records
Trump: "I was supposed to keep records? Now watch this drive"

Pretty sure Trump and now Biden isn't in charge of keeping inventory records for Pharma's vaccine supplies.


Perhaps, but the Biden administration still won't have records of all the doses that Kushner stole.
 
kaedric
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kaedric: For those of us on the Pfizer schedule...I'm curious what will happen. Will we also need a 3rd shot. I'll gladly get one if that's the recommendation.


....specifically for the South African strain that is...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Walker: The good news: It still works
The bad news: Now you will need 3 shots
The real bad news: We're having trouble even having enough vaccine for one shot
The real real bad news: We don't even know how much vaccine we have because Trump kept terrible records
Trump: "I was supposed to keep records? Now watch this drive"

Pretty sure Trump and now Biden isn't in charge of keeping inventory records for Pharma's vaccine supplies.


They are for keeping track of how much vaccine the US has and where it went, and Trump "lost" one million doses.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Eightballjacket: Walker: The good news: It still works
The bad news: Now you will need 3 shots
The real bad news: We're having trouble even having enough vaccine for one shot
The real real bad news: We don't even know how much vaccine we have because Trump kept terrible records
Trump: "I was supposed to keep records? Now watch this drive"

Pretty sure Trump and now Biden isn't in charge of keeping inventory records for Pharma's vaccine supplies.

They are for keeping track of how much vaccine the US has and where it went, and Trump "lost" one million doses.


Who knew global pandemics were so complicated?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: The good news: It still works
The bad news: Now you will need 3 shots
The real bad news: We're having trouble even having enough vaccine for one shot
The real real bad news: We don't even know how much vaccine we have because Trump kept terrible records
Trump: "I was supposed to keep records? Now watch this drive"


Yep, there will never be a useful vaccine in enough quantities, might as well kill yourself now and avoid the rush.
 
eagles95
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Watubi: Yearly flu shot & yearly COVID shot


Pretty much. Fine with me.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Their second shot had me in bed for three days. Not sure I'm ready for a third just yet.

First one was a mild headache (2/10) and extreme thirst. Oh. So. Thirsty.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Moderna says its vaccine still works against new Covid variants"
"...for now" the researchers added, off-mic
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thank heavens Trump is no longer President.   Heaven knows what he'd call the South African version of the "China Virus".
 
