(KIRO-7 Seattle)   2,000 people vaccinated through Amazon, Virginia Mason partnership, which sounds great until you realize I only ordered an office chair   (kiro7.com) divider line
18
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, Virginia, there is a Vaccineaclaus?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you get a bobcat instead of the office chair?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Did you get a bobcat instead of the office chair?


/shakes tiny fist
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or...better?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Could have been worse, subby.

[Fark user image image 632x368]

Or...better?


Oh man, I forgot about the old XP-style theme Amazon had for a while.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many logistics companies were brought in to help design the vaccine rollout. Delivery of vaccines to sites is important, but just as important is delivery of people to those sites to get the shot.

It seems like one of the major bottlenecks is that it's not clear to anyone how to get on a waiting list, or what phase they're expected to get the vaccine in, or where they can go to get the shot. My elderly mother who lives alone is eligible, but she was told by her primary care provider that she can't get her first dose until the end of March and can't even schedule a second dose.

Washington could have contracted with Amazon or any of the other logistics companies around here to plan the rollout, including a working registration site and a flood of television spots directing people to the right resources. So far it's mostly been health care workers and people working in group homes who have had access to the vaccine, but as the distribution grows wider, I wonder if the system will hold up under that weight.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Did you get a bobcat instead of the office chair?


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just great.  This means they guy in the apartment downstairs will probably get my shot.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Could have been worse, subby.

[Fark user image 632x368]

Or...better?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't pass up the offer, so ordered mine on wish.com. I can wait a few weeks and I'm hopeful the quality will be about the same.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I didn't know she worked for Amazon.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Could have been worse, subby.

[Fark user image 632x368]

Or...better?


Only 55 gallons?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.  Everyone can get vaccinated except me.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Could have been worse, subby.

[Fark user image 632x368]

Or...better?


That must be the kind Melania uses: "a lot"
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some of my Amazon stuff gets delivered by USPS, but I was still unnerved by my postman waving a syringe at me.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Could have been worse, subby.

[Fark user image 632x368]

Or...better?


Say 'lube' 20 times fast.  Then you'll know what color it is.

/For extra fun say 'alls' at the end
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Some of my Amazon stuff gets delivered by USPS, but I was still unnerved by my postman waving a syringe at me.


And remember, if you order the Moderna the postman always stings twice.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby, are you sure you didn't order the Tvåtusen from Ikea?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
