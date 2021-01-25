 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 25 is 'optimization' as in: "The Autobots early battles with the Decepticons were not successful until the later optimization of making their leader Optimus Prime"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Two friends are out hunting turkeys. They get separated and one man accidentally shoots the other. The shooter calls 911 in a panic.  "Hello 9-1-1, what's your emergency?" The guy says "I think I killed my friend! What should I do??" The 911 operator responds "Calm down sir, the first thing is to make sure he's dead." There is silence, and then a gunshot. "Okay, now what?"
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A man is siting on his porch waiting for the mailman. The dog is by his feet, licking itself.

The mailman arrives, hands the guy his mail, and gesturing to the dog, remarks, "Gee, I wish I could do that."

"He'll bite you"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A circus does a show in a small town. Afterward, one of the elephants escapes. Hungry, it roams a dirt road looking for food. The elephant finds a cabbage patch near a house, starts eating.

The old man who lives in the house is roused by noise. He cracks the blinds, squints. He calls the cops.

"Someone's cow done got loose," he says. "The damn thing's digging up my cabbages with its tail."

"What's the cow doing with the cabbages, sir?"

"Reckon I'd rather not say."
 
