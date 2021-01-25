 Skip to content
Today is National Florida Day, so let's all be prepared for a somber and dignified celebration of our Nation's 27th state
27
    Salvador Dali Museum  
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Florida day when bath salts and meth are handed out with competitions on who can drive the most golf carts on the road? Followed by the date your cousin or minor dance.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play a few rounds of golf at one of Florida's many courses:
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Play a few rounds of golf at one of Florida's many courses:
[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


They were here first, you know.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is that straight from "the villages" ad?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"First in Vaccine Theft"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miami Vices for everyone!
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On FARK everyday is National Florida Day.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live in Clearwater and it is a beautiful sunny day. 75⁰ and sunny and I have nowhere to be today except take a walk on the beach this evening.
I can't wait to move out of this state. It is a giant swamp land filled with swamp people.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No Florida Tag for Florida Day?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

You are moving out of FL because you are in love long distance.
 
lectos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's get this party started
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pasco County: It's where people live who are to trashy for Tampa.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I live in a nearby state, so I'm going celebrate Florida Day by doing something so pig-headed, reckless, ignorant and devoid of all self-awareness that authorities from the local sheriff's deputies to the state supreme court can only stand slack-jawed in perverse admiration.
-- Florida, man
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

45 years in fl and 20 of it in hernando county.
I'm in long distance love with colorado and can't wait to leave this shiathole of a state.
Can't leave because 78 yo mom won't go.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Those parents sure just get in the way after a while.
I hope she appreciates your sacrifice :)
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Instead of being routinely negative I have to chip in with something positive, the state flower Orange Blossom is cool. So thanks for all the juice and vitamin C you lunatics
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I know.  Raised in Fort Lauderdale.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rikkitikkitavi: No Florida Tag for Florida Day?


That's been corrected.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

By quite a long interval...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

My s-i-l and her Trumper husband just retired to The Villages after spending their lives just outside Ft Lauderdale, so I'm getting a kick out of this.

The wife is ambivalent about visiting her sister now...waiting until after immunization, obv.
 
phenn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I lived in Clearwater (walking distance to the bridge to the beach) for about 18 years. I loved it for the longest time, but the beach has gotten too commercialized and touristy for me. I live in Central America now and don't miss Clearwater at all.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

My s-i-l and her Trumper husband just retired to The Villages after spending their lives just outside Ft Lauderdale, so I'm getting a kick out of this.

The wife is ambivalent about visiting her sister now...waiting until after immunization, obv.


I spent a few summers with my grandparents in an early version of the Villages later blown off the map by Andrew.
I'm sure your wife will have a lovely time with her kin and return to you feeling younger and more vibrant than ever.
Enough time around an entire community of old people will do that.
 
