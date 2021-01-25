 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Court orders free Wine. I'm gonna hold out for legislative bourbon   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Yoweri Museveni, Uganda, opposition leader Bobi Wine, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely should pay a little extra and stay away from the House wine.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well it is open-source.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This guy is a blast. I think he'll win in the next elections and become the next Idi Amin (sp?)
 
thepeterd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for my free Nelson Mandela.
 
