Two words: "buttcrack leggings" (w/pics)
72
    More: Giggity, Trousers, Leggings, Jeans, Undergarment, Clothing, entire genre of video, less Kim Kardashian, Amazon legging  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 12:00 PM



72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I approve, pending one hundred more pics, to make a final decision.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it looks good on internet models.... but will it look good on Mom?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NY Post is not your personal erotica site, subby.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


I could get behind this trend.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever convinced women that yoga pants and leggings were just great to wear around in public deserves some sort of award or commendation.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think "turd-cutter tights" is a better name for these.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Paul Reuben's daughter?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't Buttcrack Leggings an old-time journeyman blues singer from New Orleans?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the inventor of yoga pants doesn't have a Macarthur genius grant, they should.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leggings are fine, but I feel compelled to point out that it is 2021 and she just found out about leggings!?
 
deadtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the bookmark you're looking for.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Whoever convinced women that yoga pants and leggings were just great to wear around in public deserves some sort of award or commendation.


Like a Nobel Prize for fashion
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....That was fun
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Post writer clearly knows she has a nice ass and found a story that lets her brag about it on the company dime.  Smart stuff.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of the chaffing?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Sure, it looks good on internet models.... but will it look good on Mom?


Your mom? She'd consider this too overdressed and conservative.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
<clicks link>

Tik Tok Thotwear. Who woulda thunk it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what the difference is from regular leggings, and I watched the video many, many times.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Markoff_Cheney: Whoever convinced women that yoga pants and leggings were just great to wear around in public deserves some sort of award or commendation.

Like a Nobel Prize for fashion


Nobel Peace Prize, notice how many fewer foreign excursions the US has gone on since yoga pants became a thing?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]

I could get behind this trend.


https://www.instagram.com/reel/CJ1XEs​s​I7VA/?igshid=s3eefqx9iyhu Probably NSFW
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Sure, it looks good on internet models.... but will it look good on Mom?


Is your mom Vida Guerra?  If so, then yes.  ( the file is named Vida Guerra yoga pants fail, I beg to differ, from my bunk)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone has to remember that if an individual wears these in public, it is sexual harassment for others to look at/observe. Everyone's eyes should never view anything below another hair line as it is an invasion of the 'viewees' personal space.
 
Lurchybaby
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How long before Jordy's butt winds up being photoshopped into these?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The little care instructions tag sewn in the side includes dietary instructions to forestall mudbutt
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I approve, pending one hundred more pics, to make a final decision.


Hear, hear!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As men it is not our place to tell women how they should or should not dress, unless of course the man is a fashion designer or trend monger*

*A trend monger is a person who dreams up a trend like the Twist or Flower Power, and spreads it throughout the land, using all the frightening little skills that Science has made available.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]

I could get behind this trend.


I dunno. I'm not studmanning, it's a great butt. But the pants make it look like her ass is collapsing into itself. Reminds me of this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Blah blah blah male gaze blah blah blah sexist blah blah New York Post blah blah blah
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Lambskincoat: I approve, pending one hundred more pics, to make a final decision.

Hear, hear!
[Fark user image 425x294]


Sometimes it's not 'what is that?' Instead it is 'why is that?'
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the MyPillow guy to do his next commercial wearing those.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The Post's Rachelle Bergstein" has it going on.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Leggings as pants, is not a right.

It's a privilege.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Youre a tramp!"
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good job, Bilderberg group.
 
sid244
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You have to think that over time they turn brownish.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Sure, it looks good on internet models.... but will it look good on Mom?


I mean the pic of the reporter in them looked pretty good despite her own reasons for not liking them.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I pretty much see that on women walking around Publix, Target, etc.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wish people would understand that spandex is a privilege, not a right.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: As men it is not our place to tell women how they should or should not dress, unless of course the man is a fashion designer or trend monger*

*A trend monger is a person who dreams up a trend like the Twist or Flower Power, and spreads it throughout the land, using all the frightening little skills that Science has made available.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

theflatline: I pretty much see that on women walking around Publix, Target, etc.


I wished they looked like that in the Publix here in Florida.

Narrator's voice: They don't.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dildo tontine: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]

I could get behind this trend.

I dunno. I'm not studmanning, it's a great butt. But the pants make it look like her ass is collapsing into itself. Reminds me of this...
[Fark user image image 425x282]


So sad they demoed that off Montrose :(
 
40 degree day
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But will this thread deliver?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [i.imgur.com image 850x950]

/oblig


I've actually had this thought before. I'm 100% for this "tights are pants" trend.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badafuco: theflatline: I pretty much see that on women walking around Publix, Target, etc.

I wished they looked like that in the Publix here in Florida.

Narrator's voice: They don't.


Depends in what part.

All over South Florida yes.

I live in Ocala, and the Publix on the side of town I live in is the "upper class" Publix and it is full of gym rat/milfs.

However there is distinction.

1.You have the gym rats who wear the leggings.

2.You have the non gym rat out of shapers who wear yoga pants like they are lower body girdles thinking it will hide the gunt and sag, but all it does is make their body look like a sausage that has been microwaved until it split.

2 usually has an ankle tattoo, one on the back of their neck, chipped nail polish, pink or greet stripes in their hair, and a Trump flag on their z-71.
 
phenn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The stench must be hellish.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Natalie Portmanteau: dildo tontine: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]

I could get behind this trend.

I dunno. I'm not studmanning, it's a great butt. But the pants make it look like her ass is collapsing into itself. Reminds me of this...
[Fark user image image 425x282]

So sad they demoed that off Montrose :(


IIRC it was scheduled for demo when they installed it, they didn't have to buy the house or anything.

But it is sad it didn't get preserved. Very cool.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


