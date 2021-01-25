 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Putin claims pro-Navalny protests 'counterproductive, dangerous,' possibly as they won't change his mind, and some protesters might damage his tanks by getting their teeth stuck in the treads   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
anfrind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know who else thought pro-Democracy protests were counterproductive and dangerous?
 
mainsail
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anfrind: You know who else thought pro-Democracy protests were counterproductive and dangerous?


....every dictator anywhere?
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean he's not lying depending on which side you're on
 
Ariontk421
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"In the history of our country, we have repeatedly encountered situations when the situation went far beyond the law, and shook our society and the state, where not only people who were engaged in it suffered but also those people who had nothing to do with it. "

Yes. You twatapotamous. They are called revolutions.  Your country has had lots of those.  It seems Russia is way over due for one.  There needs to be a price to pay for interference and subversion of western democracy.  I hope the Russian people remind you of what happens to Czars in your country.
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
recovering from an alleged poisoning he blames on the Kremlin

I guess aljazeera doesn't want to piss off the Soviets.
 
