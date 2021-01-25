 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Cargo cargo cargo cargo cargo chameleons   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
24
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, TFA shows the green ones are OK but what about the red & gold ones?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much meat on those.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mushroom mushroom.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of chameleons in your anus.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size

approves
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they find them?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they spot them?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: How did they find them?


Delicious?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media.gettyimages.com image 594x612]
approves


But what does Darlene from Roseanne have to do with cargo?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have called them chazzwazzas.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: How did they spot them?


He was smuggling the chameleons in old socks, they probably came running out as soon as they smelled fresh air.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>  On the black market they would sell for for about 37,000 euros ($44,9700), officials said.
The man who smuggled the animals into Austria has to pay a fine of up to 6,000 euros, the Austrian finance ministry said in a statement.

So, he could get caught 5 out of 6 times and still gain €7,000.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Has no idea what's going on...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smugling camels to Camelot worked.  I became rich.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
close one the all the Rabbit on the continent of Austra come from a handful that escaped from Europeans.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they need more lizards Down Under?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the black market they would sell for for about 37,000 euros

The man who smuggled the animals into Austria has to pay a fine of up to 6,000 euros

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HairBolus: >  On the black market they would sell for for about 37,000 euros ($44,9700), officials said.
The man who smuggled the animals into Austria has to pay a fine of up to 6,000 euros, the Austrian finance ministry said in a statement.

So, he could get caught 5 out of 6 times and still gain €7,000.


I don't know about this situation, but repeated violations generally carry harsher penalties.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They even put a sign up telling him not to:
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

isamudyson: So, TFA shows the green ones are OK but what about the red & gold ones?


You have to catch them at just the right time, because they come and go, they come and go.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, HotY
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The chameleons were taken to the Austrian capital's Schoenbrunn Zoo, which said that three of the animals did not survive.

But did he really want to hurt them?
 
