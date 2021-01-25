 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC DFW)   Jinkies, this looks pretty cool   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
35
    More: Spiffy, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Scooby-Doo, Frank Welker, Shaggy Rogers, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, Back to the Future, Daphne Blake, Ryan Bourque  
•       •       •

1786 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 1:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Greedy local real estate developers seen moving eyes back and forth nervously, entering costume shops.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty poplar mod. I've seen several of those around.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That van needs to be loved.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually quite well done.
Do me a favor, place a tracker on that and check the guy's hard drive.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's a pretty poplar mod. I've seen several of those around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's a pretty poplar mod. I've seen several of those around.


This. There's at least 3 mystery machines in the Kansas City area, one lives less than a mile from me. That is one slow news day.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: [Fark user image image 645x384]


Not that van farking internet web waste of ding TVs forget F go
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's a pretty poplar mod. I've seen several of those around.


It's so popular, there is a wrap available
i2.wp.comView Full Size


The article doesn't say whether this guy used a wrap or painted it.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: edmo: That's a pretty poplar mod. I've seen several of those around.

[Fark user image image 720x960]


She a goer?
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is one that I always see parked out here on Long Island.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All we have around here is a guy that drives a "Free Candy" looking van covered in Grateful Dead and Trump stickers, who may or may not be listed on a sex offender registry. :(
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. The state of Oklahoma was home to a Mystery Machine long before Covid-19 came into existence.

Here is the one in Tulsa that is frequently seen at public events.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dygtyjqp7pi0m.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Meh. The state of Oklahoma was home to a Mystery Machine long before Covid-19 came into existence.

Here is the one in Tulsa that is frequently seen at public events.

[Fark user image image 606x302]

[Fark user image image 403x335]

[Fark user image image 497x392]


You better take that to public appearances.  Otherwise, it'd be like owning the weiner mobile and keeping it in the garage.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as noted, not exactly an uncommon thing nowdays.  i am still waiting to see more tmnt party wagons.  there are a few out there, and they are all awesome.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second-best Supernatural episode ever.
 
verbalsodomizer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Our local candy shop has a half A-Team/half Mystery Machine. You can choose your nostalgia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The dude with the Mystery Machine had better make his vehicle payments on time or else this will happen:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: That's actually quite well done.
Do me a favor, place a tracker on that and check the guy's hard drive.


Yes. He might be trying to lure (former) CHILDREN (born in the 60s and 70s) to him and his van for prurient (but wholly legal if consensual) reasons.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Drama teacher in Rockford IL also had one.
 
steklo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: There is one that I always see parked out here on Long Island.


Ex Long Islander here.

Nassau or Suffolk?


heh-heh
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Two16: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 850x1062]


Velma's got some curves...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's several in southeast Minnesota.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If Fred's in back seat, who drive car?!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is still my favorite.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: That's actually quite well done.
Do me a favor, place a tracker on that and check the guy's hard drive.


Uh, phrasing
 
Robinfro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x531][Fark user image image 425x531]


That dude's art is so awesome. Ventura Artbook. He's the one that did the Cartoon Network "Last Supper".
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Scooby and Shaggy Busted
Youtube R76jSM7GfYc
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dodo David: The dude with the Mystery Machine had better make his vehicle payments on time or else this will happen:

[Fark user image 850x478]


The Sketchy-Payment-History Machine
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"He said his next project will be either the Batmobile or the DeLorean from 'Back to the Future.'"

As mentioned above, the A Team would like a word. Stick to vans, dude. Too many people do the Batmobile, and the DeLorean already.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

I know a guy here in town that has a Mystery Machine van in his driveway.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.