(WGME Portland)   Dirigo, Vermont biatches   (wgme.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mainer here again. That... makes no sense. VT plates are as common as seeing CT plates in the Tri-State Area. As in, they're everywhere. You'll see a mishmosh of VT / ME / NH plates with the occasional handful from New Brunswick and Canada.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna say, they're probably from "Deliverance Country" (western/northern Maine) and/or were on drugs.

Judging from what I read in TFA, looks like I'm batting .500 here.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Freaking Maine.
Not even once
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Freaking Maine.
Not even once


You went to PA. You've got no right to talk shiat about Maine, son.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Susan Collins is concerned.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Znuh: Mainer here again. That... makes no sense. VT plates are as common as seeing CT plates in the Tri-State Area. As in, they're everywhere. You'll see a mishmosh of VT / ME / NH plates with the occasional handful from New Brunswick and Canada.


I was going to say something like, "Maybe they were just concerned about him spreading Covid." But no, they were just high as balls.
 
fark account name
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: I was gonna say, they're probably from "Deliverance Country" (western/northern Maine) and/or were on drugs.

Judging from what I read in TFA, looks like I'm batting .500 here.


Bath salts
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: Susan Collins is concerned.


"Concerned"...  but totally and completely unwilling to do even the absolute minimum required to actually act on those concerns.  But, "concerned" nevertheless.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The guy in the car should have run them down.  Seems to be allowed when the police do it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Invading Vermonters driving around listening to raps, cramming their low riders full of free health care and... snow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not buying the narrative that it was just because the driver was from out of state. Drugs
Nirvana - Territorial Pissings
Youtube bm6Iz-I5OmQ
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maine, the Florida North Korea of New England.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fark account name: xanadian: I was gonna say, they're probably from "Deliverance Country" (western/northern Maine) and/or were on drugs.

Judging from what I read in TFA, looks like I'm batting .500 here.

Bath salts


Ah, well, they were not from northern Maine, then.  We're all about meth up here.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: The guy in the car should have run them down.  Seems to be allowed when the police do it.


It would have been legal in this case.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBooda: Maine, the Florida North Korea of New England.


Vermont looks like Korea with the hills.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Witnessed such crowd-dumbness when a horde of teens* was exiting the discount cinema.
The starting hassling passing cars and a guy in a flipped his hands up in a WTH gesture and they got all rowdy with a "Did you see that?!" "He wants to fight!!"
If he had stopped to see what's up the probably would have rushed him.

/*I was a mature 18-19 at the time
//now I'm...wait...what's beyond mature?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
imagine being beat up by a guy named Glavin.  talk about insult upon injury.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MBooda: Maine, the Florida North Korea of New England.


Aroostook County, the Siberia of Maine.

We even had our own "gulag," kinda, up here once upon a time.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camp_Ho​u​lton
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Obviously Maine needs to build a wall and have Vermont pay for it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xanadian: MBooda: Maine, the Florida North Korea of New England.

Aroostook County, the Siberia of Maine.

We even had our own "gulag," kinda, up here once upon a time.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camp_Hou​lton


I visited Watson's covered bridge in Littleton, six miles north of there, about six years ago.
 
