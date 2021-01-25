 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The world's 10 wealthiest men could pay for vaccines for the entire planet if you ignore minor inconveniences like the inability to liquidate trillions in stock and overcoming physical distribution hurdles   (bbc.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Submitter left out the salient point: The world's 10 wealthiest men could pay for vaccines for the entire planet solely from the increase in their wealth since the pandemic began, and still have money left over.

And it's pretty easy to liquidate a few billion in stock, as Bezos has shown in the past.

In other words, get farked, dishonestmitter.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Most of humanity's problems are caused by humanity. We could solve them if we really wanted, we just choose not to.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Most of humanity's problems are caused by humanity. We could solve them if we really wanted, we just choose not to.


Logistics and efficiency are easily fixable with modern technology, but yeah. We just don't have our hearts set on fixing our problems.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes, so let's make the poor people pay for it.  Most of their assets are liquid.

/Lucky Duckies.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, those poor ultrawealthy douchebags and their lack of liquidity! You go, submitter Renfield! I'm sure they'll reward you for all the bugs you'll eat for them!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
and they probably don't want to.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah Bezos and Gates just know fark all about distribution
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They'll release the hounds on you if you ask.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why does God allow this?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
biatch Rich better have my money vaccine.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Release the Robotic Richard Simmons
Youtube HtDvs4J0Z0A


Hounds or....  worse...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've bought an entire bar a round of drinks a couple times in my life and it felt awesome. Imagine buying a round of vaccinations for the entire world. I bet you'd get laid.
 
FTGodWin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bold move subby!

"The Peoples Republic of Fark" does not care for these types of shenanigans.

/besides, if they did pay, nobody would trust them
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This country would already have enough if Voldemort had bothered to order enough for us when he had the chance.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The reality is, if Bezos, Musk and Zuckeberg tried to unload their holdings tomorrow, Amazon, Tesla and FB would crater, and collateral damage would shave 30-50% from the DJIA.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
With the amount of money they have I find it kind of strange they didn't stop at some earlier time."Oh, I've got 10 billion dollars. That seems like enough for forever."
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: With the amount of money they have I find it kind of strange they didn't stop at some earlier time."Oh, I've got 10 billion dollars. That seems like enough for forever."


It can be like hoarding at some point

/you can't take it with you and it does no good sitting around so spend it?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they don't want us to force them to pay their fair share, now would be a good time for a good will gesture.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: With the amount of money they have I find it kind of strange they didn't stop at some earlier time."Oh, I've got 10 billion dollars. That seems like enough for forever."


As I imagined hitting the jackpot last week, I primarily did things like:
1. What to give family
2. What to give co-workers and friends.
3. Pay off all water and electric bills in my state for those behind.

Etc.

And playing with that, I still got to spend the rest of my life in a paradise.

Something is simply broken in those who crave that much power. I'm no saint, but there is just nothing to do with that level of money.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Most of humanity's problems are caused by humanity. We could solve them if we really wanted, we just choose not to.


Well, yeah. If humanity had just stayed home most of the day, wore masks, and social distanced when they did have to go out we wouldn't be in this mess to begin with. But here we are!
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnphantom: If they don't want us to force them to pay their fair share, now would be a good time for a good will gesture.


I like that.
Force them. Bahaha
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FTGodWin: Bold move subby!

"The Peoples Republic of Fark" does not care for these types of shenanigans.

/besides, if they did pay, nobody would trust them


Bill Gates pretty much proved that. "Microchips".

I have INNUMERABLE ethics questions about the vaccines... if a cold remedy can take 10 years to reach clinical use, how can you approve a vaccine in SIX MONTHS, FDA?

Or: how many of the trials were peer-reviewed in multiple laboratories? What was the percentage of side effects? How severe? In what age category/blood type/immunity system was the vaccine most efficacious? Are there any genetic aberrations observable after innoculation?

...oodles more...
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm very willing to overlook that. Liquidate away!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who says they necessarily need to liquidate?

Give us the shares, you sleazy biatches. We'll even do one-time no-fee mass transactions.

/computers have made this sort of thing quite easy, all things considered
 
