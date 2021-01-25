 Skip to content
(Mixmag)   Police mistake elderly people queueing for vaccine for illegal rave. Oh well...easy mistake to make   (mixmag.net) divider line
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Essex Freemasons' Saxon Hall, large group of people, Saxon Hall chairman, illegal rave, car congestion, Dennis Baum  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
some of them were rolling, nonetheless
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
: Rave? What rave? This is vaccination. First dose on the plate on the left, second dose on the plate on the right
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dizzee Rascal - Dirtee Disco
Youtube qiBxYEPbDaw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6​hQVNA​Ka8ZU
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oontz oontz oontz" is the sound made when they slide their walkers on the floor if they don't have tennis balls on the feet.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone switched out their Coke with Pepsi.

Pepsi TV Commercial Cola War Retirement Home Vs College Dorm! Early 90s
Youtube dR9RjNyP9DE
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they get tear-gassed?  Oh, wrong country, nevermind.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that some of us are getting on a bit but we're not quite that old yet.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the glowsticks.
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
considering raves were a thing 30 years ago... old people would make sense.
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: Did they get tear-gassed?  Oh, wrong country, nevermind.


i was never teargassed at a rave but i had the bomb face plenty.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video of the encounter

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Granny Raver
Youtube -u-TXl0hICI
 
deathydoom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been to an actual rave in like 20 years. Yes, we're getting older, but not that much older! ...give it another 20-30 years. :D
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOON​TzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzO​ONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONT​zOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOO​NTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTz​OONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOON​TZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzO​ONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONT​ZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOO​NTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZ​oonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOON​TZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZo​onTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONT​ZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoo​nTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZ​OONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoon​TzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZO​ONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonT​zOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOO​NtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTz​OONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOON​tzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzO​ONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONt​zOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOO​NTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtz​OONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOON​TzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzO​ONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONT​zOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOO​NTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTz​OONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOON​TZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzO​ONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONT​ZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOO​NTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZ​oonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOON​TZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZo​onTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONT​ZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoo​nTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOontz
WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAoonZOONTZo​onTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONT​ZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoo​nTzOONTzOONTZOONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZ​OONtzOONTZoonTzOONTzOONTZOONtz
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely wild

media.redbullmusicacademy.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been known to rave at unsuspecting mirrors.  Who the hell is that old fatty and how'd they get in here?  Nevermind.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size

"I'm here for the gangbang."
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: considering raves were a thing 30 years ago... old people would make sense.


I remember my daughter talking about a guy that was constantly at the raves she and her friends were hitting. We're talking a social security (at the time) collecting guy who was hitting up raves. According to a couple of her classmates he'd also go to regular dance clubs. Never really said much to anyone unless they came up to him, he didn't pay most people any attention other than to make sure he didn't dance into them at all. He would spend a few hours dancing and then head home (apparently) alone.

Apparently, no joke, the old white guy had some serious dance moves. He could mimic just about anything, and put it together with other things in a smooth manner. Got quite a following from the local ravers at being able to mirror people's moves almost perfectly while dancing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manian - Ravers in the UK
Youtube aHoH7D_7wdA

What pensioner ravers look like.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guide for our simple paleolith grotto dwellers:
untz untz untz untz. That's House.Techno goes dugachek dugachek dugachek dugachek.
boots-n-pants. That's Electro House.

oompa oompa oompa. That's UK Hard House.

/Copyrights go to ishkur
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take #2


Guide for our simple paleolith grotto dwellers:

untz untz untz untz. That's House.

Techno goes dugachek dugachek dugachek dugachek.

boots-n-pants. That's Electro House.

oompa oompa oompa. That's UK Hard House.

/Copyrights go to ishkur
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STUDIO 54
Youtube AWDXBj5lK2s
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loud clothing...looking dazed and confused...on massive amounts of medication...shuffling about...

That's some fine police work, Lou!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pensioners were in place of pingers and rave-friendly tunes, though, when the blues and twos showed up. A bunch of OAPs...

WAT?
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LewDux: Take #2


Guide for our simple paleolith grotto dwellers:

untz untz untz untz. That's House.

Techno goes dugachek dugachek dugachek dugachek.

boots-n-pants. That's Electro House.

oompa oompa oompa. That's UK Hard House.

/Copyrights go to ishkur


...what?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: LewDux: Take #2


Guide for our simple paleolith grotto dwellers:

untz untz untz untz. That's House.

Techno goes dugachek dugachek dugachek dugachek.

boots-n-pants. That's Electro House.

oompa oompa oompa. That's UK Hard House.

/Copyrights go to ishkur

...what?


https://www.fark.com/comments/1101622​6​/130237851#c130237851
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LewDux: https://www.fark.com/comments/1101622​6​/130237851#c130237851


Yeah, I remember when he made that comment, but house is more boots n pants and techno is more oonce.  Where does the dugachek come in?  That seems more drum n bass to me.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 386x269]


Saint Etienne - DJ
Youtube u7jbF_8MzHs
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Chief: You really think they were criminals?  What were they wearing, a bunch of glowing things?
Officers: Depends.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 404x223]


Is that Paul Revere and the Raiders with hats from grandma they found in their attics?

\\\old broad here
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hope I die before I.....oh damn.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby and the headline of TFA are incorrect.

Some idiot who called the police made the mistake, the police simply responded to a call as they are supposed to.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: LewDux: https://www.fark.com/comments/11016226​/130237851#c130237851

Yeah, I remember when he made that comment, but house is more boots n pants and techno is more oonce.  Where does the dugachek come in?  That seems more drum n bass to me.


How does one summons Ishkur?
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This story seems a bit... I dunno....fake.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Subby and the headline of TFA are incorrect.

Some idiot who called the police made the mistake, the police simply responded to a call as they are supposed to.


This.

Also, I'm all for reporting suspicious behavior when you see something, but it seems like people are calling the police over some pretty stupid stuff these days. Who sees a line of people outside a building in the middle of the day and immediately thinks of a rave?
 
Snort
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I should have googled harder.

https://www.echo-news.co.uk/news/19024​950.saxon-hall-vaccine-site-essex-poli​ce-officers-rushed-queue/
https://www.harwichandmanningtreestan​d​ard.co.uk/news/south_essex_news/190231​88.illegal-rave-pensioners-queuing-jab​/

While lads mags and tabs all cite each other, there were a couple of real, local outlets reporting on it.
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

deathydoom: I haven't been to an actual rave in like 20 years. Yes, we're getting older, but not that much older! ...give it another 20-30 years. :D


Hopefully by then they'll have raves in the nursing home. I heard part of a story recently about a home for people with dementia that has a pub that's a hit with the residents. Today a pub, tomorrow... oontz, oontz, oontz!
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LewDux: How does one summons Ishkur?


I think you have to play some KLF.
 
