 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   On the front page of Wikipedia today, you will learn that Napoleon's penis was cut off during his autopsy and has passed through many hands   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
29
    More: Strange, Human anatomy, Human body, New York City, Napoleon's penis, Maggs Bros Ltd, The New York Times, 1992, New York Times Best Seller list  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2021 at 9:35 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Budgie - Napoleon Bona Parts 1 & 2
Youtube qRd4SpFPAss
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew.. I thought it was that time of a month where they grift for money on every article.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He can't make any more water in the loo.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Great. Now THAT article is in my browsing history.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And here I thought this year, like last year, was going to pass with no discussion about Napoleon's wiener.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They pulled his bone apart?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"described it as "very small" and measured it to be 1.5 inches"

He died in the pool?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UberDave: And here I thought this year, like last year, was going to pass with no discussion about Napoleon's wiener.


You mean you thought 2021 was a bone apart?
 
mrrichierich
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Useless without pics"  --  Carlos Danger
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: They pulled his bone apart?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Repeat, of sorts?

i.imgur.com
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For years after, people would say of him, quelle un bite
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rasputin's giant pickled dong unimpressed
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As opposed to subby's penis, which has only passed through his own hands.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope my penis gets its own Wikipedia page someday. #lifegoals

Or #deathgoals if it involves cutting it off.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hippyneil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Napoleon's boner part
 
MostlyLurking [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"To this day, at least three people claim to own Napoleon's dick. But you see, it's not important who owns the real dick. The big question is, well, who the f*ck do those other two dicks belong to? "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 425x302]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Years ago someone claimed to own Grigori Rasputin's penis. It turned out to be a sea cucumber.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good.  Now do Trump and Flynn.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Great. Now THAT article is in my browsing history.


Along with one about the Holy Prepuce, no doubt.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Repeat, of sorts?

[i.imgur.com image 850x89]


May I say what dozens, if not hundreds of other Farkers are thinking? It is disturbing, in the extreme, that you saved that reference.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Related, and a very interesting read....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FQQT
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about John Dillenger's
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harlee: Dr.Fey: Repeat, of sorts?

[i.imgur.com image 850x89]

May I say what dozens, if not hundreds of other Farkers are thinking? It is disturbing, in the extreme, that you saved that reference.


I didn't save anything, Rookie.  See, Fark has this feature:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I merely remembered the headline from a few months ago, reminded of it by this headline and Moosedick's post.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.