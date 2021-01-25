 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Indawguration   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First order of business - Doing their business in Melania's new Rose Garden.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to have real First Pets again. Lindsey Graham was not really a good substitute.

/ I don't trust people who don't like dogs.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good!  Maybe can they can find Barron!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Boys!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH MY GOD JILL BIDEN IS WEARING A CARTIER WATCH HOW DARE SHE TRUMP SHAT IN A GOLD TOILET BUT THATS OK THE FIRST LADY SHOULDNT WEAR A NICE WATCH THOUGH WAKE UP SHEEPLE I BLAME (((SOROS))) AND THE BUILDABEAR GROUP
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: It's nice to have real First Pets again. Lindsey Graham was not really a good substitute.

/ I don't trust people who don't like dogs.


I especially don't trust people who dogs don't like.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GODdamnit.  My next dog was going to be German Shephard and now demand is going to increase their price!

/stupid competent popular president!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Oh good!  Maybe can they can find Barron!


img1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


It is Barron. It took a few days to tailor the suit, but now he can live in safe obscurity with a real family who loves him.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13/10 good first doggos!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: GODdamnit.  My next dog was going to be German Shephard and now demand is going to increase their price!

/stupid competent popular president!


Biden's got theirs from a rescue shelter. You should do the same.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Five days later? I guess that's how long it takes the devil to learn not to answer to Damien but Major. I saw a documentary once that predicted this.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can we please put a paws on dog puns?

They're basically written terrierism.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Ginnungagap42: It's nice to have real First Pets again. Lindsey Graham was not really a good substitute.

/ I don't trust people who don't like dogs.

I especially don't trust people who dogs don't like.


What about people who are indifferent to dogs, but whom dogs seem to prefer, maybe even worship?

/I just want little room when I sleep
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A normal tweet about the US president. How refreshing.
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In Biden America, dog commands you!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Oh good!  Maybe can they can find Barron!


Does the White House have a well?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: 40 degree day: Ginnungagap42: It's nice to have real First Pets again. Lindsey Graham was not really a good substitute.

/ I don't trust people who don't like dogs.

I especially don't trust people who dogs don't like.

What about people who are indifferent to dogs, but whom dogs seem to prefer, maybe even worship?

/I just want little room when I sleep


That'd be my wife :-)
Dogs love her. She doesn't know why...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's better.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hope they develop a taste for sweet terrorist insurrectionist ass, salivating at the command "Release the hounds!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: OH MY GOD JILL BIDEN IS WEARING A CARTIER WATCH HOW DARE SHE TRUMP SHAT IN A GOLD TOILET BUT THATS OK THE FIRST LADY SHOULDNT WEAR A NICE WATCH THOUGH WAKE UP SHEEPLE I BLAME (((SOROS))) AND THE BUILDABEAR GROUP


Dude. You need to stop going to right wing websites or follow them on Twitter or wherever you are picking this from.
 
sniderman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: 40 degree day: Ginnungagap42: It's nice to have real First Pets again. Lindsey Graham was not really a good substitute.

/ I don't trust people who don't like dogs.

I especially don't trust people who dogs don't like.

What about people who are indifferent to dogs, but whom dogs seem to prefer, maybe even worship?

/I just want little room when I sleep


My SIL is not a dog person. So of course at family gatherings, every doggo there congregates around her as if she were made of bacon.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: OH MY GOD JILL BIDEN IS WEARING A CARTIER WATCH HOW DARE SHE TRUMP SHAT IN A GOLD TOILET BUT THATS OK THE FIRST LADY SHOULDNT WEAR A NICE WATCH THOUGH WAKE UP SHEEPLE I BLAME (((SOROS))) AND THE BUILDABEAR GROUP


Goddamn Buildabears! I wanted to build an eldritch monstrosity, but they wouldn't let me! SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED! They're probably communists. Anyway, I had to do it on my own.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ps. That's a big doggo
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

starsrift: A normal tweet about the US president. How refreshing.


It feels weird waking up in the morning and not wondering how the President has hurt people this time.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hissatsu: FlashHarry: OH MY GOD JILL BIDEN IS WEARING A CARTIER WATCH HOW DARE SHE TRUMP SHAT IN A GOLD TOILET BUT THATS OK THE FIRST LADY SHOULDNT WEAR A NICE WATCH THOUGH WAKE UP SHEEPLE I BLAME (((SOROS))) AND THE BUILDABEAR GROUP

Goddamn Buildabears! I wanted to build an eldritch monstrosity, but they wouldn't let me! SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED! They're probably communists. Anyway, I had to do it on my own.

[Fark user image image 600x468]


OMG! I need this in my life!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sleze: GODdamnit.  My next dog was going to be German Shephard and now demand is going to increase their price!

/stupid competent popular president!


I like Australian Cattle Dogs: great personalities, hard workers, ton of energy, and protective of their pack. My wife and I also have a golden retriever, and while it's a box of rocks in the brains department it is loyal and loves being around people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: FlashHarry: OH MY GOD JILL BIDEN IS WEARING A CARTIER WATCH HOW DARE SHE TRUMP SHAT IN A GOLD TOILET BUT THATS OK THE FIRST LADY SHOULDNT WEAR A NICE WATCH THOUGH WAKE UP SHEEPLE I BLAME (((SOROS))) AND THE BUILDABEAR GROUP

Dude. You need to stop going to right wing websites or follow them on Twitter or wherever you are picking this from.


The outrage over Biden owning a nice watch was the NY Times
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Those are some happy, tired, dogs.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sleze: GODdamnit.  My next dog was going to be German Shephard and now demand is going to increase their price!

/stupid competent popular president!


That's why I have cats. Never have to worry about a president spiking those prices

Not since Clinton at least
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have a Serious Question:

What's a good dog breed for someone (that's us) with a small house with a good-size yard?
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

espiaboricua: I have a Serious Question:

What's a good dog breed for someone (that's us) with a small house with a good-size yard?


The answer is always a Boxer
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hissatsu: FlashHarry: OH MY GOD JILL BIDEN IS WEARING A CARTIER WATCH HOW DARE SHE TRUMP SHAT IN A GOLD TOILET BUT THATS OK THE FIRST LADY SHOULDNT WEAR A NICE WATCH THOUGH WAKE UP SHEEPLE I BLAME (((SOROS))) AND THE BUILDABEAR GROUP

Goddamn Buildabears! I wanted to build an eldritch monstrosity, but they wouldn't let me! SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED! They're probably communists. Anyway, I had to do it on my own.

[Fark user image image 600x468]


I want one...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

espiaboricua: I have a Serious Question:

What's a good dog breed for someone (that's us) with a small house with a good-size yard?


Dire wolves are good with kids
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sleze: GODdamnit.  My next dog was going to be German Shephard and now demand is going to increase their price!

/stupid competent popular president!


Wait 6 months and you'll be able to find them in the shelters when the idiots that ran out and bout them just because the president has one get rid of them after realizing dogs actually take work and cost money.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Resident Muslim: FlashHarry: OH MY GOD JILL BIDEN IS WEARING A CARTIER WATCH HOW DARE SHE TRUMP SHAT IN A GOLD TOILET BUT THATS OK THE FIRST LADY SHOULDNT WEAR A NICE WATCH THOUGH WAKE UP SHEEPLE I BLAME (((SOROS))) AND THE BUILDABEAR GROUP

Dude. You need to stop going to right wing websites or follow them on Twitter or wherever you are picking this from.

The outrage over Biden owning a nice watch was the NY Times


And apparently it was Beau's, if the internet is to be believed. If so, NYT has some explaining to do.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A rescue?  THAT'S SOCHULIZM!  Now that dog will never want to get a job!

/Seriopusly, cute pups.  Had a Shep when I was a kid, wonderful doggos.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Every time I hear "rescue dog" I cringe at the virtue signalling. I'm with Bill Burr on this one. It's just a free dog.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

somedude210: sleze: GODdamnit.  My next dog was going to be German Shephard and now demand is going to increase their price!

/stupid competent popular president!

That's why I have cats. Never have to worry about a president spiking those prices

Not since Clinton at least


The Bidens are adding a cat at some point too.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

espiaboricua: I have a Serious Question:

What's a good dog breed for someone (that's us) with a small house with a good-size yard?


Bulldogs and Greyhounds are notoriously lazy if you're looking for a breed that's not always bouncing off the walls.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have them shiat on the new tennis pavilion.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: sleze: GODdamnit.  My next dog was going to be German Shephard and now demand is going to increase their price!

/stupid competent popular president!

Wait 6 months and you'll be able to find them in the shelters when the idiots that ran out and bout them just because the president has one get rid of them after realizing dogs actually take work and cost money.



I think you'll find that this isn't really a thing.
 
Whack-a-Mole [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Ginnungagap42: It's nice to have real First Pets again. Lindsey Graham was not really a good substitute.

/ I don't trust people who don't like dogs.

I especially don't trust people who dogs don't like.


Smart for both of you.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Goddamn Buildabears! I wanted to build an eldritch monstrosity, but they wouldn't let me! SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED! They're probably communists. Anyway, I had to do it on my own.


They have a strict no Great Old Ones policy, I hear.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

espiaboricua: I have a Serious Question:

What's a good dog breed for someone (that's us) with a small house with a good-size yard?


Depends. Hounds, retrievers, labradors, larger terriers, cattle dogs, all have varying degrees of needs and care, but what's your definition of a good sized yard? Is it Fenced in? Open? You want a dog that won't take up much space in doors I'm assuming.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't trust a president who doesn't have a dog.  Biden has two.  That's a good sign.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Every time I hear "rescue dog" I cringe at the virtue signalling. I'm with Bill Burr on this one. It's just a free dog.


don't you find that kind of... petty?
 
